The Prospects For The Dollar Index

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, meaning that central banks, monetary authorities, and governments tend to favor holding the US currency as part of their foreign currency reserves. While the US Treasury and other governments can manage the dollar using intervention at times, the greenback is a free-floating and convertible currency, unlike the Chinese yuan and Russian ruble. The other world reserve currencies are the euro and the yen which central banks also tend to favor.

The dollar index measures the value of the US currency against other reserve foreign exchange instruments. The index has a 57% exposure to the euro, which is the second leading reserve currency. Interest rate differentials have provided support for the dollar and the dollar index as they have been steadily rising since December 2015. Before the first hike in the Fed Funds rate during the final month of 2015, the rate spread between the dollar and euro currency stood at only 40 basis points. Since then, it rose to its most recent level at 2.65-2.90%. Short-term euro rates have not budged from negative 40 basis points, but the Fed Funds rate in the US has increased to 2.25-2.50%.

Next week the Federal Open Committee of the US Federal Reserve will meet to set interest rate policy for the coming month, and we could see a change in the differential between US dollar and euro rates, which could cause volatility in the dollar index and currency markets. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) do an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index on the long and short sides of the market.

June futures rolling to September

On Tuesday, June 11, the June futures contract in the dollar index settled at 96.645 which was 1.615 or 1.64% below the May 23 peak at 98.26. The high in the next active September futures contract was at 97.715, and that contract settled at 96.135 on June 11. The lower price for the deferred contract is a function of higher US interest rates compared to the other currencies that comprise the dollar index. Both contracts were about 0.270 higher on June 12.

Another failure at a new high

The dollar index has been rallying steadily since February 2018 when it found a bottom at 88.15. However, since mid-August of last year, each new high led to a corrective move before the index gained steam to rise to a higher high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the pattern of trading in the dollar index, which has made many new highs and then backed off that peak. The most recent failure has done nothing to negate the bullish technical pattern in the dollar, but the landscape for the greenback could be about to change.

The Fed could send the dollar lower

The rally in the dollar occurred with the backdrop of rising US rates which have moved steadily higher since the end of 2015, rising from zero to 2.25-2.50% on the short-term Fed Funds rate. The move drove the differential between dollar and euro rates to a minimum of 2.65% at the end of 2018, where it has remained throughout the five and one-half months of 2019. At the same time, the Fed's program of balance sheet normalization has allowed the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off its balance sheet, putting upward pressure on interest rates further out along the yield curve. The program amounted to another level of credit tightening, but the Fed announced it would come to an end in September of this year.

At the same time, recent economic data combined with concerns over the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China has caused members of the FOMC to backtrack on their hawkish approach to monetary policy. The Fed told markets that they had no plans to raise short-term rates at all in 2019. Recently, many members hinted that a rate cut could be in the cards sooner, rather than later and before the end of 2019. The first cut could come as soon as next week when the FOMC convenes for the June meeting.

The market is now projecting that the Fed will cut the Fed Funds rate at least twice, for a total of fifty basis points by the end of this year.

The dollar had received support from interest rate hikes, and now, trimming the Fed Funds rate could do just the opposite, and that is fine with the Trump Administration.

The Trump Administration wants a lower greenback

President Trump and members of his administration have not been shy about their desire for lower rates and a weaker dollar. On June 11, the President tweeted:

Source: Twitter

With the meeting next week, the Commander-in-Chief decided to remain his nominee to run the central bank, Jerome Powell, that he wants the Fed Funds rate lower and would be happy to see the quantitative tightening program end long before the September deadline. On the campaign trail in 2016, the President had said that a lower dollar makes US goods more competitive in global markets. Given the escalation of the trade dispute with China and Chinese devaluation of the yuan against the dollar, the Chinese have a leg up on the US when it comes to trade negotiations because of the relative currency values. At the same time, the President has viewed the stock market as a scorecard when it comes to the impact of tax and regulatory reforms put in place during his first term. As his bid for reelection nears, he has called the Fed's approach to monetary policy and tightening credit, "destructive" to his initiatives.

Given the recent statements by the central bank, the President and his administration may get their way. However, if the rate cuts do not materialize soon, the stock market does not rally on the back of lower rates, or the dollar remains strong, the President will point his finger of blame squarely at Chairman Jerome Powell and the other members of the FOMC.

Last month, two new nominees to the Fed failed to receive enough support in the Senate for confirmation, and both asked the President to withdraw his nomination. Both gentlemen favored an immediate fifty basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate. Even without his first choices at the table participating in the decision-making process, the recent economic data seems to support lowering the rate for economic rather than political reasons which could take the dollar index lower as the differential between US dollar and euro and yen rates declines.

UUP and UDN for those who do not use the OTC or futures markets

The first level of support on the dollar index on the weekly chart stands at 95.17 on the continuous contract, which was the low from the week of March 18, 2019. Below there, the January 2019 low at 94.625 us the next level of support. A decline below the mid-March low would do technical damage to the dollar. If the trade dispute with China persists, we could see the Chinese central bank devalue the yuan further in response to a falling dollar. The trade war could develop into a currency war with both sides attempting to devalue their currencies for a competitive advantage when it comes to exports to the rest of the world.

The stage is set for more volatility in the currency markets. The most direct routes for a position in the dollar versus other world currencies is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the currency futures markets on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The dollar index trades in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not trade or position via the OTC for futures arenas, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart replicate the price action in the dollar index. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $379.11 million and trades over 536,000 shares each day. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75%. UUP does an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index because it holds those contracts in its portfolio.

UDN is the bearish compliment to UUP, and it holds contrary positions to reflect a bearish position in the dollar index. Since most market participants typically have more interest in positioning on the long side of markets, the UDN has smaller net assets of $32.94 million and trades an average of 29,479 shares each day. UDN charges the same 0.75% expense ratio as UUP.

The jury is still out over if the Fed will cut rates next week, but whether they act or wait until later in the year, we are likely to see more volatility in the foreign exchange market and the dollar index. The bullish trend in the index could be in jeopardy if President Trump gets his way next week.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.