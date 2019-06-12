American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) CEO Doug Parker on Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 12, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to American Airlines Group Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Doug Parker

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO of American Airlines Group Inc., and I will be the chair of this 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This year we're pleased to join the growing number of companies that are conducting annual meetings virtually via the Internet. This virtual annual meeting allows us to be more inclusive and reach and allow a greater number of our stockholders to participate.

I'm pleased to report that already the number of shareholders that are registered as virtual attendees for today's meeting is much higher than those that have been able to attend physically in our most recent years. So we're happy to accommodate even more of our shareholders who have been in the past through this forum.

Joining us today are all of the members of the Board of Directors, several members of our senior management team and representatives of KPMG, our independent public accounting firm. Our Corporate Secretary, Caroline Ray will serve as the security for the meeting.

Now let me start with a brief review of the agenda for the meeting. We'll start by taking care of some housekeeping items and then we will move to the official business for today's meeting, which is consideration of the proposals described in our proxy statement. After the conclusion of the formal business, I will provide an overview of company's performance in 2018 and progress against our 2019 objectives, and then we'll take questions.

So beginning with the housekeeping: Only stockholders may ask questions in the designated field on the web portal. Out of consideration for others, please limit yourself to one question. We hope we can complete the meeting in around and an hour, and we intend to answer as many questions as possible in the time allotted. Answers to any questions that are submitted in accordance with the meeting rules of conduct and that are not addressed on this call will be posted on the company's website as soon as possible following the meeting. If you encounter any difficulties submitting questions during the meeting, please refer to the proxy statement for information on how to reach our technical support team.

I now formally call to order the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We will now proceed with the formal business of the meeting as described in the notice of annual meeting and the proxy statements. The Board of Directors fixed April 15, 2019, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting. An affidavit has been delivered. A testing of the fact, the notice of the meeting was mailed commencing on April 29, 2019, to all stockholders as of the record date and will be incorporated into the minutes of this meeting.

Stockholder list shows that, as of the record date, there were 444,440,308 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at this meeting. That list of stockholders and the number of shares held by each such stockholder as of that record date is available on the web portal for any stockholder wishing to inspect this. The Board of Directors has appointed Broadridge Investor Communication Services to act as Inspector of Election at this meeting. Broadridge is represented by Thomas Tai [ph]. His function is to determine the number of shares represented at this meeting and the validity of proxies and ballots and count all votes and ballots cast as to each matter.

The Inspector of Election has been sworn in and I have his oath. I've been informed by the Inspector of Election that the shares present in person or represented by proxy are in excess of quorum requirements, so we will begin the meeting. The polls open today, June 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. central time for voting.

There are 4 proposals to be considered by the stockholders of this meeting as described in the proxy materials. Those are: The election of 10 directors, the ratification of the appointment of KPMG as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019, an advisory vote to approve the compensation of American Airlines Group named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement, and a shareholder proposal to provide a report on political contributions and expenditures. No other matters will be considered.

So Proposal number one, the election of directors, is the first item of business, the election of 10 directors nominated by the Board of Directors. No other nominations complying with the nomination procedures in the company's bylaws have been received and the nominations are closed. Pursuant to the company's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, company's directors are elected on an annual basis. At this meeting, Jim Albaugh, Jeff Benjamin, John Cahill, Mike Embler, Matt Hart, Su Kronick, Marty Nesbitt, Denise O’Leary, Ray Robinson and myself, Doug Parker, have been nominated as directors of the company to serve until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. The Board of Directors has recommended the stockholders vote for each of the nominees.

Second item of business is the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm for American Airlines Group for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The Board of Directors has recommended that the stockholders vote for the ratification of the appointment of KPMG as American Airlines Group's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.

The third item of business is the approval on a nonbinding advisory basis of the compensation of the named executive officers of American Airlines Group as disclosed pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the SEC as described in the compensation discussion and analysis, the compensation tables, narrative discussion and any related material discussed in the proxy statement. Board of Directors is recommended that the stockholders vote for the approval of on a nonbinding advisory basis the compensation of American Airlines Group's named executive officers.

Proposal number 4, the fourth item of business is a shareholder proposal from John Chevedden. At this time, I, as the chair, I recognize Mr. Chevedden, the representative -- I am sorry, the sponsor of this proposal. Operator, can you please open the line for Mr. Chevedden.

John Chevedden

Hello. This is John Chevedden. Can you hear me?

Doug Parker

We can, John. Thank you.

John Chevedden

And just as a housekeeping issue, I want to see whether the vote for this -- percentage vote of this could be announced during the meeting?

Doug Parker

I can give you preliminary numbers once as -- absolutely.

John Chevedden

So this is proposal for to enhance election-related disclosures. This is a proposal that give the Board of Directors more information. Shareholders request that American Airlines provide a report disclosing the company's policies and procedures for making contributions to participate in any campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office or influence the general public with respect to an election, by disclosing contributions used in the matters described above, including the identity of the recipient as well as the amount paid to each recipient and the titles of the company employees responsible for the decision-making.

The report shall be posted on the company website within 12 months from the date of the annual meeting. This proposal supports transparency and accountability and corporate election spending. This includes any activity considered intervention of the political campaign under the Internal Revenue Code such as direct and indirect contributions to political candidates, parties or organizations and independent expenditures or electioneering communications on behalf of federal, state or local candidates.

Relying on publicly available data does not provide a complete picture of American Airlines election spending. For example, the payments by American Airlines trade associations that may be used for election-related activities are not disclosed. This proposal ask the company to disclose all of its election spending, including payments to trade associations and other tax-exempt organizations, which maybe used for election purposes. This would bring American Airlines inline with a growing number of leading companies, including Best Buy, Target and Nostrum, which present this information on their website. It is especially important to improve political disclosure to help make up for Board of Directors and, in particular, Ray Robinson, taking away an important shareholder right, the right to an in-person Annual Meeting. Not permitting an in-person annual meeting since the message that management considers in-person contact with shareholders nuisance. In obligation for management to explain management success and failures during the past year, before live audience is a powerful incentive plan for good management.

American Airlines is now depriving its shareholders of the benefits of important incentive for management. It is especially important this year for management to explain the live audience as plan to limit the damages from the two major fatality crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX. And in-person Annual Meeting is a motivator of good performance by management and directors throughout the year. The American Airlines Board and Shareholders need comprehensive disclosure to fully evaluate the use of company assets in election. Please vote for this important governance reform that will help our Board of Directors, enhance the election related disclosures proposal for.

Doug Parker

All right. Thank you, sir. The Board recommends a vote against this Proposal for the reasons provided in the company's proxy statement. So stockholders, who have sent in proxies or voted via telephone or Internet and do not want to change their vote, do not need to take any further action. Any stockholders who hasn't yet voted or who wishes to change their vote, may do so by clicking on the voting button on the web portal and following the instructions there. Only stockholders of record on April 15, 2019, are eligible to vote at this meeting. So we're now going to take a short pause to allow for any shareholders, who have not yet voted to do so.

Okay. The time is now 9:10 a.m. central time and the polls are now closed for voting. So the Inspector of Election has advised me that a majority of the votes previously cast have been voted for all of the director nominees listed in Proposal 1, for Proposals 2 and 3, and against Proposal 4. And Mr. Chevedden, again, of the votes we have prior to just – this morning, your proposal and the numbers I'm looking at, of those voted 22.73% in favor, 77.26% opposed. The Inspector of Election will prepare the certificate of the Inspector of Election for the company once all votes are tallied and the results will be detailed in a current report on Form 8-K, which we will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

So this concludes the formal portion of the meeting and the stockholders meeting is now adjourned.

So, look I'm going to give an overview of the company's business as we often do. Before I do that, I really want to take just a moment of time to thank two long time directors of American Airlines, who were not amongst those that we just nominated for service because both of them have reached the American Airlines Board retirement age of 75. Those two people who have served our shareholders, our company, our team, extremely well; are Alberto Ibargüen, who joined American Airlines Board back in 2008 and your pre-merger was one of redirectors that we were fortunate enough to retain on the merged Airlines Board after the merger. Alberto has been just a phenomenal resource to me personally, but to, again, and a great supporter of American's team and our shareholders. So thank you, Alberto.

Rich Kraemer joined America West Airlines Board in September of 1992. And he has been – I myself, I came from American West Airlines on this journey. Rich was one of the people who interviewed me at that time, when I joined America West in 1995. He's been nice enough to continue serving as that airline merged with U.S. Airways and then U.S. Airways merged American. Rich has served us all extremely well and gotten us through some really tough times and his counsel has been extremely valuable. We're going to miss them both. Retirement ages are appropriate, but when it's a couple of people like this, you wish they didn't exist. But they have served us all well. We're extremely thankful, and I wanted to express my publicly, on behalf of all of our shareholders, our great appreciation for what the two of them have done for all of us.

So with that said, I'm going to begin an overview of the company's business. As with most presentations, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements, and the company's actual results may differ materially from those discussed here. Additional information concerning factors that could cause such a difference can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019.

So hopefully, if you can follow along as I go through these slides, again, this is technically the Annual Meeting for 2018 results even though are well into 2019, just wanted to make a point out that 2018, the company reported pre-tax profit excluding net special items of $2.8 billion and a pre-tax margin of 6.3% on the same basis. We invested more than $800 million in non-aircraft CapEx, things like facilities and equipment. We also took delivery of 23 new mainline replacement aircraft in 2018. Launched service on 86 new routes to 14 new destinations and returned nearly $1 billion to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

So that's 2018. Obviously, I'd like to talk more about 2019 and beyond, with our shareholders, which I think they'll find more relevant. We have as shown on this next slide, put in place a three long-term strategic objectives at American that are aspirational, and certainly not anything we have accomplished just yet, but that we will achieve and will continue to achieve over time. Those three objectives are to make culture a competitive advantage. We have phenomenal people at American Airlines and what we know is when we get to the point that they have all the tools they needed their jobs and they know that -- and interestingly we’re a company that cares about them, we'll get to a point where we will just have a vibrant culture, but one where people will chose to fly American Airlines because of the culture and that's our long-term objective.

We want to create a world-class customer experience, a customer experience that is on par with any airline in the world or better for our customers, and we want to – as we do as things, we obviously want to make sure we're building American Airlines to thrive forever, for our team, for our shareholders.

And that means, of course, being financially profitable and maximizing shareholder value, but also means making sure that we as a leadership team, as a Board, are thinking forward and leaning forward, making sure that as the events change in our industry, as they always do, that we're leading the efforts, not following. So those are the long-term strategic objectives that we have set in place as a company.

As we look to 2019, we set out a series of goals, more short-term goals as to what we hope to accomplish in 2019 that will further us along the path to those long-term strategic objectives. Those goals are laid out here in font that's, I'm certain, hard to read, but we've -- these have been out for quite some time and they're available on the company's website. We set these out as a way of making sure we hold our feet to the fire but also make sure that our team and our shareholders understand what it is we are working toward in 2019.

So I'll give you just an overview of those, before we get to questions. First, we're creating a world-class customer experience. First and foremost, we're looking at 2019 around the most reliable operation in our history. The company post-merger in 2013 has made nice progress and improving the operation each year as we got more and more integrated.

That flipped on us in 2018 for the first time. Our goal in 2019 was to improve and back to where we were doing better than we had in the past. These are goals for each of those metrics. I will tell you. We'll talk more about this in response to questions. So apology, we're not reaching this objective, but now the team is doing amazing things, but we still have work to do to make sure we hit these objectives in 2019 and hope to be doing so by the time we end 2019.

Enhance the in-flight product quality in industry's most modern fleet. We have made enormous improvements to our in-flight product, those in -- as we've modernized our fleet with the most aggressive aircraft modernization program in commercial aviation history.

We have done things that include adding overhead bins -- oversized overhead bins that allow every customer on the aircraft to bring a roller on board. Wi-Fi throughout the airplanes now, that if you haven't had the opportunity to enjoy it, we'd encourage you to do so when you fly American. It is now in place on virtually entirely domestic fleet, the ability for everyone in the airplane to be streaming Wi-Fi, live TV -- to be streaming live TV or other things you like to stream. As you're in flight, literally a Wi-Fi that feels much like the Wi-Fi you have in your living room, we now have in the air for our customers and improvements throughout the cabin in all sorts of other ways, including premium economy.

The -- we've also expanded our network. We're really excited about the expansion opportunities that lie ahead of us. We have -- in Dallas/Fort Worth, we've added 15 -- we were able to get 15 gates here in second quarter of 2019 here in Dallas/Fort Worth, which is our largest hub. We're going to get five more gates by year-end 2019 in Charlotte and two more in -- by 2021 in what is our second largest hub, and then we're going to be able to upgauge Washington D.C., 14 gates by 2021. These are important hubs that are often hard to -- for airlines of our size to be able to find the ability to really expand.

We're really excited about all these expansion opportunities, most notably at lease because most recent is the DFW Airport expansion. We have just this month gotten to 900 -- over 900 daily departures. We've added -- our team added over 100 daily departures here in the last few weeks to an already large DFW hub and have done it flawlessly.

Those flights are now operating and the initial results are as we expected, being added at average or above average profitability, not margin, profitability, because we're adding fights into a hub that connects passengers and the other parts of the operation. So that's -- you can see now that DFW 910 flights a day is now far in a way the second largest operation in the world in terms peak day departures.

We are continuing to expand what is absolutely the best lounge product in the U.S. industry. Just this past month introduced our DFW flagship lounge, a phenomenal product for our international customers and other customers that have access to that lounge. The -- and making other improvements throughout the system.

All of these investments are paying off. We're pleased to see the -- our most recent J.D. Power results that were announced a week or so ago, show that American Airlines in addition to being nicely above the industry average. In this survey we're the most improved by far. So these investments are making a difference with our customers, they're noticing. We expect that to continue and more of that to come in the future, but great job by the team in improving the product for our customers.

Culture, the first initiative under culture is also running our live operation. What we know is, when we run an unreliable operation that makes it hard on our team. I mean, really, all they want to do is take care of our customers and that makes it harder for them and makes their jobs more difficult, so when I talk about giving them the tools they need to do their job, it starts with this.

So again, more to come on this as we continue to improve and invest in the operation and improve the operational reliability as we move forward, but this is critical to us making culture a competitive advantage. We are -- we've worked very hard as a team to make sure that our team understands that we're working to create an environment that cares for them.

It's one thing to -- if you have employees that are well compensate and have employees that know that their airline is going to be here forever. But given the history we have around here, we also know it's incredibly important that they understand that they're working for a team of people that cares about them, so that they can take care of our customers and then we give them the tools they need to do their jobs, which they do exceptionally well.

We've set a goal for ourselves also, as well as we hope to become a leader in diversity, inclusion and equality. We have a number of initiatives underway to make sure that happens. Most notably in 2019, every team member at American Airlines will be going through implicit bias training. We went through online in 2018. Now we've moved it into the program, into the implicit programs in 2019.

We are -- if we're going to do these things, we have leaders that are servant leaders that understand how to lead in this way. We're blessed to have leaders just like that. We know we always need to -- we can always get better. We put in place a training class that we're sending all of our -- everyone that's somewhere in there carrying this company through, internally aspire like a leader, that work in 2019.

And we're working -- while we work to improve our aircraft and our facilities for our customers, we need to do the same thing for our team. The facilities and airports have been under investing it for quite some time, and we're pleased to be able to make improvements to the workspaces, all of our team members and all throughout the system. And that work continue as well.

As to the ability of American Airlines to thrive forever, first we see, this next slide just shows what I'd mentioned already, which is the enormous investment that American Airlines has made in modernizing its fleet from the time of -- at the time of the merger, we had a fleet of 14 years of age, which was the second oldest of the four largest airlines. While time has passed, that number has dropped in the case of American Airlines because we retired older aircraft and added some new aircraft.

Now at 10.6 years, we have the youngest fleet of those four airlines. And as I'll note in a bit, having done this, we're nearing the end of this investment phase that was required to drive that type of change and while our competitors will be needing to go through that same type of investment in the future given the ages of their fleets.

We have a number of profitability improvement initiatives, which we've described to our shareholders over the last couple of years, both revenue and cost. I won't spend a lot of time going through them all again, but they are designed first on the revenue side to drive what we believe is conservatively an additional $3 billion in additional revenues in the 2018 to 2021 period, which is the one we announced these initiatives. About a $1 billion of that is expected in 2019. We're on track for that $1 billion as we speak today as that the work, again, we're not going through all this issues DFW 900 which I told -- which I mentioned, is going very well.

Premium economy and basic economy segmentation work continues. Our revenue management initiatives denied boarding automation is rolling out nicely into airports and now into kiosk as we speak. So all of this work continues and provides great upside to American and our shareholders.

We have similar upside on cost, but largely related to as we continue to get fully integrated, we can eliminate some redundancies on the cost side, but as much as that is all sorts of investment in technology, which allows us to do things in a way that's both better for our customers and team, but also saves some costs. So about $300 million of that expected in 2019.

Our financial objectives are laid out here and these numbers will look slightly different than what you -- if you looked at that detailed slide at the start, because we want to make sure this reflects our current guidance. We revised our guidance back when we announced our first quarter results.

So these are the current set of objectives. But, again, $1.3 billion in revenue cost initiatives that didn't change, of course. Revenue per ASM, as of TRASM was total revenue per ASM are measured unit revenues, we’re on business, we expect to grow faster than the industry average. Our cost per ASM, excluding fuel, we expect to keep in the 2.5% range that number as affected somewhat by the light by another issue, I'm sure we'll talk about when I get as a question, which is our inability to fly some number of our airplanes, which increases the cost per ASM, because the costs don't go away and the ASMs do.

We're working -- we're making sure we ensure a strong balance sheet, maintaining our target liquidity of $7 billion, while also reducing debt and returning the excess cash about $7 billion having reduce the debt to shareholders. And then on a financial basis, we -- our last guidance on our last call projected EPS growth for the year of approximately 10% earnings per share somewhere between $4 and $6.

So this next slide I think is particularly important to our shareholders going forward. We have indeed because of all that I've said, because of all the needs that existed in American Airlines at the time of the merger, both on American Airlines and U.S. Airways, the lack of investment that had taken place that either here in the past. We have invested never seen before levels of capital in this airline an average from 2014 to 2018 of $5.4 billion each year on average. That number in 2019 is going to be, well, small average at $4.4 billion, but then you see it falls of dramatically in 2020 and 2021.

And then the two numbers that we think are much more of a term steady state number of around $3.5 billion going forward. This obviously is an important cash flow issue for our shareholders as well as we've done post merger. The cash generation has not been tremendous in America, because we've had to invest so much money back in the airline. The good news is that is coming to an end and the benefits of all that investment is still coming on. So this, we think is an exciting news for our shareholders moving forward in terms of what it means for a free cash flow as we move into the years ahead.

So I'll turn the milestones for 2019, just to touch on quickly. We're pleased to announce a week or so ago the tender approval for our joint venture with our great partners, Qantas. We did, as I said, commenced the operations from 15 new gates at DFW and I just want to stress again, what a great job the team has done, making that happen, while going 800 and 900 flights may not sound like that big a deal, adding 100 flights at an airline, and the operation is a tremendously large deal and our team has managed it flawless.

We launched 66 new routes this year already, including the only United States service to Bologna and Dubrovnik. We completed installation of premium economy ahead of plan, completed the installation of domestic high speed Wi-Fi that I talked about. And we began our instant upsell which is a product that allows our customers to more -- those who want to avail themselves of additional products and other services or seats in flight. We can reach much better than we do so in the past. And prepaid bags is also in test markets with plan system of what those rollout later in the fall.

So in summary, we think AAL, the stock is well positioned for value creation going forward. First, we continue to believe that our industry remains undervalued, that we're certainly versus other industries. We know we need to earn that. We intend to, but I would be remiss if I just this sound like an entirely American, I think the entire industry remains undervalued versus what our true -- what really has happened in this business has been transformed into what our future earnings capabilities are.

But then within that industry, it's already undervalued, we believe American is in the best positioned. We're indeed focused on long-term strategic initiatives that will create sustainable long-term value. We have about $1.3 billion of profitability initiatives in 2019 alone. Certainly, those other airlines have initiatives of theirs, but we know that we have more upside in this regard than others just because where we are relatively on the curve having just done our merger more recently.

We have tremendous upside as we improve our operations. We have growth opportunities in our most profitable airports, and we are nearing the end of these extraordinary capital requirements just at the time that the benefits of the extraordinary capital requirements are really starting to kick in.

So we are excited about the future of American. We appreciate our shareholder's interest in the American. We appreciate you listening in. And at this point, I am happy to address questions that have come in.

So we'll begin doing that by answering questions have been submitted on the web portal. I have the team here to read those to me as we will do our best to address them. I'll do my best to address them all myself, where I can't, I have a lot of people here that can help me. Thank you.

Caroline? Thank you, Caroline.

A - Caroline Ray

Yeah. We have received about 95 questions via the portal. Several of those touch on the same topic. So as outlined in the proxy, questions and answers will be grouped by topic and substantially similar questions would be grouped and answered as one.

So first up, how is the current economic environment affecting American?

Doug Parker

Thanks. Well, its -- the current economic environment, it seems quite strong for us. The demand for travel on American is strong. And we're not here today to revise the guidance that we gave on the first quarter call one way or the other. So no one should take this as anything like that, but in response to the question without putting numbers on it, I would just say since the last time we all spoke, which was at the time of our first quarter results, the economic environment, certainly demand for air travel, demand for American AUA, and for American's product is certainly encouraging. And fuel prices have fallen from that point, still relatively high versus recent years, but down from they were at the time of that call. So the current economic environment feels really good for American right now.

Caroline Ray

Right, thank you. We've received multiple questions regarding operations. So what exactly is American doing to run a more reliable operation?

Doug Parker

Well, again, I spoke about how important we know this is and led by Robert Isom, his team, our team set out this year with series of initiatives that we put in place that were making very nice progress toward improving operational liability and we saw that in the first half of the year and they're helping us, of course, still today.

It's -- those initiatives are, like you say, continue to make a difference. We will -- we are, however, unfortunately -- we had the 737 MAX issue, which create some issues, but the biggest thing is it's affecting us today from an operating perspective is unfortunately the fact that we are in negotiations with our IAM and TWU represented team members. We're working very hard to get that negotiation to a point where we can deliver to our team what we want to deliver, which is by far the best contract in this industry for all of those team members.

We haven't been able to crack the code to do that. We're now -- the parties are now with National Mediation Board who now has control over those negotiations and is working with us together to try and get through joint collective body agreement.

We are optimistic that will result in a contract, which is what our team deserves. And again, as it relates to that contract, we've communicated a lot to our team and for our shareholders, what you should know is, we have put a contract out there that is superior to any contract that any other airline has in place as proof of that -- as proof point of that.

We have told our team and the unions representing our team that we would happily sign any other contract for these workgroups that's in place, just change the name of the airline to American and we'll happily sign those. That, obviously, is not what they want to do because we have on table is much better than that.

So we will get this done at some point in time or having trouble getting there. And unfortunately, as far as it relates to the operation is, as these negotiations continue, the unions have taken it upon themselves to try and influence those negotiations by orchestrating any legal work actions, it doesn't take many of our team members certainly in the maintenance group to have to get to the point where we don't have enough airplanes ready to fly in the morning.

So our team is fantastic. They're trying to do what they can to make sure that their voices are heard. We -- that's -- but again, under the Railway Labor Act, that activity is illegal. So we've filed a lawsuit against the unions and for a preliminary injunction to stop the illegal behavior that lawsuit is -- should be heard sometime this month and we hope that will have a difference.

But anyway that right now, as we sit here today is unfortunately the largest driver of the operational numbers, save more customers. Again, the team is doing a fantastic job of making sure this doesn't affect as many customers as it could. We are fighting through very well. We're making sure that as we anticipate this to be a somewhat of a regular currency. At the current time, we're canceling flights in advance; we’re re-accommodating customers so they don't have as many experiences as showing up and having a flight cancel on them. So it's much more of a -- in the metrics, and not all source we hope to be providing, but it does seem largely isolated to that short-term effect, which we hope that mitigate here before too long.

Caroline Ray

We did receive multiple questions on the status of negotiation. So we'll consider those addressed as well. Thank you.

Doug Parker

Thank you.

Caroline Ray

What does customer service satisfaction ratings look like? And how are you working to improve them?

Doug Parker

Well, I just showed in the presentation a number of things we're doing to improve the product we saw in the J.D. Power results. That work is being noticed by our customers and we're encouraged by that. And more importantly, as any of us flies around or talks to our team, there is no doubt that our customers have noticed the improvements that have been made to the in-flight product. However, again, I can't answer that question not going back to the prior question and note that most important thing about to our customers is reliable operation. So we need to get that piece aligned as well. But as I said, we will do that. And when we do, our customers know that we'll be -- we'll have an experience on American that we think is better than any other airline they can fly.

Caroline Ray

Several questions have been submitted around American debt strategy and levels for previous years. So how does American's debt compares to other airlines?

Doug Parker

Well, debt to airlines was higher. We indeed have higher debt than our peers. We're the largest airline, but even on a relative basis, we have more debt. That's largely due to what I showed in the presentation, which is aircraft modernization effort that has never been seen before, spending over $25 billion in five years on aircraft and we chose to debt finance virtually all of that is incredibly efficient financing. Because of our debt, we have lower credit ratings than some of our peers, but on that aircraft financing, we come in with financings that are right on top of other airlines financing in respect our credit ratings because assets are good. And this has a sub-4% long-term debt.

So that's the debt that's been added, but again, supported by some really good assets. The -- as we move forward, as I've shown, we don't -- that modernization activity slows dramatically. And as a result, so we'll all need to add debt and indeed, what you should expect to see is, as debt matures, we'll pay it off as it comes due. And you should see debt decline over time as that happens.

Caroline Ray

Okay. With that in mind, why does American continue to use debt to repurchase stock shares? How much stock have you repurchased instead of returning debt or using it for other airline purchases?

Doug Parker

Yes. Well, again, I would -- to rephrase a note that we're not using debt to repurchase stock, we're using debt to purchase aircraft. And we think that's in our shareholder's best interest as opposed we could and we certainly couldn't have funded $25 billion of aircraft with -- all with cash. We could have funded some of it, but that seemed like a really important use of our shareholders capital to avail ourselves of that extremely efficient financing on those aircraft.

So that's how -- that's the way the debt was added was for our aircraft, not share repurchases. Now part of the story that I haven't mentioned yet is, since we all more leveraged, since we have to more debt, we to protect ourselves against sort of Black Swan event that might happen that we hold a tremendous amount of cash in the airline. We have a liquidity target of $7 billion that is far in excess of what you'd see other companies are aside as holding cash in foreign exchange what you see other airlines holding cash related to our size.

We do that because we think that's the right hedge against any sort of unforeseen shock and it was more than enough cash to allow us to withstand any sort of severe downturn. It's nothing -- that's a cash cushion of -- again, there's -- that $7 billion is far in excess of what the company whatever need in any sort of economic prices. So that's -- we hold that level of cash. And -- but when we get to the point that we have indeed invested in our airline, invested in our team, invested in all the CapEx that I described, we tire the high cost debt and have only efficient low cost debt on our books.

And that we still have over $7 billion in liquidity, we believe the right thing to do is to return that to shareholders because they are cash. And when our stock is valued, as I described in a way that we think is not reflecting the true cash flow generation value of the company going forward. We think the right way to return to shareholders is by share repurchase, so that's what we have done. So anyway, as we've done in the past as we intended to do in future, we believe that's the right thing to do for our shareholders.

Caroline Ray

Now switching gears, we did get several on the MAX. Can you talk a little bit about that status? When that will return to service? And what you're going to do to make sure that customers are confident and comfortable flying those MAX?

Doug Parker

Sure. So the MAX obviously has been a big issue for us in America, we disclosed on our first quarter call that the economic impact of having them out of service until mid-August, we anticipate it was about $350 million to our shareholders. That number -- we've now moved the data which we're selling seats back to September 3rd. Not -- no one should take that by the way is some indication that we think the aircraft won't be ready by August 19th is what we and our internal planning need to start putting out bids for our crew members, pilots and flight attendants out through the full month of August bid, which ends on September 3rd. So that's why we moved the date back September 3rd, because we still -- as those bits are about to go out, we still don't have certainty as to when the aircraft will be back in service.

What we understand, certainly not in our hands, its in the hands of FAA, but what we understand is that there is a absolute fix for the aircraft and that there is an excellent fix on that. In terms of software, that can and we hope will be certified in time for us to deliver that service to our customers that are buying tickets today for travel as of September 3rd. We wouldn't be selling seats today, if we didn't think that was a highly likely possibility and as we believe the highly likely possibility will be the aircraft will be flying, we'll be able to provide those service by September 3rd.

As to what we do about restoring customer confidence, the answer to that is we, as an industry, need to do what we always do, which is make sure that if there's an aircraft flying, it's the most safe mode of transportation in the world and that won't be the case for the 737 MAX and we'll know that. We understand that certain customers may not understand that right away. So, we always need to do what we need to do, which is provide extremely safe travel.

There'll be some period of time for certain. The aircraft have been certified and we have some number we can fly, but we don't yet have them in revenue service, because we haven't been able to sell those seats yet and we can use that time for things such as myself and other members of management and pilots to go fly the aircraft, that -- those types of things I think will help.

What really matters is at the end of the day, if an American Airlines pilot is comfortable taking up an aircraft, I know and our customers should know that aircraft is 100% safe, not because there -- not because that's not bravado indeed, its exact opposite. They're exceptionally well-trained. They're safety professionals. They're the best pilots in the world.

And again, this is not solely about American, it's true with Southwest and United pilots. So, once you see pilots from American Southwest, United saying they're taking their airplane up, we also know it's safe to fly, it will be. And over time, the flying public will come to recognize that.

Caroline Ray

So, with pilots in mind, why do you have the lowest pay and benefit for your pilot group, which is what one shareholder asked?

Doug Parker

All right. We don't. Let's see, again, we -- just from a memory, our paying benefits for our pilot group how we pay rates right in line with the highest, maybe at this point of 1% or 2% below another airline, but really the highest pay rates are very close to highest pay rates in the industry on -- for our pilots benefits the same, our benefits package is fantastic.

There is one issue, profit sharing. The other airlines have allocated more profit sharing to their pilot workforce than our -- than we currently do, that we have a new contract that becomes amenable at the end of this year, very early next year with our pilots. And so I suspect that will become an issue in that contract.

But the a better way pointing that what our shareholders should know about where American is and regarding paying benefits is, we -- and what we've committed to our team is that we will have paying benefits that are in line with the highest in the industry as they should be. We're the largest airline. We have the best team. They should know that they're going to have paying benefits that are as good or better or certainly in line with their -- those that to do the same jobs. And that's the commitment we've made, that's the commitment we're rolling up to. They're IMTW contract that we have on table certainly meets that obligation. That will be the last of the JCBAs that we get -- I am sorry, joint collective bargaining agreement that we get done now, having done all that are paying benefits for our team.

When all added up, will be essentially right in line with any other airline even though they have a profit sharing plan that is different than ours, and we'll address again those as we go forward, but that's our commitment to the team.

And again, like I said, the question was about pilots. Today, for example, I know our flight attendants have the highest airway rates in the industry, which we're proud of. They're making a couple of points I think higher than our competitors in Atlanta, like 6% more than our competitors in Chicago. So, anyway we're happy with our compensation and benefits policy. You need to get contracts to actually get them enacted. So, we'll keep working toward that.

Caroline Ray

Couple of questions, specifically on Berkshire Hathaway. Would you be open to talks with Warren Buffett or have you talked to him regarding any interest in purchasing in American?

Doug Parker

We can't talk about conversations we might have with shareholders that we will. We are pleased to have Berkshire Hathaway and other -- a number of other long-term shareholders now as part of our ownership that we think is reflective of what it is we're building here.

Mr. Buffett himself as I quote that I like, which is you get the shareholders you deserve. And airlines in the past didn’t have shareholders such as that. So -- and again, not just Berkshire Hathaway, but many others that are now coming to this group. And our job is to make sure that their confidence is rewarded and we intend to do so.

Caroline Ray

With regard to governance, as Chairman and CEO, what expectations is the Board of Directors laid out for you? And what accountability is there for the leadership team?

Doug Parker

Well, the long-term strategic objectives that I've laid out in the start of my presentation, those are approved -- not just approved, developed with in concert with the Board and as are the goals that we presented for the year.

So, their expectations are that we're doing everything we can to maximize shareholder value. And what they agree is the way to do that at American Airlines is to ensure that we are making decisions that create long-term shareholder value that we are indeed working to make culture competitive advantage, that we're working to world-class customer experience and we're making decisions so that the American Airline can thrive forever.

In terms of accountability, we -- in addition to -- most importantly, a really good Board that holds our feet to the fire on those commitments and that we meet with regularly and give updates on those commitments, as it relates to compensation, which is another way Boards can make sure the management team is committed.

We're extremely skewed towards pay-per-performance. Personally I have 100% of my pay comes in American Airlines equity. The same currency we ask our shareholders to accept is what I accept that and that currency itself is -- has performance metrics as to whether investor or not based on upon how American does in terms of margin performance versus our peers in terms of total shareholder return versus our peers. So, incredibly high performance based and that goes on down through the airline with much higher pay-for-performance type compensation than certainly our competitors in this business have.

Caroline Ray

We do have several on our fleet. I'll try to cover a few and then we'll go to the rest as you mentioned online after the meeting. How many MAX aircraft does American have now? And how many do you have on order? And what other aircraft purchases, do you have planned?

Doug Parker

Okay. So we have 100 MAX -- we've got order for 100. We had 24 that have been delivered at the time of the grounding and all 24 are being grounded. So that's where we stand on the MAX. As to future aircraft, there's nothing we haven't announced coming to it.

Caroline Ray

How about the date for the retirement of the Super 80?

Doug Parker

Super 80 is scheduled the leave the American Airlines fleet at the end of September.

Caroline Ray

We have a little over five minutes left and we did receive several questions on retiree travel. So wanted to use the last few minutes to talk about, how many retirees have non-rep travel privileges? How often does retiree use it and get on planes? And will you be making any changes to the retiree travel program?

Doug Parker

Yes. Thanks. Okay, yes. Thanks, and as pleases, we're with ability to have more shareholders, be able to access this meeting as we do it virtually. I know, at least some of our retirees were asking, they wanted to be sure that we address the question that they've been asking every year since the merger in person, so happy to do so. Not -- anyway, it's a big issue to them, for our shareholder's benefit, just quickly what -- at the time of the merger, American Airlines merged with the U.S. Airways. This is all about, when there are empty seats on the airplane, who -- which of the team members are allowed to sit in those seats and what order. American Airlines had a policy that was first-come first-service. At a time of check-in, irrespective of the seniority, that's how the list was drawn and had a policy that had the retirees retain their same level of status even after they retire as an active employee.

U.S. Airways had a much different policy. Retirees were in a group below the actives and furthermore, it was seniority-based. So we had a lot of very senior U.S. Airways team members who are quite disturbed by the fact that they had worked their entire careers to get to where they had seniority. I know that they could be near the top of the list and now with this merger, that was going away.

To compound that by telling them that we're going to also take all the retirees of U.S. Airways and put them into this same system of first come first serve didn't seem remotely fair, particularly when we looked into survey of the rest of the industry and found that I believe every other airline, if not every airline, virtually every other airline had the similar system as U.S. Airways with retirees were placed in the group right below the active employees. The rationale of course being that, once the team member retires, they have more ability to search for flights that are opened and travel on off-peak periods than our team members. They're working four weeks for us to.

So that's the plan we put in place. We put it in place at the time of the merger. It's going to stay in place. We don't have any intent of changing it. Just some numbers on that, which at least seem to bear out the fact that this is working and again, I'm not trying to fit or minimize the views of our retirees, who don't think is working for them at all, but at least in the statistics.

What we're seeing is, in 2018, and again for those of you all you on American Airline employees, a D2 is the classification for an active employee. D2s, our active employees, were accommodated on 71% of their flights in 2018 and D2 or the D2 retirees, which begin on one level below the D2s, actually got on a higher percentage of the flight, 74.2%. That seems perverse of course, how can someone at a lower ranking get on more often. The answer, of course is, what we thought was the case, which is our retirees have more ability to pick flights that are off-peak.

So again, no, this is never perfect. I'm trying to for figure out how to sort these stand-by list for airline employees as a classic airline conundrum, and changing it always results in someone feeling as though -- someone actually, not just feeling, some group being lower on the list, while someone else gets higher. We take -- we don't take that lightly. We didn't take lightly at the time, but that is and that was and is the decision and not one that we're going to change.

Doug Parker

Okay. All right. Well, thank you, everyone, for your interest, again. Thanks for your interest in American, and thank you for listening in. Hopefully, you found this useful. It's certainly for us is like a better way to communicate with more of our shareholders than what we've been doing and frankly using less of our shareholders expense to do it. So we appreciate your willingness to participate in this forum and hope to continue to do this way in the future.

I want to thank again our Board for being present and participating for their support for all of us and in particular, one last shot out and thank you to Alberto Ibargüen and Rich Kraemer for their service to American Airlines, our team and our shareholders. Thank you all very much. I appreciate it.

