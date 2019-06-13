Crude Oil - Waiting On OPEC

When the crude oil market becomes ugly, the price action can be hideous. In 2014, the price began to fall from a high at almost $108 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The selling ended in February 2016 with the price at a low at $26.05 per barrel. Crude oil then recovered and made higher lows and higher highs until it reached a peak at $76.90 per barrel in October 2018. Selling returned during the final quarter of last year taking the price to a low at $42.36. The latest rally ended in late April at $66.60, and last week, the price was flirting with the $50 per barrel level again.

The pattern in crude oil has been lower highs and higher lows over the recent years. To keep that pattern intact, the energy commodity will need to hold above the late 2018 bottom at $42.36.

We are now coming to a time of the year that tends to add price volatility to the crude oil market. At the end of this month, the oil ministers from OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria, at their biannual meeting on June 25. The following day, the Russian oil minister will join the meeting, and since 2016, the Russians have played a dominant role when it comes to output policy for the cartel.

As we head into the OPEC meeting, the oil market is under pressure, which likely means that we will not see any change in the production cuts from the end of 2018. Meanwhile, one sector of the oil patch is reeling these days, as oil services companies have been under extreme pressure. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product (OIH) holds shares in many of the leading oil services companies in the world.

A recovery from the recent low

After trading to a low at $50.60 per barrel on the nearby July NYMEX futures contract on June 5, the price of oil recovered a bit but remains near the low.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that the price of the energy commodity traded to a high at just under $55 per barrel on June 10 but was back down below the $52 level on June 12. Price momentum and relative strength metrics were in oversold territory after the decline from the high at $66.60 in late April, but the majority of the move came in late May. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market declined to the 2.057 million contract level after reaching a peak at over 2.16 million in mid-May. The decline in open interest while the price fell is not typically the sign of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. Daily historical volatility at the 40% level is higher than in late-May when it was under 16% as the crude oil futures market tends to take the stairs to the upside, and the elevator to the downside. The price of oil had stabilized, but it remains dangerously close to the recent low.

Last week's inventory data was ugly

Last week's inventory data provided no support for the price of oil. The American Petroleum Institute reported an increase in stockpiles of 3.545 million barrels. The next day, the Energy Information Administration said they rose by 6.8 million barrels for the week ending on May 31. Both reports came in at levels that were higher than the market expected, which put pressure on the price of the energy commodity.

Moreover, the EIA said that daily output in the US rose to 12.4 million barrels during the week the ended on May 31, which was a new record level for US production. Output dropped by 0.1 million bpd the following week to 12.3 million. Even though the number of rigs in operation, as reported by Baker Hughes, has been dropping, output has moved higher, which is a commentary on the efficiency of US producers. As of the week ending on June 7, 789 rigs were operating in the US, which was eleven lower than the previous week, and 73 fewer than the number last year at the same time. More oil flowing into the market stood in front of a more substantial recovery in the price of crude oil even though the US stock market turned higher last week. This week, the API said crude oil stocks rose by 4.852 while the EIA reported an inventory build of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil for the week ending on June 7.

Problematic products

The inventory data, when it comes to crude oil products, was not much better last week. The API said that gasoline stocks rose by 2.696 million and distillate inventories moved 6.314 million barrels higher for the week ending on May 31. The EIA reported increases in product stocks of 3.2 million and 4.6 million barrels, respectively for the same week. The stock numbers may reflect the lower price of oil and oil products last week as the API and EIA reported builds of only 800,000 and 829,000 barrels, and distillate withdrawals of 3.461 and one million barrels respectively for the week ending on June 7.

Crack spreads often provide a real-time window into demand for crude oil as the energy commodity is the primary ingredient in their production.

Source: CQG

The chart of the July NYMEX gasoline processing spread shows that it dropped from $22.91 on May 28 to a low at $18.09 on June 5 and was trading at around the $19.84 per barrel level on June 12.

Source: CQG

The July NYMEX heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels, declined from a high at $26.29 on May 16, to a low at $22.29 on June 10. At $23.62 per barrel on June 12, the refining spread remains not far above the recent low. However, the low on June 10 was at the same level as on June 5, which is a double-bottom technical formation and is now the technical support level for the heating oil refining level.

The price action in both gasoline and heating oil crack spreads tells us that product prices underperformed crude oil, which is a sign of slowing demand for products and translates to less demand for crude oil.

Brent-WTI is a bright spot - we will find out on June 25-26

While the production picture in the United States, which is now the world's leading producer of crude oil, remains negative, the Middle East continues to provide some support for the energy commodity. The oil market is now waiting for June 25 and 26 when the oil ministers of OPEC together with the Russians, the most influential nonmember, will decide if they will continue to keep the production quota that reduces daily output by 1.2 million barrels in place. The recent price action in the oil market makes it highly likely that the cartel will maintain the status quo for the rest of 2019. Had the price remained near the April highs, OPEC may have increased output, but at almost $15 per barrel lower, there is no incentive to increase production which could send prices even lower during the current bearish trend. The oil ministers will be looking at the trade dispute between the US and China and its impact on the global economy. The rising potential for recessionary pressures will likely cause demand for energy to decline, which is the principal reason why the quotas will probably remain in place.

The Middle East is the home to over half the world's oil reserves, and the standoff between Iran and the US over sanctions is perhaps the most supportive factor for crude oil over the coming weeks and months. The rhetoric continues to fly back and forth between Washington and Teheran. As the sanctions prevent the Iranians from shipping their crude oil to customers all over the world, the potential for retaliatory measures that may present roadblocks for other producing nations in the region when it comes to shipping their oil to consumers around the globe. Then increased military presence around the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point through which around 20% of the world's crude oil flows each day, could become a flashpoint for conflict. Any hostilities that jeopardize the production, refining, or logistics of the crude oil market in the Middle East would immediately increase supply concerns and could cause a spike in the price of crude oil futures in both the Brent and WTI markets.

Source: CQG

The premium for Brent over WTI crude oil futures in the August contracts rose from $5.87 on April 3 to a high at $9.75 per barrel on May 28. At the $8.86 level on June 12, the premium remains closer to the high than the low. The increase in US production and OPEC production cuts support the price of Brent versus WTI. At the same time, the potential for conflict and supply disruptions in the Middle East are lifting the premium for the Brent crude oil, which is the benchmark pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern oil.

Since the Arab Spring in 2010, a wider Brent premium over WTI has typically been a supportive sign for world oil prices.

Oil services companies are dirt cheap

At the $51.90 level on June 12, the price of NYMEX crude oil is around 22.5% above the low from the end of 2018. With August Brent futures at the $61 level, they are approximately 22.1% above the lows from last December. Meanwhile, the share prices of oil services companies are doing much worse. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product holds shares in the world's leading companies that service the oil industry. The most recent holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

On June 12, OIH was at the $13.19 per share level.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, OIH hit a low at $13.13 last December, and at its current price level, it under 0.50% above the price when it was on its low at the end of last year.

Moreover, while NYMEX and Brent crude oil did not fall anyway near their lows from last year, OIH traded to a low at $13.01 per share, a new low, on May 31. Oil services stocks have underperformed the crude oil market and remain cheap on a historical basis when compared to the price of the energy commodity. OIH is far below the level it was trading at in February 2016 when nearby NYMEX futures hit $26.05 per barrel. At that time, OIH fell to a low at $20.46 per share.

OIH could offer value at its current price level. The ETF product has $625.68 million in net assets and trades over 7.6 million shares each day. While OIH charges an expense ratio of 0.35%, the shares it holds has a dividend yield of 2.28% at its current price.

For those looking to pick up oil-related stocks during the current price dip, the oil services sector offers come of the most compelling bargains. OIH is a diversified tool, which provides sector exposure while minimizing company-specific risks.

The crude oil market is now waiting for the OPEC meeting at the end of this month. The odds favor a continuation of production cuts given the recent price action. However, Iran is one reason why the current supply and demand fundamentals for crude oil could change over the coming weeks and months as the risk of conflict in the Middle East is a clear and present danger.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading OIH from the long side of the market