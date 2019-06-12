Tesla: Where Facts Don't Matter

On Tuesday afternoon, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) held its annual shareholder meeting. All companies use these events as a showcase, but with such an energetic supporter base, there is usually pressure on management to keep the hype train rolling. Unfortunately, the company and its executives continued to sell a story that's not exactly truthful.

First of all, CEO Elon Musk came right out and said that the company sells every car it makes. This is simply not true, given the tremendous amount of unsold inventory that remains on the balance sheet, with the following graphic showing how production has outpaced deliveries by a growing margin over time. Additionally, if Tesla was actually production constrained, it would not have detailed in the Q3 2018 10-Q filing that it transferred almost $73 million worth of inventory to its loaner fleet. You don't capitalize inventory if you have buyers for it.

(Source: TeslaCharts Twitter, seen here)

In the first quarter of this year, production outpaced deliveries yet again, and the company in its shareholder letter said this would be the case for quite some time. To say Tesla has no demand problem is quite wrong for the company's luxury vehicles, which were supposed to have up to 150,000 sales last year originally, but may not even end up with half of that this year as competition has arrived and the Model 3 is cannibalizing sales.

Tesla's key markets in Europe have clearly shown demand issues for the Model S and X, while the US has not done too much better once the EV credit was halved. That credit drops in half again in less than three weeks, and a new entrant from Mercedes will be in customers' hands in the next couple of months. If Tesla did not have a demand problem it wouldn't be cutting prices all over the place and offering free supercharging to sell vehicles.

Tesla also used some curious comparisons among the EV space to highlight its products. In the two images below, you can see some information on both energy efficiency and range. The first problem in terms of efficiency is that it leaves out a vehicle like the Hyundai Kona, which has better city/highway EPA rated mileage than both the Model S and X. The Kona is cited in the second graphic, but not the first. There is no consistency here.

(Source: Sean O'Kane on Twitter, seen here)

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

On the flip side, when Tesla talks about range, there isn't really an apples to apples comparison here. Talking about a Model S vehicle that has a battery pack of 100 kWh versus a Kona at 64 kWh is obviously going to put the Model S at a longer range. Of course, you are also paying significantly more for that range, so is comparing a $75,000 vehicle to a $40,000 one valid? I don't think a name like Coca-Cola (KO) comes out and markets a one litter bottle of soda as being more refreshing than a 20 ounce bottle.

The company also came out with some product delay news at the meeting, which is not really a surprise if you've followed the company's history. The Tesla Semi will not be coming out this year as originally detailed, and the new Roadster that was supposed to be out in 2021 is no longer a priority. Perhaps that's because the Tesla referral program has resulted in the company needing to give away so many new Roadster's that Tesla can't afford to build them anytime soon. Elon Musk also said the company is looking to announce a location for a European gigafactory at some point, but this was something that was previously going to be detailed in 2017.

It's hard to take Tesla seriously when the company just throws stuff together. A couple of months ago, Elon Musk admitted that some of the robotaxi numbers were made up out of thin air. We all know about the "funding secured" tweet that got the company in trouble as well. The insurance product that was supposed to be launched in May is now waiting on software development as well as an acquisition to be completed.

Also, take a look at the following slide showing US vehicle revenues over the past year, especially the yellow box I added. The company continues to claim it is the most technologically advanced out there, yet there are always tons of website problems and here they can't even proofread a major slide from their annual shareholder presentation? It's quite embarrassing when you don't even know who makes the best selling vehicle of all-time.

(Source: Sean O'Kane on Twitter, seen here)

With less than three weeks to go in the quarter, it will be interesting to see if Tesla pulls out any more stops in an effort to hit its delivery targets for the period. Elon Musk did not sound so sure during the presentation that Tesla would meet its forecast, despite Tesla's CFO reiterating quarterly guidance at the capital raise. It is a bit troubling to see that in Tesla's biggest European market, Norway, Model 3 units are behind Q1's pace through 72 days in the quarter, seen below.

(Source: EU EV stats and teslastats Norway)

The lower Q2 registration numbers above are despite the vehicle being available for the full period in Q2. Can Tesla deliver nearly 4,000 units in the next few weeks in Norway alone to meet Q1's pace? If not, the company will need a big push from the US or China. This doesn't leave me with too much faith for Q3, especially given the US tax credit halving, more competition arriving, gas prices being lower than they were a year ago, etc.

Why is all of this important for investors? Well, one key to investing is having trust in management, and Tesla's team certainly has had many issues in the past. Shares in Tuesday's after hours traded at a level that was up almost 30% from the recent low. Some will say that's justified partially because of all the hype seen at the shareholder meeting, but you really can't buy into some of the items discussed. When the company doesn't use facts or provides invalid comparisons, you really need to think twice. For now, the race is on to meet delivery targets, because if Tesla misses again, it will be another reason not to trust this management team or be long the stock.

