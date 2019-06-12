Personalis To Raise $100 Million In IPO

PSNL is growing rapidly in a very promising industry and the IPO appears reasonably valued given the firm's high growth rate.

The firm provides contract research and genomic information on various cancers for biopharmaceutical research firms.

Personalis has filed proposed terms to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO.

Personalis (PSNL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates as a contract research and genome-scale diagnostics company focused on tumor sample analysis.

PSNL has a high revenue growth rate, positive operational cash flow, and strong industry trends. The IPO is one that I'll be watching closely.

Menlo Park, California-based Personalis was founded in 2011 to provide biopharmaceutical companies with a cost-effective method for fully analyzing tumors and their microenvironments and has the capacity to sequence and analyze up to 100 trillion bases of DNA on a weekly basis.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO John West, who was previously CEO at ViaCyte.

Personalis has developed the Accuracy and Content Enhanced (ACE) technology that improves nucleic acid preparation processes while combining it with patented assay and sequencing methods to provide comprehensive sequencing and ensure high sensitivity for mutations.

Management states that standard tumor molecular profiling technologies have many drawbacks, including how they analyze a narrow set of genes - roughly 50 to 500 tumor genes are sequenced, thus potentially missing key genes and immune mechanisms underlying cancer therapy response.

Additionally, to solve some of these drawbacks, biopharmaceutical companies often have to rely on multiple service providers to create a comprehensive analysis of a certain tumor which is limited to the tumor sample size and quality.

Even if a biopharma company successfully acquires multiple sets of data from service providers, they can result in a fragmented view of the tumor microenvironment, insufficient sample size, logistical complexities, and increased costs.

The firm’s ImmunoID NeXT Platform is a highly-sensitive, exome-scale DNA and RNA analytics platform that is based on the ACE technology and enables a full-scale analysis of both a tumor and its microenvironment from a single sample, including difficult-to-sequence gene regions across all of the approximately 20,000 human genes.

Management believes Personalis’s ImmunoID NeXT solves most drawbacks present with traditional sequencing method by combining the company’s proprietary technologies RepertoireID, ImmunogenomicsID, and NeoantigenID in a single technology platform:

RepertoireID is used for the analysis of the conality/diversification of the repertoire of TCRs present in the tumor microenvironment.

The NeoantigenID technology supports candidate neoantigen selection through MHC-binding prediction and other key data, such as HLA typing, similarity-to-self, similarity-to-known antigens, as well as immunogenicity prediction.

ImmunogenomicsID gives an overview of the tumor microenvironment as well as critical areas of the tumor biology, including the adaptive immune response, cytokines and chemokines, and cytotoxicity, immune checkpoint modulation, antigen processing machinery, tumor-associated antigens, as well as DNA repair and replication among others.

In 2020, Personalis anticipates launching its first liquid biopsy assay that is designed to analyze all human genes so as to detect potential neoantigens and tumor escape mechanisms that arise under therapeutic pressure.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s NeXT Platforms modules:

Source: Company website

Investors in Personalis include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Abingworth, Mohr Davidow Ventures, and Stanford University. Source: Crunchbase

Personalis markets its products through a small team of sales representatives and highly targeted marketing efforts, supported by Ph.D.-level Field Application Specialists that provide understanding and expertise in the areas of oncology and genomics.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable from 2018 to the most recent reporting period, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 29.6% 2018 29.8% 2017 105.4%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 2.4x in the first quarter of 2019, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 2.4 2018 2.5

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global cancer genomics market is projected to reach $9.22 billion by 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as the adoption of next-generation sequencing for diagnostic and treatment applications in cancer care.

The genome sequencing segment is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR of 17.5% in the upcoming years due to the benefits this method provides, such as faster and more accurate results.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Guardant Health (GH)

Foundation Medicine (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Roche Molecular Systems (RHHBY)

NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Source: Sentieo

The firm has developed multiple proprietary technologies for a comprehensive analysis of a tumor’s biology, and has combined it into a single product thus providing biopharmaceutical companies with a cost-effective and more accurate method for tumor diagnostics.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 14,075,000 238.0% 2018 $ 37,774,000 302.2% 2017 $ 9,393,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 3,984,000 3924.2% 2018 $ 11,805,000 -603.8% 2017 $ (2,343,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 28.31% 2018 31.25% 2017 -24.94% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (5,431,000) -38.6% 2018 $ (13,770,000) -36.5% 2017 $ (22,163,000) -236.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (5,685,000) 2018 $ (19,879,000) 2017 $ (23,593,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 66,000 2018 $ 5,572,000 2017 $ 290,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $33.2 million in cash and $78.0 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

PSNL intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 6.67 million shares of its common stock priced at a midpoint of $15.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $413.1 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for expanded research and development, infrastructure expansion, facilities expansion, headcount growth, sales and marketing expenditures, public company costs, capital expenditures, and working capital. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, and Oppenheimer.

Personalis is a fast-growing contract research organization and genomic sequencing firm operating in the area of cancer cell research.

With the rise in demand from cancer treatments based on a patient’s specific cancer genetic information, the firm has a significant market opportunity in front of it.

While PSNL is not without competition, its financial results show strong top line revenue and gross profit growth along with positive cash flow from operations.

However, there is currently no demonstrated path to profitability, though the company is still in the early stages of commercialization.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 12.1% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay roughly double the Price to Sales and EV to Revenue multiples as publicly held comparable Genomic Health.

Normally, this level of premium would be hard to justify, but PSNL’s growth rate is many times that of Genomic Health’s and far higher than the industry growth rate.

Given the firm’s high revenue growth rate, positive operational cash flow, and strong industry trends, the IPO is enticing.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 19, 2019.

