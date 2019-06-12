Dermavant Sciences Readies Terms For $100 Million IPO

For long-term hold life science investors, the IPO may be an enticing bet on improved treatments for common skin conditions.

DRMT's lead candidate has an impressive clinical trial history of meeting all of its endpoints in Phase 1 and 2 trials.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various skin conditions.

Dermavant Sciences has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Dermavant Sciences (DRMT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics for dermatological conditions with a primary focus on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

DRMT has licensed its lead candidate and the compound has a strong clinical trial history of meeting all of its endpoints.

For life science investors with a 12-18-month hold time frame, the Dermavant IPO appears to be a reasonable bet on improved treatments for common skin conditions.

Company & Technology

Phoenix, Arizona-based Dermavant Sciences was founded in 2015 to develop therapeutics for specific unmet clinical needs of patients suffering from dermatological conditions with a focus on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other markets such as vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne.

Management is headed by Principal Executive Officer, Director and CEO Todd Zavodnick, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Chief Commercial Officer of Revance Therapeutics (RVNC).

The firm’s leading drug candidate is Tapinarof, a therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent [TAMA] topical cream for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, to which DRMT acquired worldwide rights (other than with respect to certain rights in China) from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2018.

Management states that tapinarof and its predecessors have been tested and shown to meet all primary endpoints, provide clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant responses, as well as have a favorable tolerability profile in over 600 patients by GSK and Welichem Biotech.

Dermavant has commenced two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Standard therapeutics for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, such as topical corticosteroids [TCS] or biologic therapies, come with limitations, such as high risk of side effects with long-term or chronic use and high cost.

Management believes TCS present serious side effects when not used intermittently, thus leading to frequent disease flares, while biologic therapies are expensive and also present serious side effects on the long run.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

Management notes that psoriasis and atopic dermatitis affect approximately 7.5 million and 28 million people in the US, respectively.

According to a 2017 market research report by Precision Business Insight, the global psoriasis therapeutics market is expected to reach $20.39 billion by 2023.

The major factor driving market growth is the entry of biosimilars into the market, leading to cheaper and more available therapeutics, thus leading to increasing market size.

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that psoriasis affects approximately 100 million people, 90% of which can be attributed to plaque psoriasis.

The Asia-Pacific region, more specifically India and China, is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the developing infrastructure and rapid spread of awareness and available treatment options for the disease.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

Celgene (CELG)

Regeneron (REGN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Amgen (AMGN)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Novartis (NVS)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Dermavant’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing the firm’s pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $8.7 million in cash and $124.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

DRMT intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 7.7 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Controlling shareholder Roivant Sciences has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $35.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This investor support is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors and is typical of successful life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $310.3 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $45 million to $55 million to fund our two ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis through top-line results and into the open-label extension study, clinical manufacturing and manufacturing process development work and completion of other clinical safety studies and other NDA-enabling activities; approximately $2 million to $4 million to fund our planned Phase 2a clinical trial of topical cerdulatinib for the treatment of vitiligo through top-line results; approximately $1 million to $3 million to complete formulation development work, Phase 2 drug product manufacturing and other non-clinical safety studies for DMVT-504 prior to commencing Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of PFH; and the remainder to fund working capital, commercial readiness and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

Dermavant is seeking public capital as the firm seeks to conduct pivotal trials for its lead candidate tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

DRMT acquired the worldwide rights to the compound from GlaxoSmithKline in 2018. Tapinarof had already been dosed in more than 600 subjects in 10 clinical trials and had met all primary endpoints.

This solid result is unusual in biopharma IPO candidates and would seem to indicate a high potential for success in Phase 3 trials, although there is no guarantee.

The market opportunity for these and related skin conditions is quite large, although the firm faces significant competition from major biopharma firms also targeting these markets.

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of a negative (10.9%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, Dermavant is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of around $310 million, which is in the middle of typical biopharma IPO valuations of between $200 million and $450 million.

For life science investors with at least a 12-18-month hold time frame, the Dermavant IPO appears to be a reasonable bet on treatments for common conditions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 19, 2019.

