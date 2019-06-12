Housing Market Overview For June 2019

While parts of the market are still soft, the housing market is generally in good shape.

The amount of supply is much more controlled during this expansion.

The demand side is solid. The jobs market is very strong which is supporting sentiment. Interest rates have moved lower.

Housing market conclusion: While the data became moderately softer during 2018, the market is healthy. A strong jobs market is supporting consumer demand. Interest rates have dropped since the beginning of the year. The supply situation is far more controlled during this expansion; builders are exercising far more prudence over total units built relative to supply.

Demand

Consumers won't buy a home if the jobs market is weak. Thankfully for the housing market, the labor market is very strong. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is near a multi-decade low. Most other labor market indicators are above their respective highs from the last expansion: The gold line represents current levels for key labor market data while the oddly-colored blue line shows the highest levels for each statistic from the previous expansion. With the exception of wage growth, the current labor market is stronger than the last expansion.

The strength of the labor market is a key reason why consumer sentiment is near an expansion high:

Finally, the cost of borrowing has dropped sharply over the last few months: Both 15 and 30-year mortgage rates have declined about 100 basis points since the end of last year.

New home sales (left) hit a high in late 2017 and then trended lower during 2018. Sales spiked at the end of last year.

Chart from Adviser Perspectives

In addition to rising interest rates, prices for new and existing homes were probably a primary reason why demand was softer in 2018

Existing home prices (the top two charts) were growing at a sharp clip until the beginning of 2018 when the pace of increases slowed. New home prices (the bottom two charts) show a similar pattern, although both the median (left) and average (right) have increased at strong clips over the last few months.

The general backdrop of demand is positive. Job growth is very strong, which is supporting higher consumer sentiment. While sales decreased at the end of last year, higher prices and rising interest rates probably combined to soften demand. Lower rates and a strong labor market should help to mitigate some of the recent softness.

Supply

Let's start with builder sentiment:

After peaking at the beginning of 2018, sentiment decreased during 2018, eventually dropping sharply at the end of the year due to increased trade tensions and the potential government shutdown. Sentiment rebounded at the beginning of this year.

Decreasing sentiment had a negative impact on supply:

Building permits (left) started to decrease at the end of 2017 and have continued to move lower during 2018. Starts (right) have also softened.

New home inventory has stabilized during this expansion:

The housing bubble greatly skewed inventory totals; see the very large spike before the last recession that sent months of inventory to its highest level since the early 1960s. Inventory levels stabilized mid-way through the current expansion. It started to increase at the end of last year but has since come down.

Graph from Calculated Risk

The month's supply of existing homes for sale has also decreased and is now at some of its lowest levels in 20 years. This statistic is dictated entirely by market forces.

What should we expect going forward? While good fundamentals support the demand side, I'd be surprised to see a large increase in activity. Prices are simply too high for most buyers. Although sentiment rebounded from a hit at the end of last year, there's still been a modest slowdown in retail sales along with durable goods purchases. This indicates consumers are getting a bit gun-shy about making a major investment. Going forward, expect the softness to continue.

