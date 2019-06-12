NIO Still Has A Long Road To Recovery

Analysts and investors continue to bet on NIO sinking, and the road to recovery may require drastic moves on NIO's part.

Despite a positive report on sales in June, share prices continue to plummet on its shrinking presence in the electric vehicle market.

NIO is currently at its 52-week low with shares around $2.50 - after highs near $10 in Q1 of this year.

NIO Inc., (NIO) an electric-car maker based in Shanghai, was founded by William Li in 2014. Initially, it was named NextCar Inc. but changed its name to NIO three years later. The company manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EVE, ES8, and EP9. After it was founded, several companies invested in the firm, including Lenovo, TPG, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Additionally, the company operates in London, United Kingdom; San Jose, California; and Munich, Germany.

The stock's all-time high price is at $11.60, which is 221.3% more than its current price. Its 52-week low stock price is $2.50 - where it sits now. Its average price for the last 52 weeks is $6.58.

In a recent post by analyst Ming Syun Lee at Merrill Lynch, NIO was given a 'weak' force call. The analyst cut their rating on the stock's ADRs to the equivalent of sell, from hold, and cut the price target to $3.

The report stated that Orders on the firm's 2 available SUVs, the ES8 and the smaller ES6, are likely to be "weak mainly on (electric vehicle) subsidy cuts," and fewer car sales lead to less cash flow from operations and higher refinancing risks.

NIO's ADRs have lost 41% this year, against gains of around 11% for the S&P 500 index.

The Q1 Sales Drop

Following its Q1 total sales of $243.05 million, the company reported a loss of 36 cents per share.

The firm reported a drop of 54.6% in vehicle sales compared to the Q4 of 2018. The gross margin was -13.4%, compared with +0.4% in the Q4 of last year.

Deliveries of the ES8 reached 3,989 in the Q1 of 2019, compared with the 7,980 vehicles delivered in the Q4 of last year.

According to the company's CFO,

"Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect an even more challenging sales environment and anticipate overall sequential demand and deliveries to decrease, as competition continues to accelerate and the general automobile market in China remains muted… Against this backdrop, NIO is focusing on rolling out our ES6 nationwide, and at the same time, improving overall network utilization and operating efficiencies."

Nonetheless, despite the increase in the number of deliveries, the stock's price is still on a downtrend and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming months.

NIO Shares Continue To Be Heavily Sold

The stock's price reduced more than 19% following Benzinga's reports of some large bullish NIO options back on May 8. This caused a wave of selling pressure, which was further caused by the Q1 earnings release.

Throughout the past weeks, subscribers of Benzinga Pro have received a number of alerts related to this stock, which caused panic selling. For instance, one trader sold 1,200 NIO options at a $3 strike price that expire on June 21. The calls were sold at the bid price of 69.4 cents and represent an $83.280 bearish on NIO shares.

Another options trader sold 500 NIO call options at a $4 strike price that expire on Jan. 17, 2020, at the bid price of 65.1 cents. Additionally, another trader sold 505 NIO put options at a $3 strike price that expire on Aug. 16, at the bid price of 84 cents. These sales represented a $74,979 bearish bet on the stock.

This plays a significant role in the stock's future price for several reasons. First, options traders are perceived as more sophisticated due to the relatively complex nature of the options market. In addition, large options traders are often professional, wealthy individuals or institutions, who could have a unique insight into a company.

Moreover, given the deterioration in U.S. trade relations with China in the recent weeks, the large bearish bets could be a sign that traders believe that this war will continue and may negatively affect China's economy in the foreseeable future.

Indefinite Postponement of Its Upcoming Electric Sedan

The company delayed its electric sedan following the rough Q1 period. This news comes after the company released unaudited financial results for the Q1 of 2019, which show the company lost a large amount of money.

The company had not provided a specific date for the launch of the sedan, known as ET7. However, Li stated that NIO recently decided to build the electric car on an all-new technological platform, which would push back the car's timeline. He added that the company won't be able to build cars on this new platform until it has its own manufacturing facility.

Moreover, as the signals for the weak first quarter continue to build over the last few months, the company laid off about 4% of its global workforce at the beginning of this month.

Conclusion

With shares down over 50% YTD, NIO is showing no signs of a healthy recovery in the short term. In fact, with postponements still yet to be rectified, the company may continue to see revenue that misses any growth estimate, and investors continue to sell or short NIO into the later part of the year.

It will take news beyond its June positive delivery update to switch back NIO to the positive. It has a large potential in its market then, but a long way to get there - and as this Seeking Alpha author put, it may need to perform drastic measures even to stay afloat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.