The Asset Allocator: A Successful (So Far) Experiment In Active Management (Podcast)

The Canada Pension Plan (don’t yawn yet) has put many a hedge fund, and even the sizzling S&P 500 index fund, to shame.

The fund that pays out Canadians’ Social Security is heavily laden with alternative investments and is actively managed.

Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Office says that active management has earned Canadians $50 billion above what they’d have earned in a passive strategy over the past 12 years.

How is the CPP’s Investment Board getting such outstanding results, and will it work?