Enough Is Enough: I Am Buying Eurocommercial's 9% Yield

The commercial REITs in Europe have been hit hard lately as even the ones focusing on high-quality malls and tenants like Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) and Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) have seen their share prices come under pressure. In these two cases, I feel this is unwarranted and I will explain why I think Eurocommercial Properties has just gotten ‘too cheap to ignore’.

Eurocommercial is a Dutch REIT and its listing in Amsterdam most definitely is the best option to trade in the company’s securities. The ticker symbol on Euronext Amsterdam is ECMPA, and the average daily volume is 65,000 shares. Based on the current share price of 23.5 EUR per share (actually it’s a depository receipt which combines 10 shares, but we will just call it ‘a share’ for simplicity sake), the market capitalization is just 1.17B EUR, making this a relatively small REIT.

The results of the first nine months of the year support the full-year guidance

Despite what you might think after seeing the share price falling by about 20% over the past six months, it appears to be ‘business as usual’ at Eurocommercial Properties, as it saw its net property income increase by approximately 3.2% fueled by a 2.3% like for like rental growth and an exceptionally low vacancy rate (Eurocommercial’s properties are 99% let; the vacancy is just 1% confirming the strong demand from tenants for its properties).

Surprisingly, the strongest like for like rental growth was seen in France with a 3.2% increase (which bodes well for the other French commercial REITs) thanks to the unemployment rate dropping below 9% for the first time in years, but the rental income increased all over the board on a like for like basis, and I think this is a very important metric to check on the well-being of a REIT.

The total rental income in the first nine months of the year was approximately 154M EUR, but it’s important to note the relatively strong acceleration in the third quarter, wherein Eurocommercial reported a 52.3M EUR rental income (indicating an annualized rental income of around 209M EUR based on the Q3 numbers).

The net property income in the third quarter increased by 2% to 42.2M EUR and despite a 300,000 EUR writedown on the value of the assets (this is just a marginal impairment as Eurocommercial Properties only conducts the extensive valuations on a semi-annual basis, so we will probably see a higher mark-down when the REIT publishes its full-year results), resulting in a net income of 0.35 EUR per share.

The full-year result was impacted by slightly higher financial expenses and a more nasty 18.2M EUR revaluation of the value of the properties. That’s still nothing to be really worried about as this represents less than 0.5% on the total portfolio of approximately 4B EUR, but it does show that despite a rental income increase, the market is requiring higher returns and that’s the main reason why I prefer to perform my own back-of-the-envelope NAV calculations rather than just accepting the management’s number.

The direct investment result in the first nine months of the year was 89.6M EUR which is the equivalent of 1.81 EUR per share. The reported result remained unchanged on a per-share basis (despite the 1.3% increase from 88.5M EUR in 9M 2018 to 89.6M EUR in the first nine months of the current year) due to the higher share count after quite a few shareholders opted for the stock dividend last year.

My own NAV calculation

As mentioned before, I’m not a big fan of just blindly believing and accepting the valuation the ‘independent consultants’ give to the properties. After all, the cap rate is per definition a function of the market interest rates and while a low cap rate is perfectly acceptable and logical in the current zero interest rate environment, I like to be prepared for when the higher interest rates are returning and I run my own numbers based on a few more conservative parameters. Just to make sure I’m not surprised by future revaluations.

I will use the annualized 209M EUR in gross rental income, a net debt of 1.95B EUR (including the money owed to creditors). In the NAV calculation, I will also include the 109.5M EUR of ‘property investments under development and investments in joint ventures) at 90% of their book value (99M EUR).

In a first scenario, I am applying a required gross rental income yield of 7%. This sounds high, but considering Eurocommercial has a conversion rate of 81% to convert gross rental income to net rental income, using the 7% GRI represents a net rental yield of 5.67%.

Based on these results, I estimate the fair conservative value of Eurocommercial Properties to be 23.42 EUR per share.

In a more flexible scenario, I am applying a required gross rental yield of 6.5% (implying an average net rental yield of 5.265%.

There’s no ‘one truth’ and while I don’t want to bet the farm on the company-provided NAV/share which is north of 44 EUR, I do feel quite comfortable with the margin of safety that appears to exist based on my own calculations.

What about the dividend?

Eurocommercial Properties maintains its guidance unchanged and guides for a direct investment result of 2.36 EUR per share. I think the REIT has a good shot at beating this considering its total direct investment result was 31.1M EUR in the third quarter, representing a direct result of 0.63 EUR per share. Even if Q4 would be a bit weaker, I do think Eurocommercial’s full-year results will come in at in excess of 2.40 EUR per share.

Last year, Eurocommercial declared a dividend of 2.15 EUR per share and while I wouldn’t mind if the REIT would keep the dividend unchanged (which would allow it to retain around 12.5M EUR of cash to reduce the net debt and interest expenses), I think Eurocommercial will want to maintain its ever-increasing dividend strike and will hike the dividend to 2.18-2.20 EUR for a payout ratio of around 90%.

Investment thesis

Based on the current share price, this would indicate a dividend yield north of 9% and although I expect Eurocommercial to report further impairment charges to the valuations of its properties, the REIT’s share price has now reached levels that are sufficiently attractive to add to my long position.

Eurocommercial will very likely offer a cash and stock dividend, and considering it’s pricing its stock dividend at a premium to the market (as it argues a stock dividend isn’t subject to the 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax), I will opt for the cash dividend in the final quarter of this year.

