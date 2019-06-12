Christopher & Banks:  Questionable Forecasts

We view the company's expectation of finishing the year with cash and no outstanding balance on the credit facility highly optimistic.

The timing of the earlier affirmation is curious in light of disclosures about first quarter sales performance made during the first quarter conference call.

Christopher and Banks (CBK) reported first quarter results on the morning of June 11, 2019, and in the process significantly reduced its outlook for current year operating outcomes only three months after affirming those earlier projections. The company now expects to incur nearly double the losses implied by the earlier forecasts while projected negative cash flows have more than doubled under the updated forecasts.

In light of the significant changes, we summarize the revised forecasts, comment about their timing, and update our financial projections for the company to provide a revised perspective on the company’s valuation.

Ultimately, our view on the business has not changed – the company remains challenged with dwindling opportunities for a return to profitability as the company burns cash. The shares are, at this point, little more than a lottery ticket with buyers hoping for a sudden reversal in fortunes or another buyout offer – one that the company won’t reject.

Forecast Updates

The company updated its earlier outlook for operating results based on challenging first quarter results. In the table below, we present the company’s original projections – reiterated just three months ago – and the updated projections based on the first quarter conference call and earnings release:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Clearly, these are not simply forecasting adjustments at the margin to reflect minor changes in the business but instead wholesale revisions that reduce midpoint expectations for net sales and gross margin improvement by more than half.

It begs the question – how did things change so quickly and should the company have anticipated that outcome? In our view, the answer to the latter question is almost certainly in the affirmative.

Forecast Reliability

In this regard, we’re compelled to mention an interesting consideration about the timing of the company’s affirmation of its operating forecasts at the time of the fourth quarter conference call and earnings release. The company stated in its fourth quarter conference call that comparable store sales were down 15% for the first five weeks of the first quarter – a period running from February 5 through March 11 and ending immediately before the release of fourth quarter results on March 13, 2019.

In this context, it’s rather surprising to us that the company decided to hold tight to these forecasts in the fourth quarter announcement despite significant known deterioration in the business and before comparable store sales results improved during the last half of the quarter. It’s unlikely, of course, that these poor comparable store sales results were linear during the first five weeks of the quarter and the company may well have seen incremental improvement before the March 13 release, but it’s worth questioning why the company would have reiterated those forecasts when the only known results at that time were already falling well short of those necessary to achieve the forecasted outcomes.

In essence, the company should have seen that the forecasts were likely untenable at the time of the fourth quarter earnings release – well before the end of the first quarter. The only potentially reasonable justification for maintaining those forecasts at the time the fourth quarter results were released would be to assume (though on what basis is the question) improbably strong performance for the balance of the quarter and, indeed, for the balance of the year to offset known outcomes. However, this is not especially appealing as it suggests management may not have as firm a grasp on the operating realities of the business as is necessary in distressed situations.

The alternate, though, is equally unappealing – that management wasn’t able to integrate those results into their forecasts in a meaningful way prior to their release.

In any case, we find this to be a noteworthy omission whether by accident or intent which draws into question the reliability of future forecasts provided by the company.

Projection Updates

Regardless, the updated forecasts continue to forecast losses only of a much greater magnitude. The company’s original operating forecasts suggested a loss for the coming year of around $10 million while the new forecasts indicate an anticipated loss closer to $18 million.

In other words, the company has gone from anticipated a loss per share (before any reverse stock split) of between $0.25 and $0.30 to a loss per share for the current year of between $0.44 and $0.56 with a midpoint loss of approximately $0.49. The swing is quite incredible – the additional anticipated losses far exceed the company’s market capitalization.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The updated forecasts also significantly impair the company’s cash position relative to the earlier forecasts. The previous values indicated negative free cash flows for the year in the range of $5 million while the updated values, assuming consistent capital expenditures and excluding any material divestitures, indicate a negative free cash flow closer to $13 million. With the company having finished the prior year with only $10 million in cash, it’s difficult to see how the company will be able to finish the current year, as projected, with a positive cash balance and nothing outstanding on the credit facility. Indeed, we view this as a highly optimistic outcome.

In addition, given that we project additional losses in 2020 and possibly even in 2021 barring improbably large improvements in the business, negative free cash flows will continue beyond 2019, necessitating drawing on the credit facility.

Share Repurchases

Oddly, despite all these factors, the company persisted in repurchasing shares in the first quarter by expending $82,000 to purchase 182,000 shares at around $0.45 per share. The timing was once again unfortunate as the average repurchased share price was well above the current market price.

A Final Note

Finally, we found the apparent lack of interest in the company’s conference call interesting if only from an academic perspective – there were no analyst questions whatsoever.

Conclusion

We were clearly skeptical of the company’s ability to achieve its stated gross margin and selling, general, and administrative expense objectives provided in the earlier earnings release although we usually expect our expectations to be tested over time – not verified over the course of single quarter. The updated projections are, in our view, more reasonable (although not necessarily probable) and more closely in line with the company’s historical experience.

Christopher and Banks shares remain high speculative – little more than a lottery ticket with the opportunity for a large payout in the event the company can somehow achieve vastly improved operating results or execute a transaction that would take the company private. The offer of $0.80 per share rejected late last year seems increasingly improbable as the company continues to destroy value and leak cash. In any case, the company’s recent revision adding $8 million to its expected losses for the current year certainly don’t bode well for future offer prices should any materialize although, even at half the earlier price, such would result in a large premium over the current market price.

The bottom line for us, though, remains that Christopher and Banks is not a value proposition. It’s still questionable whether the company will be able to achieve its reduced forecasts for revenue and margin results for the year. The higher rate at which the company expects to burn cash going forward also draws into further question how the company will be able to invest in any significant new growth initiatives – especially as it uses available funds to repurchase small amounts of shares – without accruing potentially unsustainable debt and the associated interest expense.

A purchase of shares at this point is a highly speculative wager on either a material turnaround or corporate transaction. However, as value investors, we’re still not especially inclined to take the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.