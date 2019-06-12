Caesars And Eldorado Roll The Dice On Possible Late-Cycle Merger

If the deal gets done, it could spark further M&A activity and investor interest in the gaming space.

Eldorado would have to take on additional leverage and convince the markets of its ability to achieve $500 million in synergies.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is one of the largest gambling and resort companies in the world. Its stable includes approximately 50 casinos in 13 states and five countries, including Caesars Palace, Harrah's, and other desirable locations on the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars and its peers operate in a highly cyclical industry that is sensitive to the health of the economy. This is especially the case for the Vegas Strip, where competitors are always clamoring to get a piece of the action. The competitive dynamic and growth in supply are also playing out in regional markets as the legalization of gambling, and notably, sports betting increases.

A major issue for Caesars is its capital structure and allocation. While leverage has been slowly trending lower, it carries a significant long-term debt burden. It also faces cost pressures that it is attempting to address by reducing bulky corporate overhead. Despite these headwinds, the company may be poised for a turnaround under newly appointed CEO Tony Rodio.

After a period of rather murky visibility into its revenue streams and profitability, the operating picture has become a bit clearer of late. Caesars looks well positioned to achieve at least low single-digit earnings growth this year on the strength of the Vegas Strip as both group convention and non-group booking trends are favorable.

Icahn Spurs Renewed Caesars-Eldorado Merger Talks

Caesars is reportedly nearing a deal to merge with rival casino operator Eldorado Resorts (ERI) whereby Eldorado would acquire Caesars. Caesars has already rejected an offer from Eldorado which was allegedly worth around $10.50 per share. It is expected that if a deal were to be finalized, Eldorado would take the leadership reins and that its shareholders would own at least 50% of the pro forma entity. The two companies have been said to be working on a cash and stock deal to be completed by the end of this month. This is, of course, assuming the talks don't fall apart, which is a distinct possibility in this case. It was reported in February that Eldorado initially approached Caesars about a merger, but the conversation stalled. Around this time, activist investor Carl Icahn became involved in establishing a large stake in Caesars, attaining three seats on the board, and urging a sale of the company. A couple of months later with Icahn's backing, Caesars named its new CEO.

Could Eldorado Pull a Rabbit out of a Hat Again?

Eldorado has said that it may be interested in a transaction if at least $500 million in synergies could be achieved through the combination. However, where would these synergies come from?

It would be some combination of owned assets and leased assets and probably closer to 50-50 rather than a dominant portion from one or the other. CEO Rodio has remarked that significant savings may be had in the company's approximately $370 million in corporate costs.

While some investors have cautioned that even getting to $400 million may be a challenge, Eldorado has a track record of squeezing blood out of stone with its previous acquisitions. Its buyouts of Circus Circus, Isle of Capri, Grand Victoria, and others have demonstrated its ability to identify more revenue and cost savings than expected.

Eldorado has repeatedly dialed up savings through lower labor and marketing expenses and would likely do the same with Caesars. Moreover, Eldorado would also probably temper Caesars' international expansion plans and operations at least until progress towards operating stabilization is made.

Leverage, Expansion of Share Base a Challenge

Caesars' operating unit filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and now has a $6 billion market value that's overshadowed by $9 billion in long-term debt. On the other hand, Eldorado has a $4 billion market value for its roughly 25 properties and debt around $3 billion.

The combined company, and more specifically, Eldorado, would have to take on additional debt to finance the transaction. Eldorado would likely employ a REIT to finance a small portion of the deal. Eldorado would have to raise at least $4 billion in equity, which is more than double its current number of outstanding shares, resulting in significant earnings dilution.

It will be a challenge for Eldorado management to convince its small, loyal shareholder base that it can achieve $500 million in synergies in a short period while having a much broader distribution of shares.

Illinois Expansion is a Hurdle for the Deal

The combined company would have 9 Vegas properties and would likely look to shop several of them, although it may be difficult to find enthusiastic buyers. It would be wise to have its retained Vegas properties include a mix of customer representation, i.e., luxury, mid-tier, and economy.

What may be a bigger challenge for the deal is the recent gaming expansion in Illinois where both companies have properties. Eldorado is launching several new casinos in Chicagoland, which means this transaction comes with a heightened cannibalization risk.

This risk will make it harder for Eldorado's cash flows to support the bid for Caesars and likely limit how high it can go. Furthermore, regional properties in Atlantic City, Missouri, Iowa, and elsewhere will likely need to be divested to appease regulators.

There are certainly many moving parts here, and no shortage of challenges to complete a deal.

Timing of Deal Adds Another Element of Risk

The gaming industry finds itself at a more advanced stage of the business cycle as economic growth has cooled amid a decade-long economic expansion. Eldorado would have to execute on a very large equity raise and more than triple its share count. Performing such a feat at this part of the cycle adds risk and intrigue to the potential transaction. The capital markets may think this is too much to ask and may not respond favorably to this gutsy move.

Conversely, if a higher portion of debt were used to finance the purchase, then Eldorado would become even more levered at the wrong part of the economic cycle. The timing of this deal represents an added layer of risk that would add pressure to the maximization of the potential revenue and cost synergies.

Furthermore, much of the current Caesars shareholder base is likely in the stock just for the M&A potential rather than Caesars' long-term growth prospects, and they will probably head for the exits if the deal happens. Therefore, in expanding its shareholder base, it must convince not only existing shareholders but brand-new investors that the timing is right to tackle this integration.

Conclusion

The combination of Caesars and Eldorado appears to be a solid strategic fit. Most of Eldorado's properties are outside of Las Vegas, so it would benefit from exposure to the sought-after Vegas Strip. Caesars would become anchored to a financially stronger company that could support, if not accelerate, its turnaround plans.

The combined entity would have a smaller but well-represented Vegas presence while capitalizing on growing sports gambling trends in other regional markets. However, there are plenty of challenges involved as Eldorado would have to convince current shareholders and the capital markets that synergy targets can be reached despite operating in a mature phase of the economic cycle.

Yet, Eldorado has shown in the past that it is capable of pulling off these M&A challenges. If the deal does get done, it may spark further consolidation and generate investor interest in the gaming group.

