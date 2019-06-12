Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Management Presents at 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference Call June 12, 2019 10:20 AM ET

Dave Pahl - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rafael Lizardi - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Tore Svanberg

Hello everyone. Welcome to day three of the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference. My name is Tore Svanberg, I'm a senior semiconductor analyst and I cover analog and IoT semiconductors. It's my pleasure to introduce this next session, Texas Instruments. I'm sure you're all familiar with the company. With us from the company we have Rafael Lizardi who is the company's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer; and then also, Dave Pahl, who is Director of Investor Relations. The particular format for this session is going to be fireside chat or Q&A.

I would like for this session to be as interactive as possible. So if you do have questions, always feel free to raise your hand and then we'll try and get to you.

So with that and before I sit down, Rafael, what we typically do with these types of sessions is just give a two to three minute introduction to the company, just for those that may not know the company that well. Thank you.

Rafael Lizardi

Sure. Thank you. Yes, so quick introduction, Texas Instruments, we are focused on what we think are the best markets in the semiconductor space that’s automotive and industrial. It's about 56% of our revenues and that number has been growing tremendous. I think four, five years ago it was 40% or so. So that's where we're focusing our R&D and that's because that's where the content has gotten, right. And you see it every day in cars on the automotive space as well as on the industrial space that’s also happening in factories, medical, grid, et cetera. And then from a product standpoint, we're focused on analog and embedded which we think are the best places in the semiconductor space that have a long history of generating great cash flow.

We have competitive advantages that I'll be happy to go into detail, but we think put us in a really good position to hold and in fact extend our lead.

And then we generate a lot of free cash flow. Last year it was $6 billion. We have grown over last 14 years or so at a pretty nice CAGR. And then our focus from a capital management standpoint is to then return that cash, all of it to the owners of the company, and that's what we've been doing for the last decade and a half. And then we did through dividends and buybacks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tore Svanberg

Thank you, Rafael. So I want to focus mainly on fundamental and long-term things that before we go there, just ….

Rafael Lizardi

We have to gather sort of all.

Tore Svanberg

We gather -- just for a few question there. And obviously the big elephant in the room is China and Huawei. So how is TI managing through this turbulent micro climate that we're in, especially when it comes to China and a customer like Huawei?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes. So maybe let me address the environment first including China. So we -- starting in October or so we talked about that on our earnings calls and different sessions that we were entering into what we characterize as a semiconductor downturn, meaning Huawei’s ability was not changing, and is not changing much. And what's really was driving the industry trends down was your normal semiconductor cycle, so draining of customers’ inventory.

Historically, those last about a year, four, five, six quarters. And that's because you have two years of running above trend. You’re going to have a year or so running below trend and that's just how the industry has worked and will continue to work. And then we took necessary steps to manage through that. And in the long-term frankly it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter, this -- end markets are going to grow, the content is going to grow and we're well positioned for that. But in the short-term, we do take some steps and we've been taking those steps in terms of inventory and different things.

I don't think the dynamic at the highest level is not that different in China. Of course, you have the trade tensions and different things. I think the concern there, of course, is that the trade escalation could lead to a macro event, and then we're not talking about just semiconductor downturn, and then we will be talking about any kind of recession. And that would have bigger implications. And of course, that's not something we control, which is we're in a good position to handle whatever the economy throws at us just given our strategic position and our operational stand in that.

Tore Svanberg

Very good. Thank you for calling that near-term. Moving to more long-term things and I'll start sort of more high-end and then we'll bring it down to some of the segments. So I did an analysis, I looked at the last up-cycle that lasted from 2012 to 2018, you guys did a phenomenal job on returns analysis, especially return on capital, your free cash flow per share growth was a pretty solid during that period.

Now that we are in “a downturn” what are you doing to try and get similar returns through the next six years? I mean, I think back then you were coming off a National acquisition, you'd bought a lot of equipment for $0.10, $0.20 on the dollar. What are you doing or planning now to just to try and have a similar performance for the next six years, or whenever the up turns opposite?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes. No, well, several things and it comes on some of the things I mentioned a little bit. But the first one is continuing to invest where the growth is, which is industrial automotive. And think about world at Costco and that would be bad but think for a second of that scenario. Are we going to have more EVs as a proportion of cars than done before? I think likely, and it's not for sure, but it's likely. On the industrial front, we're going to have more automation in factories. We are going to have more automation in the grid or more electric content to manage the EV chargers. Are we going to have more semiconductor company in medical? Yes. Right.

So even if we have periods of macroeconomic uncertainty or even a contraction, we still see a tremendous opportunity in industrial automotive. So we're going to continue investing in that. So that's one thing we're doing. The other thing we're working on is expanding our competitive advantages, which one is with the broadest portfolio and that my R&D comment applies to that as we continue to expand in there. But the other one is manufacturing and technology. We have the -- we're the only analog player with this owned 300 millimeter factory for integrated circuits of analog. And now we have recently announced that we're going to expand that and build a second standalone factory also in Texas, 300 millimeter. So we're continuing to expand on and why is that important? 300 millimeter at the chip level, it's 40% less expensive than 200 millimeter. So this is a huge advantage to deploy in various ways.

Tore Svanberg

Very good. And moving on to some of the end markets and you talked about obviously EV and tech automation. So let's start with automotive, clearly a very attractive market for analog and embedded from that perspective. But the one problem with that is that everybody knows it, so everybody is investing in it. And obviously analog is always going to be somewhat fragmented, but it does seem like some of your digital peers are starting to invest more dollars in automotive. So how should we think about that dynamic over the next five to seven years, as more and more companies start pouring capital into the automotive market, which by the way, historically was more sort of the analog and microcontroller guys. Right? I mean, you didn't see a lot NVIDIAs and the Intels and the Qualcomms getting into that market. So how could that change the dynamic?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes, I'll give you some comments. And Dave if you want to add. Well, first, we don't compete against some of those internally. So even if a lot of those are getting into -- doesn't matter to us, right? Our spectrum of competitors is a very fragmented industry. But because it’s consolidated over the years. Even though more trying to get in, it's still got to be a smaller pool. But at the end of the day, what's the most important thing comes on to our competitive advantage is a lot of the same things that gives a leg up in competing in all markets, but auto is the same. So I mentioned 300 millimeter, well, that gives us a really big advantage. We are the lowest cost player in an industry where price is not the number one, number two, number three, maybe number five to care about, but it still puts in a good position to compete, and then generate more free cash flow. Having the broadest portfolio, that's also very important for any customer you want to deal with fewer suppliers. And also more important than that, when you engage your customer then -- and you deploy the R&D resources for a product and you deploy the sales resources and engage your customer, you're not just selling one or two products, you can sell 20 or 30 different products. So the dynamic and the scalability becomes very different for you to compete.

Dave Pahl

Yes, and I’d add, I think the automotive market and any market when you look at it, we always look at it through the lens of risk of commoditization. And of course, there will be products of that market just like our markets that commoditize. But the general structure of it lends itself to that, meaning if you look at only 85 million units a year, that might sound like a lot, but compared to the cellphone market, it’s 1.7 billion. It's significantly smaller from a scale. And then if you look at the top one or two manufacturers, there are around 15 million units each, and then each of those have five, six, seven platforms that go into it. So there's a lot of fragmentation in the market itself. And if you look at where our growth has come from, it’s come from very diverse areas. We've got five sectors that are contributing to growth in automotive, four of them significant. And our investments continue to go across those five sectors. We service close to 1,000 OEMs and of course that'll be a combination of Tier 1, 2s and 3s. You could imagine the revenues skewed to the Tier 1s that any given Tier 1 will ship a couple of thousand different SKUs into, so very different again and if you look at like a cellphone, there's a couple of key components that go into it. And everybody beats the crap out of each other to get those few components.

Now, are there areas that can commoditize? Our offer of tire pressure sensor is four point something for car, around 85 million, now you're talking hundreds of million and there's not much differentiation between the low end and the high end and all those are same thing. So, will there be areas should that commoditize for us, we will see your investments away from those areas.

Tore Svanberg

Good. And moving on to the industrial market where there's obviously a lot of electronic component growth happening and I think it's very -- it's hard for us investors to see it right because we don't see that little industrial customers that are doing special things. But I would think that this is clearly an example where skill matters, right? Because you guys have more than 100,000 customers, you have probably the biggest SAE Force out there in the analog space. So is this really going to be the true competitive advantage for you in the industrial space? And I guess even from educating those customers to use electronics, how you’re going about doing that?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes, so it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. You're talking -- the big players are two, but for the most part, it’s about the medium to small sized players. And nothing matters from scalability of sales as I mentioned earlier, right. You are not calling to a customer, you only have one product to sell, that's just not going to work. The math doesn't work. You need to have 20 different products that you can sell. If you're going to do your R&D and release a product, you can just sell it to one customer, the math doesn't work, the volumes are not high enough. You got to sell into 20 different industrial customers, right?

So yes, those are the -- there was a second part to your question that I…

Tore Svanberg

Well, how do you educate industrial customers to use more electronic?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes, well, right. The other angle that we're taking on that, for this reference designs, and we've been in reference design for decades, so that's not new. But what is newer is that over the last four or five years, we formed teams that are dedicated to this market. So there's one team that’s dedicated to industrial, one that’s dedicated to automotive, and these things are across the world.

And they focus on -- and it's not just a generic reference design, it is we're trying to get very granular as to not just reference design for a washing machine, but for the power board of this portion of the washing machine that does X, Y, and Z in a particular way. So you got to get pretty good at doing that. And then it’s important for small customers because they don't have the engineering set. They have a two or three engineers. We have very good engineers, but they don't know everything that is to know about, our signal chain and the sub element and these other things. So the more -- and we have the scale to know enough about that. We're not going to do what they do, right? We just take them up to a certain point and they add differentiation in their own products. But it helps to take them a third of the way or whatever it is in that process. And most importantly for us, it makes them -- it incentivizes them, puts in a position to be selling more and more of those products on that board, instead of 10 products on designing, 20 or 30 different products on their board.

Tore Svanberg

Got it. Very good. And then moving on to the third market, which is communication but I think you've talked about that being less of a strategic market for you. But from time-to-time opportunistically you participate, obviously 5G is kind of in that time right now. But the one thing that I've always asked myself is when it comes to TI, why has been the company participated more in RF, right? And as now we think about 5G, RF becomes a really, really important part of the market. Is it just simply because it's such a volatile market that the return on investment is not there or any other reason?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes, I think if you look at RF, and just the share of dollars of it, there's a large portion that’s skewed towards personal electronics, cellphones in particular, and there's not a lot of differentiation and that's a very tough place to live. That said, there's other products of the market that use RF, think of the aerospace or other forms of it that you can’t find differentiation. I think just a good example is when we look at our portfolio overall, we've got every significant area covered, but there's always niches where we won’t participate. And so that's a good thing, I think just kind of the structure of the market. If you look 5G, now we're not in power amplifiers but we've got other RF products, converters, filters, amplifiers and things like that that fit in that RF chain. So it's not like we're absent, but not in the power amplifiers.

Tore Svanberg

And I know you had pretty strong growth in the last 12 months in that market. I assume there’s still growth there with pretty long sales in the next few years. How should we think about TI’s participation in 5G for the next few years?

Rafael Lizardi

Let me -- maybe one comment. Comms equipment, which is when we define as we call that market, last year was 11% of our revenue. Auto and industrial combined were 56% of our revenue, even personal electronics was bigger at 25%. So it’s relatively small part of our revenue. Almost all of it is analog. And certainly on a go forward basis, the R&D that we are putting into that space is analog. Because we think that if there's going to be any growth there it’s going to be in analog. And the reason for it is the AT&Ts of the world, their CapEx is going to be flat for years to come, because people in this room are not willing to pay more for -- everybody looked up, we’re tipping more for your services, okay? People don't want to pay more because they spend more, and if they're not going to spend more, I mean, the suppliers are not going to get more.

So there's the pie that's not growing, it's going to shift a little bit and we're think more analog will be send unless digital. But still going to be pretty constraint, right? So that's why we are deeming an opportunity. We're at [comfort zone] with automotive, right? Automotive going EV, I mean some people are asking for that. But government saying that they have to go EV, so there's no choice. I mean, they will go up on industrial, industrial pays for itself. When you automate a factory, you make it cheaper, you make it more efficient, right? You make things safer, better in industrial space, that also pays for itself. So we see -- that's where we see the content growing. That's a distinction between those two end markets and the comms equipment market.

Tore Svanberg

Thank you for that perspective, that’s great. Back to some more structural things. And there's a lot of thinking right now that with the trade war with China, that China is going to hunker down and you’re really now developing own semiconductors. And there's mostly been some suggestions that they started more memory and processes but not panning out for you now they can actually go and build an auto-like business. I'm just telling you what's being said out there. What's your view on China building its own analog business? I haven't seen it as an analyst for the last 21 years. But I would like love to hear your perspective?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes, now, our sense of the China inc, they want to lessen their dependence on the United States. And that's, I think everybody in that position will do the same. For the same competitive advantages that help us against our traditional competitors but the ones that have and will continue to help us, again, any effort to -- in China to go after the analog space and that's why China over the last year where they focused are in the easier, and frankly, the more rational areas to attack first which are memory, digital, because you can make a very specific targeted investment, get a few products on a very specific process technology. And within a few years, you can have revenue. Mildly profitable revenue, but you get some revenue, and then you bring that and then you can go and add that, right, you don't need the huge sales channel, because you're selling also to a relatively smaller customer base and ultimately smaller products.

Now to go through analog, as we were talking earlier, you need at least several thousand different products just to get started, right, the dynamics that we talked about earlier. And really to be able to plug in that way, we have 100,000 different products, it's pretty daunting even if you had a few thousand products. You don't just need one technology to go out, you need dozens of process technologies and then you need thousands of different products that each of those has their own IPs, and different things. So it's not a fake IP from wherever and go deploy it. You got to make a whole library of different things. And even then, even if somebody had all that, it would be very difficult to deploy, right. So we think we have some inherent advantage in that. That doesn't mean they're impregnable. Somebody really wants to go at it, they could make advance, but would take decade. And our job is just to knock themselves which we’re not, we always continue to strengthen our advantage.

Tore Svanberg

Okay good point. The other topic is sort of analog market share. And you guys obviously have grown organically, and you've also made some acquisitions. And now you're constantly on 80% 90% share of the analog market. But during the last up-cycle, you didn't make any acquisitions, whereas a lot of other companies around you have been consolidating and buying companies. So why is that? I mean, is it simply because evaluation didn't make sense or it was just quite simple you didn't find any attractive asset that you wanted to go after?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes. So let me first step back and remind everybody of our criteria for acquisition right? First, it has to be strategic fit. So towards that I mean analog companies only, we don't look at anything but analog focused on industrial and automotive, catalog products but not custom products but catalog products for so many reasons I talked about earlier and differentiated products. That’s a tough criteria not many companies would fall -- would need all those. And then the price has to be right. And that means that we can hit our WAC within three or four years. So for example, and this is on free cash flow basis, this is not earning accretion, this is free cash flow basis. So my might WAC is 10%, I buy something for $100 within three or four years that would be giving me 10 bucks. And from there, I keep on going there. That's also tough criteria to me. Now let me take an even broader step back. We're not missing anything on our portfolio, frankly. So that's the other thing. It's not like I'm looking for something to that will complete my portfolio we're not. Inarguably with the National acquisition, we were missing some pieces related to industrial in particular and that helped fill that and at the moment we're developing hundreds of products every year, more process technologies to do something to staying ahead of the competition.

Tore Svanberg

And on that financial metrics and M&A and I'm not suggesting or asking for you to change it. But I just want to hear your perspective because obviously evaluation in the semiconductor space has continued to go up every year, right? If you look at the last 20 years it’s continued to creep up and I know if that's a function of consolidation that is a function of more markets now, who knows but the reality is that the evaluation has kept going up. So do you then adjust your view on evaluation or you will continue to maintain like three or four years that said?

Rafael Lizardi

You never say never and evaluation is such a subjective art form which I think everybody in this room appreciate that. I think the one I would give you, profitability has improved in the industry. So when you say evaluation I am not sure we are talking absolute evaluation or relative evaluation but profitability has improved, clearly tax reform helped us, not every company but many companies were I think ….

So yes, we got to take that into account. But we confirm with our -- like I do and I think that's probably going to stay.

Tore Svanberg

Okay. Very good. So we have a few more minutes. Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Tore Svanberg

Yes, could you repeat the question?

Rafael Lizardi

Yes, okay. Yes how quickly you could adjust to tariff? The tariffs that have been in place so far have had virtually zero impact to us directly, direct impact. Because China has not prepares on semiconductors and the US did but 90% of what we ship is outside of the United States. And even what we ship in the United States is very little of that is from China. So we haven't had any direct impact. And we don't expect any. You can never rule that out because in a trade war things can -- people can do irrational things but it would really -- it wouldn't make sense for China to put tariffs on semiconductors if they need that for their own production and export industrial.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Rafael Lizardi

I am really sorry I left that but embedded is more cyclical?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Rafael Lizardi

Well. I'll give you my perspective, Dave if you want jump in. I don't know if I would call it most cyclical. The cyclicality seems to be a little out of pace with analog by a few quarters, and no one sits in a while. We looked at it internally, I'm not quite sure why there's some theories, it's higher you see, the decisions are made sooner. But I wouldn't characterize it necessarily as more cyclical.

On the return, I get this question in different ways and I think this is where you're going but analog is more profitable than embedded, okay? And if you look around the industry, analog companies are more profitable than embedded companies, right? But our embedded business with electric is 31% of profit from operations. That's pretty good. Okay, they're generating good free cash flow. So they don't have to be as good as analog, they just have to be a part of contributor to professional. Dave?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I’d just add, when you look at this particular site as we're working our way through it, there are some fundamental differences and the strength that we've seen in comms equipment is driven by 5G. That's analog content, that's increasing. So it's benefiting from that, some of the differences between the two would be a lot less with or without that. There's still be some differences but that’s fine.

Rafael Lizardi

But for the current cycle it’s like five years out there, analog.

Tore Svanberg

One last question, quick one, because we're running out of time.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Rafael Lizardi

So I'll speak for TI, of course. We see in the analog space, not in embedded, in the analog space there’s value owning our own manufacturing, particularly 300 millimeter. As I mentioned earlier, we got a huge cost advantage 40%. If we were to outsource that, the FMC, we get that 40% advance. And they would monetize that which they do. So some of our competitors will tell you that they do use 300 with the FMC another factory I guess. But they're not getting the benefit of it, okay? And then on top of that, you can have the argument of owning the technology, right? I think that’s most important, but primary reason is the 40% cost advantage.

Tore Svanberg

Very good. We're running out of time. I want to thank Rafael and Dave for coming to our Stifel Conference and thank you to all you for coming through TI session and enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

Rafael Lizardi

Thank you.