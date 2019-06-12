Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds

Source: WSJ

The U.S. economy has been on an upward trajectory since the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009. Can the economy grow sans more government stimulus? Investors are now looking for clues to the direction of the economy. Rail traffic could be one of them. If businesses are shipping more goods and services cross country, then it could be a sign of economic vitality. In May, U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units were down 4.1% Y/Y. Through the first 22 weeks of 2019, combined U.S. traffic and intermodal units fell 2.4% Y/Y. That does not bode well for railroads like Union Pacific (UNP).

In Q1 2019, Union Pacific's freight revenue was $5.0 billion, down 2% Y/Y. Total carloads declined 4%, while the average selling price ("ASP") increased 2%.

Energy was the biggest decliner, falling 16% Y/Y; shipments fell 15% while ASP for the sector was off 2%. Frac sand shipments declined 45%, while coke and coal shipments were in free fall. A decline in pricing power for hydraulic fracking and drilling-related activities has created headwinds for E&P in North America. It may not subside any time soon as oil prices continue to slide. Union Pacific's Energy segment is about 20% of total freight revenue, and more headwinds could lie ahead.

Revenue from Agricultural fell 3% mainly due to a 7% decline in shipments, slightly offset by price increases. Lower exports to China hurt and they could amplify if the trade war lingers. Industrial rose 5% due to strong demand for construction products. The segment could face headwinds amid a steady decline in industrial production. The automotive sector could be the first industrial sector to falter if the economy has indeed peaked. I anticipate more headwinds for the company's three major product segments, particularly for Energy as oil prices could depend on more demand rather than OPEC supply cuts.

Stagnant EBITDA Growth

To grow earnings amid a declining top line, management must find efficiency gains within its operating expenses. Union Pacific's operating ratio was 64%, slightly less than the 65% reported in the year-earlier period. An operating ratio below 60% could be considered best-in-class. Total operating expenses were $112 million lower than that of the year-earlier period.

Compensation and benefits expense fell 5% Y/Y on lower wages related to management and administrative employees. Compensation represents 35% of total operating expenses and could be the company's biggest opportunity to cut costs going forward. Purchased services and fuel costs fell 4% and 10%, respectively. The company's total operating expenses fell 3% Y/Y, which exceeded the decline in revenue. As a result, EBITDA of $2.5 billion rose 1% and EBITDA margin of 47% ticked up 200 basis points versus Q1 2018. I expect stagnant to declining revenue to stymie EBITDA growth going forward.

UNP trades at over 14x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized), which could be considered expensive for a cyclical name. It could also be considered expensive given the company's declining revenue growth and stagnant EBITDA growth. The melt up in financial markets have helped railroad stocks over the years. Sans more government stimulus, financial markets could become more volatile. If rail traffic continues to stall, then investors could sour on UNP.

Conclusion

UNP is up over 15% Y/Y. Sans more stimulus, the company's top line could continue to falter. Sell UNP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.