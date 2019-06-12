ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense

Management should have the courage of their convictions and get Commerzbank back to the negotiating table.

A deal at the current Commerzbank share price could be at least 20% earnings-accretive for ING, could fund a 20% share buyback, and would cement ING's strategic position in Germany, the third largest banking market in Europe.

ING's share price has rallied on the news, but shareholders should be looking at the long game on this and not shying away from the short-term execution risks.

This is a major missed opportunity since, with Commerzbank trading at just 0.23x P/TNAV, the financial case for proceeding is extremely strong.

ING passes on Commerzbank - for now

ING (NYSE:ING) is reported to have ended takeover discussions with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) (see this Handelsblatt article). The reasons are not entirely clear, but, like the failed merger talks with Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), high execution risks seem to have been a factor in turning both management teams against the idea. Both banks are also reported to want to concentrate on internal priorities rather than the complexities of a cross-border merger at this time (for ING, these include fully integrating its various European IT platforms and strengthening its compliance controls after last year's money laundering incident; for Commerzbank, the priority is to improve its low return on equity through market share growth).

Politics may also have played a role. The German government is a 15% shareholder in Commerzbank. It has been publicly supportive of a deal (apparently, ING is regarded as a much more palatable suitor than UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), which has also been frequently mentioned in connection with Commerzbank) but its in-price on the Commerzbank stake is ~€18, and with Commerzbank currently trading below €6, it may feel this is too big a loss to take.

The financial case for Commerzbank is overwhelming

All of this is a pity since, from the perspective of ING shareholders, a takeover of Commerzbank makes huge financial sense.

Largely this is because Commerzbank trades at such an enormous discount to book value (0.24x). This throws up the following compelling M&A maths (all of the calculations are laid out in the following table):

ING could crystallise €19bn of badwill. Commerzbank's market cap is €8bn whereas it has regulatory capital worth €23.6bn. Assuming a deal were transacted somewhere close to the current share price, ING would, therefore, benefit from €19bn of badwill (I've assumed ING pays half cash and half shares). This gets added straight on to ING's regulatory capital, which I calculate would increase by 2ppts from 14.7% currently to 16.7%. ING could fund a €10bn share buyback. With this excess regulatory capital, ING could do a share buyback. Assuming it bought back enough shares to take its regulatory capital ratio back down to 14.7%, it would equate to ~975m shares that could be bought back, or 23% of current shares outstanding. A counterargument might be that, with a much expanded balance sheet, ING would need to operate with a higher regulatory capital ratio than it does currently, which would limit the scope for buybacks. But, against this, apparently, one of the proposals being considered by the management teams was to redomicile the headquarters of ING to Frankfurt. This would have allowed ING to escape its current, more onerous Dutch capital requirements and would have seen its minimum required regulatory capital ratio drop from 13.5% to only 12.5%. Earnings accretion would be as high as 20%. Because of the low purchase price, ING would enjoy sizeable earnings accretion. This is unusual for cross-border deals because one of the main stumbling blocks is normally that the scope for earnings enhancement is limited by the fact that there are less cost savings to be had than with in-market deals. With cross-border transactions, the overlaps are less big in terms of branches, head offices, staffing etc. and, therefore, are also the cost savings that can be achieved. To put this into numbers, the average percentage cost save that has been targeted in previous European cross-border banking deals is only 10% (of the target's cost base). The equivalent number for in-market deals is 40%. But even assuming only 10% cost savings in an ING-Commerzbank deal, because ING is only paying a PE of 7x, the accretion to EPS still comes out at 20%. And, this is before any buybacks are factored in as per my last point. ING's ROE would increase. The low purchase price also means that, although Commerzbank's stand-alone ROE is only 3%, ING would actually see a small uplift to its own ROE, which I estimate would be 10.4% after the takeover (including synergies) against its current stand-alone number of 10%. This isn't a big improvement, but it defuses the argument that Commerzbank's low returns are a put-off for acquirers: any deal can make sense if done at the right price.

Source: my calculations based on company report & accounts

Purely on paper, therefore, acquiring Commerzbank looks extremely attractive at the current share price.

But what about strategically?

Germany is an important market for ING

Here too, the logic is strong. Germany is often derided as a market in which banks don't make any money. The average return on equity of German banks between 2012 and 2018 was just 2.1%, the lowest of any market in Europe except Italy.

Source: ECB

However, it is a big market, the third largest in Europe after the UK and France, measured by total loans. For banks with pan-European ambitions like ING, it can't be ignored.

Source: ECB

Moreover, it is not universally unprofitable. In particular, two banks make very good returns there. One is Santander (NYSE:SAN), which runs a specialised consumer credit business with an ROE of ~30% last year. The other is ING.

ING is undoubtedly the stand-out success story in German banking over the last two decades. It launched in Germany in 1998 with ING-DiBa, which was positioned as an internet-only savings bank. It had no branches and did nothing other than take deposits.

ING-DiBa has since diversified, mainly into mortgages, where it now has a €70bn German loan portfolio. In fact, its market share in German mortgages is bigger than that of Commerzbank (roughly 8% versus 7%). It also has a good position in the profitable German consumer credit market, where its market share is c.4%.

Where ING-DiBa hasn't changed is in its commitment to internet-only, direct banking. It still has no branches, which means it operates with much lower costs than other banks. This is the cornerstone of the impressive ~20% return on equity it earns in Germany.

Source: company reports and accounts

Given ING's strong existing presence in Germany, and the excellent returns it makes, there is a strong strategic logic for expanding the business. Commerzbank would:

Roughly double ING's mortgage market share, making it the largest player in the market outside of the dominant savings and mutual banks.

Roughly double ING's share of the retail deposit market (both ING and Commerzbank have ~7% shares), the cornerstone of ING's German operations

Substantially strengthen its existing position in the profitable consumer credit lending segment (Commerzbank has a ~10% market share compared to ING's existing ~4% share)

Give ING first-time access to the attractive small and mid-cap corporate lending market. Returns here are good with lending margins being comparable to what ING earns in the Netherlands. Commerzbank has a 15-20% share of the market.

The only downside is that Commerzbank brings a large and overstaffed branch network that ING would have to restructure. This would undoubtedly pose a challenge to ING's successful direct-only model, and it is here that the execution risks lie. However, as I showed above, the financial case for the deal is so attractive, given Commerzbank's exceptionally low share price, that this looks like a risk worth accepting.

Conclusions

I'm not normally a fan of M&A when it comes to banks. There are far more failures than success stories, and I have written in the past that the prospect of a takeover of Commerzbank would weigh on ING's share price.

However, at a certain price, the financial logic becomes overwhelming and that is the position we have now reached with Commerzbank, given its extreme share price slide in recent months (-22% since early May).

With the prospect of 20% earnings accretion and unlocking a €10bn share buyback, this is a deal ING should be pursuing aggressively. It would transform the ING equity story, which otherwise looks set to remain moribund as cost and margin pressures combine to make the earnings growth outlook very uninspiring (Street estimates see only 1.5% EPS growth p.a. to end-2020).

In short, ING should be getting Commerzbank back to the negotiating table. If this happens, I will happily change my current bearish view on the stock (outlined in this recent article).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.