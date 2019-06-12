California Resources: Lots Of Upside From Current Prices

We think that at current levels the company is a strong buy with most of the downside priced in.

California Resources has been crushed in recent weeks by negative sentiment regarding their debt and the operating environment in California.

Introduction

In mid 2017, California Resources, (CRC), took off like a rocket, reaching a peak of more than $50 a share before the world changed in early October of 2018. Over the last six months, and particularly since early April, the stock has made a 50% downward move. Currently sitting near its 2018 low, we think the stock is largely derisked and should improve assuming energy prices stabilize.

SOURCE

That's a big "if," I know. Stability and energy prices aren't two words that belong in the same sentence normally.

In full disclosure we bought into the late April head-fake and favorably discussed CRC in the Daily Drilling Report in the low $20s. You can see from the paste above what a "brilliant" call that was...over the short term anyway. We have obviously been crushed as it has declined to the mid-teens.

The question we now have to ask, is the crude market as dodgy now as it was in December? The answer is of course it is, but the market has now priced in several things that were supportive during the first quarter rally in oil prices.

Trade concerns have moved to the fore as tariffs begin to take effect in the U.S. and China, throwing the global growth picture into question.

The last two months have seen consistent and large builds in U.S. storage. This is due somewhat to refinery maintenance and some crude sales from the SPR as directed by the president. These occurred over April and May, coinciding with some of the big builds we have seen.

Iran and the U.S. are still hurling words at each other rather than missiles.

When you add those to the relentless increase in U.S. daily production - mm BOEPD as of the last STEO, you have a jittery market for oil equities.

Buoying the crude prices presently are:

Relative supply/demand balance in global daily production.

The Saudis have held to the cuts so far, and much the rest of spare OPEC capacity is deteriorating, putting a cap on their ability to step up production.

Releases from the SPR for the rest of 2019 should be lower than in the first half.

Expectation for a round of QE from the Fed.

A weakening dollar means producers get more of them for each barrel of oil. Source

My expectation is for WTI to return to the $60ish level and Brent back into the $70s as third quarter begins. The tariff fears story will soon be pushed behind the general tightness in the supply/demand story, lifting crude back toward the levels mentioned.

What's the market missing in CRC?

The CRC long thesis is pretty straight forward. CRC's insulated market in California, imports almost 60% of its crude from overseas. It takes a lot of oil to keep 40-50 million people standing still on freeways, trying to get to work or home. Was that "snarky?" I can't help it, as an oily, the "Golden State" gets on my nerves.

Source A common scene from the 405 in LA.

With its production tied to Brent pricing, CRC should be able to sell every barrel it can produce at a nice profit. And, that combined with its low decline reserves, should distinguish them from the great mass of frackers on the other side of the Sierras.

Source

"Should" is the key word in the last sentence. It's not playing out that way, so let's see what might be dragging down CRC.

Analyst downgrade due to debt

The market has become much less forgiving of corporate debt over the past few months, taking down the valuations of companies with too much of it. CRC falls into that category, certainly, of companies with too much debt.

Source

That said, let's face it, for a company with $1.3 bn in market capitalization, having $5.2 bn in long-term debt poses at least an optical problem in the balance sheet. As we've discussed, in the last six months "Capital Restraint" has entered the oilfield lexicon.

It's a little comical though, these sudden concerns at least with respect to CRC. CRC was born in 2014, with cost of the spin-off from Occidental Petroleum, (OXY) on its balance sheet. So, there it was right there on the balance sheet in February of 2018, when Goldman Sachs upgraded CRC to neutral (whatever that means... maybe, don't buy it, but don't sell it?). About the same time two other firms upgraded it to buy, and it then started its ramp to $50.

Source

Then in March, Goldman downgraded a company with significantly more cash flow and less debt than a year before. A headscratcher, that one!

And it's not like the company isn't aware of the imbalance in its enterprise value and taking incremental steps to reduce long-term debt. In 2018 CRC repurchased about $230 mm in debt for $199 mm, saving approximately $31 mm in the process. It was able to do this as a result of improving cash flow year-over-year and high net realizations from an aggressive hedging strategy.

Source

Mark Smith, CRC's CFO, comments on an endorsement from the bankers as for their debt.

I'm pleased to advise that our bank group reaffirmed our borrowing base at $2.3 billion effective yesterday, which we consider another point of external validation of our commitment to balance sheet strengthening.

Source

Bottom line, I think, absent a big drop in oil prices, concerns about debt miss the real story with California Resources. The debt covenants provide some breathing room for market conditions to improve, and lenders already have been supportive in working with CRC based on their debt reduction efforts. This is a well-managed company that was born with a stone around its neck, and has been gradually working its way to a better enterprise value. In the currently supportive price environment, the stock should not be punished for the debt.

Legislative concerns

Probably the thing that knocked the struts out of CRC in late May was the progress of a bill that would severely restrict much drilling in the LA basin.

California AB-345 is a red herring that will never see the light of day as a law, but has made waves as it passed through a key committee. What it does essentially is sunset the entire oil production industry in the state. Here's a link if you would like to read the bill.

What hasn’t gotten a lot of ink in the press is the fact, that even in the unlikely event it did become law, all permits to drill that have been issued will remain valid. California Resources currently has more than 600 permits to drill approved and I see this bill as non-event in assessing CRC stock.

In closing, the impact of this legislation, even in the strange world case where it becomes law, will be negligible as much of CRC's daily production lies outside the urban areas that AB-345 targets, as the paste below shows.

Source

Source Seen above is one of the four THUMS islands operated by CRC. THUMS accounts for a big chunk of the 25K BOEPD that they produce in the LA basin.

CRC's Strategic Advantage

It can't really be overstated what the importation of ~60% of its crude means to California. I've heard higher figures, some approaching 70%, but let's go with what the state tells us...it's bad enough. What it boils down to is that a significant disruption in shipping could cripple the state, energy wise. (I will refrain from snarky remarks about everything running on electricity powered from green sources. Although the temptation is almost overwhelming, and snarkiness comes naturally to me. I should also note, that it gives me no small satisfaction that Californians pay about 30% more for gasoline than most of the rest of us.)

Source This goes back a lot farther than the 10 year period I captured. If you go back to 1982, California only imported about 5% of its needs.

So as California has become more and more addicted to foreign crude it's interesting to note the sources to which it has turned to keep its roadways clogged up.

Source

It's easy to see that over a third of California's crude comes from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and KSA has been making the news for one reason alone in the past few months.

They are reducing total shipments to the U.S. and other countries (but the U.S. in particular) in an effort to drive prices up. We have discussed this ad nauseum, a fact that doesn't bode well for transportation in the state, but does for CRC.

IMO 2020

From the table published by the State of California, almost 370 mm bbl of crude were brought into the state by oil tanker in 2018. Let's assume these were all VLCC's that hold a two million barrels a pop, that's 165 loads. I'm not going to get all wonky and try and calculate the carbon footprint of a VLCC, but what I will say is that the cost of crude shipping will be rising due to the IMO 2020 effect that restricts the amount of sulfur in diesel used in marine engines. This will make locally-produced crude even more competitive. A win for CRC.

Let's not forget, as well, that crude shipping is an interruptible supply, meaning that these boats can go anywhere.

New vapor pressure law in Washington State could shutdown Bakken crude

As if California drivers shouldn't already be paranoid about having enough gas to fill up the minivan for a trip to the soccer field, now the very "green" State of Washington throws them a curve ball. You may ask, "What's the legislature in Washington have to do with driving in California?" A fair question. The answer is that California does not produce all the refined products it needs, and the five refineries in Washington are the marginal suppliers to them.

If the new law mentioned goes into effect, about 150,000 BOPD of Bakken crude could have to find another home. I'm sure you see where I'm going with this line of thought. California crude and refined product supply could come under potentially greater threat, making locally produced oil still more valuable.

Summary of CRC's California advantage:

Source

100% of CRC's daily production comes from fields within the state. A guy named David Ricardo once postulated what has become known as the Law of Comparative Advantage. I won't get too deep in the weeds here, but the relevance to this article is that CRC has an advantage over other (foreign) producers by being in the state and can sell every barrel it produces at Brent prices.

Notable outtakes from production data and other key financial metrics for Q-1 2019

Daily production was 133 BPOED, 8% higher year-over-year, and with a slight increase in fourth quarter to 86 K from 84 K in Q-3. EBITDAX was $301 million, with EBITDAX margins of 38% and adjusted net income of $31 million or $0.63 per diluted share. All registering improvements over prior periods. Worth mentioning also was the product skew improved in favor of liquids over gas.

Source

CRC is guiding for capex of about $500 mm for 2019, with about two thirds of that generated internally. That's a slight step back from 2018, and reflects a conservative outlook with respect to price realizations. Speaking of which, CRC benefits from its exposure to Brent pricing and aggressive hedging strategy.

Source

CRC also built its reserves base year-over-year while cutting costs.

Source

CRC is telling us to expect daily production of about 132K BOPED for 2019, or ~$2.9 bn in gross revenue at hedged prices, and reflecting the 40% decline in drilling activity from the prior quarter. If you back out roughly $2.3 bn in core costs, that leaves about $250 mm in free cash. If you give them a multiple of 10 it suggests a price of $48-52 might be in a fair range for CRC. A potential tripling from current pricing, making CRC an easy three-bagger, assuming oil price conditions maintain or improve.

A clever strategy for leveraging assets

The Lost Hills JV transaction brought in ~$200 mm which was used to pay down their credit line. This is a clever strategy for leveraging assets that provides upfront cash while retaining overrides and deep horizons.

Source

CRC's CEO, Todd Stevens discusses future similar JV prospects:

Our diverse portfolio of assets is generating interest on many fronts, including producing properties, minerals and infrastructure transactions. We continue to execute against our capital program and pursue JVs, as they makes sense to bring value forward for our shareholders.

Source

Your takeaway

The market has currently priced CRC like it had the same fundamentals as shale players. It doesn't. CRC produces from predominantly conventional reservoirs with a low decline curve (about 10% a year), as opposed to the much higher curves for shale.

As I've said, I think too much is being made by the analysts of CRC's debt and the impact of AB-345. In my view they are taking the same metrics applied to shale drillers without considering CRC conventional low decline reservoirs and a unique sales scenario in California.

I have recommended CRC at current and higher levels and consider this stock to be on sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.