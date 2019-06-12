Antero Resources: Watching The Growth Story Play Out

This may prove to be a growth driver in the coming years as it has the ability to double the amount of resources that it sends down the Mariner East 2 pipeline.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Appalachian natural gas producer Antero Resources (AR) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but did manage to achieve earnings in line with what was expected. The market was clearly less than impressed with these results, though, as the stock continued the slide that it has been suffering from all year. With that said, though, there actually were a decent amount of things to like in this report, particularly the very strong year-over-year production growth that shows us that Antero Resources' growth story is actively playing out.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Antero Resources' first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Antero Resources reported total revenue of $1.037407 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.905% increase over the $1.028101 billion that the company had last year.

The company reported an operating loss of $33.707 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $146.494 million operating profit that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Antero Resources had an average net gas production of 3,099 mboe/day in the most recent quarter. This represents a 30% year-over-year increase.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDAX of $442.517 million in the first quarter. This represents a 9.38% decline over the $488.339 million that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

Antero Resources reported a net income of $1.025756 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the $80.810 million that Antero Resources reported in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Antero Resources generally saw its financial performance decline compared to the year-ago quarter. This comes in spite of the fact that the company saw its production increase fairly significantly year-over-year. One of the reasons for this is that Antero Resources took a $174 million charge against its revenues due to losses on unsettled commodity derivatives. In the first quarter of 2018, this loss was $95 million. Naturally, the fact that the loss from these derivatives was much higher in the most recent quarter dragged down the company's revenues year-over-year. It is important to note that these were unrealized non-cash losses. At no point did any money ever leave the company as a result of these losses so we do not really need to worry about them. However, it still certainly had a negative impact on the company's performance.

Another drag on the company's financial performance comes from the fact that approximately 29% of the company's production is liquids. These products are priced based on crude oil, which was generally lower in price than it was over most of last year. The company reports that its average realized oil price was $47.23 per barrel in the quarter, which was 17% lower than a year ago. Naturally, the fact that the company was forced to accept a lower price for its oil production had a negative impact on its revenues. Fortunately though, this was offset by a 13% year-over-year increase in Antero Resources' realized ethane prices. Antero has overall been keeping its ethane production at limited levels, though, due to the fact that the pricing environment for it is quite weak so this pricing improvement that we actually saw only had a limited effect.

In various past articles, I have discussed the growing demand for natural gas and natural gas liquids from the export markets. Thus, one of the most promising developments in the quarter was Antero Resources gaining access to these markets via the opening of Energy Tranfer's (ET) Mariner East 2 pipeline. I have discussed this pipeline in various past articles. It runs approximately 350 miles across southern Pennsylvania from Houston, PA in the Marcellus shale to the Marcus Hook Terminal along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Mariner East 2 pipeline carries natural gas liquids, specifically liquid petroleum gas. The pipeline opened in early February. Antero Resources has sufficient capacity to transport 50,000 barrels per day of the resources, which consists of 35,000 barrels per day of propane and 15,000 barrels per day of butane. The company also has the ability to double this capacity in the future to expand its access to global markets.

One of the primary advantages to having international access is that prices for propane and butane can sometimes be higher than here in the United States. It should be immediately obvious how this could be useful for Antero Resources as it will allow the company to derive more revenue from the same production. The company benefited from this during the first quarter as it was able to realize C3+ NGL pricing that was a premium to Mont Belvieu during February and March (the two months during which the Mariner East 2 pipeline was operating). The company exported roughly 30% of its NGL production during the quarter and these premium prices gave Antero Resources a marked advantage over those companies that did not have access to these export markets.

One of the problems that many shale producers have is very high levels of debt. This is a result of very high decline rates that force shale drillers to spend most or all of their cash flow drilling new wells just to maintain their production levels, leaving essentially no money left over for growth. This is one of the reasons why the industry has been one of the largest issuers of high-yield bonds in recent years. Fortunately though, Antero Resources is not one of them. We can see this by looking at the company's debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX ratio. This ratio helps tell us whether or not the company can support its debt because it is essentially the ratio of the company's debt to pre-tax cash flow. Antero Resources' ratio here is 2.1x based on its trailing twelve-month EBITDAX as of the end of the first quarter. This is a reasonably low ratio that tells us that Antero Resources is unlikely to have any trouble carrying its debt. This is definitely nice to see considering that the company's rivals are having the burden of high debt levels.

In conclusion, this was not the best quarter for Antero Resources due mostly to weak liquids pricing. However, there are some very good things here. The most prominent among these opportunities is its new access to global markets, which can offer better pricing for the NGLs that the company produced. This allows the company to derive more money from its production than some of its rivals that do not have such access. This could certainly prove to be a good thing, especially due to the fact that it has the ability to double the amount of resources flowing through the Mariner East 2 pipeline. Overall, Antero Resources could be a way to play the coming production growth in the Marcellus shale, although I do prefer Range Resources (RRC) to Antero.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have indirect exposure to Energy Transfer via funds but do not own the stock directly.