Merck Makes Bold Acquisition, Which If It Succeeds Could End Up Paying Off

Merck (MRK) announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Tilos Therapeutics. This is a good deal for Merck because it will give it an opportunity to test its drug Keytruda in combination with Tilos' anti-LAP antibodies to treat patients with cancer. The promise of this early stage program is strong because such anti-LAP antibodies can also be used for fibrosis and autoimmune diseases. This opens up the door for many other potential indications to go after with this type of technology.

An Acquisition At A Very Early Stage

Merck had agreed to pay up to a total $773 million in consideration for this deal. This will include an upfront payment and some contingent milestone payments as well. Through the use of anti-LAP antibodies, Tilos has developed TGFβ therapeutics that will be used to treat cancer and other types of diseases. It is not typical for a big pharma company to pay such a steep price for a product only in preclinical testing. Wait a second, so why is Merck so interested in this type of technology? The short answer is Keytruda. The thing is that Keytruda and other checkpoint inhibitors do a pretty good job at mediating the checkpoint inhibitor situation with tumors. That's because tumor cells use PD-1 and PD-L1 to tell T-cells not to attack (create an immuno-suppressive environment). In essence, such tumor cells turn off the immune system. Anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 inhibitors were formed to act as a checkpoint mechanism to stop this type of activity. It works most of the time, but there are times where patients given a checkpoint inhibitor may not respond to treatment. Where does TGFβ take part in this process? In order for tumors to create a solid microtumor environment where they can inhibit T-cells from attacking, they produce inhibitory mediators. Such inhibitory mediators are: TGFβ, IL-10, IDO, arginase, and many others.

You may have heard about some biotechs developing drugs that target these certain inhibitory mediators. The goal is to use anti-LAP antibodies to breakdown these stronghold microtumor environments. The goal would be to allow the immune system, in particular, T-cells, to be able to find an opening to attack these tumors with ease. In essence, this type of tech would be perfect to potentially combine with Keytruda. That's because the limitation of Keytruda to attack tumors adequately could possibly be overcome when put in combination with anti-LAP antibodies. For Merck, this is a long-term acquisition in mind, in my opinion. For the time being, it is doing well using Keytruda to dominate the lung cancer space. That will probably hold up for several years, but it needs to get combination programs like these started as soon as possible to improve clinical outcomes. Maybe even maintain its lead position in the lung cancer space.

Additional Approvals For Increased Sales

Merck has been making some small bolt-on buys, but it needs to do better diversifying its pipeline away from Keytruda. I'm not saying that Keytruda is not doing very well in terms of sales, but the company has to shift emphasis away from its checkpoint inhibitor product. I believe that it still has several years to stay on top with this drug, but eventually, it has to find other avenues for growth. An acquisition at an early stage, like Tilos Therapeutics, won't drive sales until many years from now. Keytruda generated a total of $7 billion or more in sales for 2018. There is no doubt that sales for this immunotherapy treatment will continue to climb. Just in Q1 of 2019 alone, Keytruda generated $2.26 billion in revenue. The good news is that for the time being, Keytruda continues to impress achieving substantial results in many different types of cancer. For example, just the other day, Merck received two new FDA approvals for Keytruda. The first FDA approval was for the use of Keytruda as a monotherapy for first-line treatment for patients with metastatic or unresectable recurrent head and neck cancer where the tumors express PD-L1. Then, the second FDA approval was for a Keytruda combination (Keytruda plus chemotherapy) for the very same type of cancer population regardless of PD-L1 status (entire head and neck cancer population). FDA approval was based on the phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 study, which showed that Keytruda achieved a significant improvement in overall survival alone as a monotherapy in PD-L1 patients and then as a combination therapy with chemo in those patients regardless of PD-L1 status.

Conclusion

The ability for Merck to develop a partnership with Tilos Therapeutics could possibly end up playing out well in the long term. That's because Tilos' program is still in its infancy. That's the biggest risk because there is no guarantee that anti-LAP antibodies will end up working in treating patients with cancer or any other disease. In addition, the aspects of combining Keytruda and anti-LAP antibodies has not been tested in patients yet which is another risk factor. I believe that there is promise in targeting the inhibitory mediator TGFβ on tumor cells. Keytruda could potentially work in tandem with anti-LAP antibodies to eliminate the microtumor environment that protects tumors from being detected/destroyed. On the FDA front, Merck continues to achieve success. Adding two new indications for Keytruda under its belt will definitely help boost sales and keep Merck the market leader in the checkpoint inhibitor arena. However, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is pretty close as well, so it is not apparent who the clear winner is yet. It posted Q1 2019 sales of $1.8 billion for Opdivo versus Merck's Keytruda with $2.26 billion during the same quarter. However, these latest FDA approvals will likely help it remain the leader for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.