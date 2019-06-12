21st Century Leaders Build Ecosystems: Contrasting Amazon And AT&T

Investors need to be aware of the difference in approach because how a company sees itself fitting into this "new" era can result in substantial differences in outcomes.

New research is showing that Big Tech companies are adding vast amounts of value to their efforts, while companies like AT&T are adding very little as they search for focus.

Amazon.com is the epitome of the twenty-first century company whereas AT&T represents a twentieth century giant trying to find its way into the new century.

“Amazon has been crowned the world’s most valuable brand, as the ‘Everything Store’ expands in cloud computing, consumer tech and movie production,” writes Lelia Abboud in the Financial Times.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seen its “brand value” quintuple in the past five years. This is according to the 2019 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking.

Advertising holding company WPP and its market research firm Kantar do this research annually. The study analyzes firms’ financial data and draws on an extensive consumer survey to reach its conclusions.

The most important thing about this research, to me, is that it captures the essence of the changes taking place in the corporate world and is consistent with the foundation ideas of the “new” Modern Corporation that I have written about frequently. Amazon is one of the major examples of what this ideal is all about.

As I have often written, the “new” Modern Corporation thrives on intellectual capital and bases its business model on platforms that can produce networks tying vast numbers of people and markets together. This model replaces the “linear” business model that just ties a corporation with its customer.

As Ms. Abboud writes, “There is a change afoot from individual product and service brands to a new era of highly disruptive ecosystem — a shift pioneered by several top-ranked brands, including Amazon and Apple.”

Amazon has fully captured the 21st century business model, and, along with Apple and other Big Tech firms, set the standard for the firms using the business model of the 20th century.

As can be seen from the following chart, the “ecosystem” companies are dominating, not only in terms of overall value, but in terms of additions to value.

One thing that struck me about the chart was the AT&T entry at the bottom. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) is not only trailing the leaders by a substantial amount, it is also, seemingly, adding little value as it attempts to modernize. AT&T is also one of the company's using a 20th century business model to compete in the current century.

This ‘falling behind” I have attributed to the leadership of AT&T who, in their effort to bring the company into the twenty-first century, seem to lack an understanding of what being a “new” Modern Corporation is really about. It is still mired in the legacy "linear" business model.

AT&T, in many ways, is a company that is trying to move into the current competitive environment, but can’t seem to get out of the "old way of thinking." Consequently, it is having a very difficult time in determining what it needs to do to be fully competitive in this modern era.

There are several current examples of how, AT&T is failing to meet market demands and create value. One example, that I have recently written, "AT&T seems to be going through an identity crisis and this fact is not helping its stock price at all.”

I continued: “management doesn't really know yet, where it is going and seems to be throwing out bubbles into the air to see what might fly… and what might pop.”

“It seems, in many areas to be just meandering about, attempting to get a hold of what the future might be like.”

I am writing about the contrast in the two companies because I believe these data highlight the major differences between them and their approaches to being a thriving twenty-first century corporation.

The data show a stark contrast between Amazon and AT&T, a contrast that I believe investors should be very aware of when placing their money. The data show, I believe, just where value is being created today, and what kind of business model is actually working the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.