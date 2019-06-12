Chimera: Too Much Subprime For My Taste

There is not enough value in the stock for me to invest in sub-prime.

Non-Agency MBS has currently been performing well although defaults increased from last quarter.

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) is a strange mREIT with an even stranger logo. Chimera is a self-proclaimed hybrid mortgage REIT.

Fun fact, a Chimera is a mythological creature from Greek mythology. It is a fire breathing female monster with a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. I can see most of these in the logo, except rather than a goat's body, it just looks like a goat's head awkwardly sticking out of a lion. Chimera Investment Corp. is a little unique compared to its mREIT brethren, although not as unique as the logo would suggest. I'm going to break down Chimera's holdings and business model first and then look at its value relative to others. I will then give my opinion, which is bearish, but I hope all the facts presented give insight to other opinions. Everyone has different opinions and risk tolerance.

The Portfolio at a High Level:

Source: Chimera website

Each of the pieces of the pie has lots of smaller pieces that we are going to break down individually. On the surface though, Chimera is about half agency and half non-agency. Chimera provides a lot of information, which is great to see, so let's dig into it.

Agency RMBS and CMBS:

Let's start at agency residential & commercial mortgage-backed securities. These are easiest to understand and hold little to no credit risk since they are backed by a government-sponsored entity or GSE.

These securities are extremely liquid and can be traded quickly. The CMBS is very similar to RMBS, except that CMBS has prepayment protection typically. Chimera funds these securities with repurchase agreements or repos. This strategy is similar to most mREITs. Chimera is nice enough to break down the facts.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

The bad news is that the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is about 3.82. This is almost a 2-year low. This could result in higher prepayment rates for most of the portfolio. This is because if you can refinance your mortgage with a lower rate why wouldn't you? The exception is the agency with a 3.5% coupon. The 3.5% coupons only comprise about 5% of the agency portfolio though.

The good news is that at least most of it is in 4% and not higher. The commercial portion is at a 3.6% coupon and is protected against prepayment. This means about 31.5% of the agency portfolio should have low prepayment rates in the current market environment.

Mortgage spreads are pretty tight. I take that back; they are really tight! WSJ market data center puts mortgage repo rates at about 2.46%. Mortgage yields are at a 52-week low at 3.33%. This puts margins at less than 1%, not including hedging. Yuck. Agency MBS is also susceptible to interest rate moves degrading book value.

Hedging the Agency:

Chimera like most mREITs hedges against interest rate movement for their agency portfolio. Typically, lower interest rates result in increases in book value and rising rates decline result in a decline in book value. Mortgage REITs will usually hedge, so any interest rate move results in small declines in book value rather than larger swings in either direction.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

As can be seen from this image, an unhedged agency MBS portfolio would result in large losses if interest rates increased. Instead, a 100 bps move results in a 1% decrease in either direction. Chimera recently has been decreasing its hedges as market sentiment changes and a rate cut seems more likely than a rate hike. Chimera has decreased interest rate swaps by about 12% this quarter. Other hedging instruments remained the same.

Non-Agency MBS:

Non-agency MBS is not guaranteed by a GSE, so its credit risk is higher. Since the security doesn't go through a GSE, the underwriting has greater flexibility. Higher risk means higher returns.

Source: Q1 2019 10-Q

This table isn't that encouraging. Remember that this only comprises 9% of the overall portfolio. Also, it seems a lot of non-agency MBSs aren't rated by a credit agency. Let's look at the individual mortgages in this part of the portfolio.

Source: Q1 2019 10-Q

FICO scores range from 300-800, so this doesn't look too bad. Majority of the mortgages come from CA which explains the high LTV ratio. CA historically has more housing market volatility, so something to keep in mind.

Source: Q1 2019 10-Q

These are the current losses for the non-agency MBS portfolio. Metrics have improved quite a lot. There is no guarantee of the future, but the current trend is encouraging. The weighted average coupon rate of this section is 6.87%. The average maturity is around 13.25 years.

These non-agency MBSs are also split into different tranches, senior and subordinate. This will be explained more in the next section.

Residential Loans:

This is Chimera's more unique part of their portfolio. It also comprises around 50% of the overall portfolio. The following image describes the securitization process for Chimera.

Source: Chimera website

Chimera takes non-agency MBS and splits them into a senior and subordinate security. Chimera holds callable rights to all of these in case they want to restructure.

Source: Q1 2019 10-Q

These loans are sub-prime to say the least. LTV is almost 90% and FICO scores are in the low 600s. 17.4% of these loans are 30 days delinquent or worse (bankrupt, foreclosure, etc.). This is up about 0.6% from last quarter. These loans are collateralized by seasoned sub-prime mortgages.

The FV of these loans actually increased this quarter from $12,139,000 to $12,400,000. Chimera estimates the FV of these loans with the following metrics.

1. Discount rate - 4.1%

2. CPR (prepayment) - 8.8%

3. CDR (collateral default) - 1.4%

4. Loss severity - 59.5%

It evaluates these metrics per loan. The percentages above are the weighted averages.

Putting it all Together:

This is the portfolio composition according to the Q1 2019 10-Q by fair value.

The non-agency section is small, but below, I gave the breakout for that as well.

These are the returns for different parts of the portfolio.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Chimera makes more than double on its sub-prime loans which makes sense. This has allowed Chimera to perform well where other mREITs have failed.

Data by YCharts

Chimera Value Compared to Others:

Data by YCharts

Chimera has a dividend yield much lower than its peers (even if you account for the future NLY dividend cut).

Data by YCharts

Its price to book provides good value.

Conclusion:

Chimera has good dividend coverage with a payout ratio of about 82%. It's one of the few mREITs that have actually grown dividends recently. That being said, I can't get on board with Chimera. It has much more credit risk than its competitors, and other mREITs are very cheap right now.

Facts:

1. Many agency MBS mREITs are cheaper than Chimera when it comes to yield and as cheap when it comes to price/book.

2. Those cheaper agency mREITs have much lower coverage ratio and haven't been able to grow dividends.

3. A recession would impact Chimera much more than those other funds.

You have several choices now. Should I invest in the cheaper mREIT with low credit risk, but might have tight coverage and limited profit growth? Or should I invest in a fund that's growing dividends and has good coverage but could blow up in a recession? Since times are very uncertain and agency MBS mREITs are priced historically low, I'm going to invest in high credit quality with limited growth.

Do you disagree? Give me your opinions in the comments below.

