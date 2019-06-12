Sanchez Energy: Q1 2019 Report Reveals Many Challenges

Sanchez likely needs to clear out most of its debt in restructuring to give itself a competitive breakeven point.

It is also hampered by lower realised prices for NGLs and increased production expenses per BOE.

Sanchez still has large interest, G&A, and preferred dividend costs that it needs to support.

Sanchez's Q1 2019 report shows that its production is declining significantly due to its low capex budget for 2019.

Sanchez Energy's (OTCPK:SNEC) Q1 2019 report points to a company that is very likely to restructure. Production declines are significant due to its well below maintenance capital expenditure budget, while it is also hampered by increasing production expenses (per BOE) and low realised prices for NGLs. With its current interest costs, Sanchez would need WTI oil in the mid-$70s in order to maintain production levels without cash burn.

This is clearly not a viable scenario, as oil strip prices are now over $20 below Sanchez's breakeven point. Even when oil prices were much stronger (in early October 2018), the late 2020 strip for WTI oil was still below $70. I'd expect Sanchez to end up restructuring at some point and wiping out most of its debt.

Declining Production

While Sanchez's reported Q1 2019 production of 76,267 BOEPD was only a -4.6% decline from Q4 2018 levels, this was probably boosted by production levels being relatively high to start the quarter.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Production (BOEPD) 75,750 79,946 76,267

Sanchez reported that its production exceeded 80,000 BOEPD in October, and overall, its Q4 2018 production was pretty close to that level. I believe that Sanchez's production exiting 2018 was probably around 79,000 BOEPD, which means that it could have exited Q1 2019 with around 73,500 to 74,000 BOEPD in production with the average being 76,267 BOEPD for the quarter.

This would put the production decline rate from the beginning of 2019 to the end of Q1 at around -6.3% to -7.0%.

A 6% quarter-over-quarter decline rate over the remaining three quarters would result in Sanchez's 2019 production averaging around 69,600 BOEPD, close to my prior expectation of 69,000 BOEPD in average 2019 production.

Realised Prices And Costs

Sanchez saw its realised price for NGLs fall significantly to $17.34 per barrel in Q1 2019, which was a 21% decline from Q4 2018's realised price of $21.87 per barrel. This has a fairly significant effect on Sanchez's results since NGLs make up around 34% of its total production.

As well, Sanchez's production expenses went up to $11.79 per BOE in Q1 2019, an increase of 8% over the $10.92 per BOE recorded in Q4 2018.

This combination of lower prices for NGLs and higher costs would take around a $7 increase in oil prices to offset Sanchez's financials.

Effect On Breakeven Point

If Sanchez's production expenses average $11.75 per BOE going forward and its realised price for NGLs averages around 32% of WTI, then its breakeven point would be around $74 WTI oil going forward excluding hedges. At that oil price, Sanchez would be able to maintain production levels at around 69,600 BOEPD with neutral cash flow.

This assumes that a $300 million capital expenditure budget is enough to maintain production at that level. Sanchez mentioned that wider well spacing (along with a revised drawdown strategy) has led to improved results at Comanche. The $300 million maintenance capital expenditure budget assumes that Sanchez can continue to deliver those improved results. If Sanchez delivers well-level results similar to 2018 instead, its maintenance capex budget would probably be $400 million to $500 million instead.

Sanchez's 2019 Outlook At Current Strip

I have updated my 2019 model for Sanchez Energy based on 69,600 BOEPD of average production (34% oil). At current strip prices (including mid-$50s WTI oil), Sanchez would now be expected to generate around $768 million in oil and gas revenue, with its hedges having around negative $4 million in value.

I've assumed that Sanchez's realised price for NGLs is around 32% of WTI for the full year, close to its Q1 2019 percentage of WTI.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 8,637,360 $56.00 $484 NGLs 8,637,360 $18.00 $155 Natural Gas 48,775,680 $2.65 $129 Hedge Value -$4 Total Revenue $764

With production expenses potentially at $11.75 per BOE now, Sanchez would have around $768 million in cash expenditures. This assumes that Sanchez's Series A and B preferred dividends remain suspended.

$ Million Production Expenses $298 Production Taxes $42 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $125 Cash Interest Expense $162 Preferred Dividends $50 Total Cash Expenditures $768

In this scenario, Sanchez would burn around $4 million in 2019 at mid-$50s WTI oil. This shows how challenging Sanchez's situation is, given that Sanchez is operating with a low ($125 million) capital expenditure budget. Even with that budget (which may lead to mid-single digits quarter-over-quarter production declines), Sanchez may not quite achieve positive cash flow at mid-$50s oil.

Conclusion

Sanchez's Q1 2019 report reinforces the idea that it is very likely to restructure. Weaker realised prices for NGLs and higher production expenses have pushed Sanchez's breakeven point into the mid-$70s for WTI oil, meaning that with its current interest costs, it probably needs $80 WTI oil to be able to grow production by a decent amount without cash burn.

At mid-$50s WTI oil in 2019, Sanchez may be able to end up near breakeven cash flow but only with a capital expenditure budget that is well below maintenance levels. Thus, I expect Sanchez's production to fall by a significant amount (such as 6%) quarter-over-quarter during the remainder of 2019.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.