Stericycle Will Eventually Come Around

We believe we have started a brand new intermediate cycle in the S&P 500. Price in the initial part of this week rallied above the highs of last week, which means we have a weekly swing low now in place. Obviously, a weekly swing is a requisite for a brand new intermediate cycle. We project now rising prices in equities over the next few months until at least we print an intermediate top.

We have been long Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) for quite some time now and remain sitting on a paper loss. We were prudent at order-entry with our sizing as this position makes up, at present, about 1.8% of our portfolio. It will be interesting to see whether Stericycle can now rally alongside the market in general over the next few months.

As we can see, though, from the technical chart, Stericycle shares should not meet any major resistance until just under the $60 level. We need to see a weekly swing low first before we could call a bottom. In fact, price would have to rise above $47 a share next week at the earliest to confirm that intermediate low.

Stericycle's share price has been in free fall since the announcement of its most recent earnings report back at the start of May. The firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.57 which was close to $0.30 off what analysts were expecting. Management, though, reaffirmed its guidance numbers for the coming year. The firm expects to report in the region of $3.52 in earnings as well as top-line sales of approximately $3.47 billion.

If sales can come in close to this number, it would mean that sales growth over fiscal 2018 would end up being practically flat. We believe this would not be a bad number, considering the transformation the company is going through. Currently, Stericycle trades with a very low sales multiple of 1.2. Let's discuss this number in more detail and how it affects the way we invest.

Over the past five years, for example, Stericycle's earnings have been volatile, to say the least. Operating profit topped out in 2014 at $556 million before retreating into negative territory in 2017. Then, last year, we got a nice bounce up to almost $200 million. When valuing a company, we tend to focus more on the operating profit instead of the net profit number. Irrespective of how cheap a company may be at any given time, we always aim to ensure that our value picks are profitable, which Stericycle (despite its heavy recent earnings miss) clearly still is ($17 million of operating profit in firm's recent quarter).

Sales, though, tend to be far less volatile than earnings, and this is what we are seeing in Stericycle's top-line numbers. Although top-line growth has slowed recently, Stericycle's 5-year average for this key metric is well over 10% on average per year. Investors usually look at sustained sales growth as a pre-cursor to what potentially can come down the track with respect to bottom-line growth.

However, even if sustained bottom-line growth is still years away for Stericycle, there is a distinct advantage to buying a company which is cheap when compared to its sales.

For example, the mean sales multiple in Stericycle's industry is 2.6 at present. Remember, Stericycle's multiple is 1.2, which means that its sales are roughly 83% ($3.41 billion) of the firm's present market cap ($4.1 billion). Top-line sales of the industry as an average are about 38% (1/2.6) of the average market cap in this sector. Furthermore, if we were to borrow Stericycle's present market cap of $4.1 billion and use this arbitrary number for the market cap average in this industry, we then could state that the average sales in this industry are around $1.57 billion.

See the big difference? Sometimes, we need to bring dollar-denominated numbers into the equation in order to illustrate how cheap a stock really is. Moreover, even if the industry is able to grow its sales at a much faster clip than Stericycle over the next few years, it would take quite some time for the industry to reach a 1.2 sales multiple.

Moreover, the average sales multiple of Stericycle over the past 10 years is 3.5. Even if we do not get back to the mean over the next few years, we eventually expect some type of reversion to the mean here. A sales multiple of 3, for example, would result in a market cap over $10 billion at present prices. Imagine what those type of numbers would do for the share price.

To sum up, as long as Stericycle can crank out top-line sales growth, we believe there is a good chance earnings eventually should follow suit. The stock remains heavily undervalued when compared to its historic sales multiples as well as the average sales multiple in this industry, in general. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.