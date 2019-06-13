Starbucks To Offer A 14%-17% Dividend Hike

When you think of it, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of those companies that is actually kind of strange to have succeeded so well. Not because the company doesn't execute well but because for a person living back in 1970, it would sound utterly strange that one of the most common jobs in 2019 would be to serve people coffee.

It turns out, though, that people are happy to pay a fair amount of money every year to get served their favourite type of coffee when they want it. Starbucks has both helped institute this trend and also capitalised massively on it - and as a consequence it has grown rapidly for decades.

Over the last five years this stock has been rising from about $37 to around $83 for a total gain of 124%. Notice, however, that the stock sidetracked for a long time and the stock was actually down between late 2015 and late 2018. Even so, adding in the dividend yield of a little less than 2% over the period, total returns come in at a little less than 20% on average per year. This stock is an unquestioned high performer.

Historical Dividend Growth

Starbucks doesn't have the longest of dividend records, but it has offered outstanding dividend growth rates since the dividend was introduced in 2010. On a split-adjusted basis, the first dividend that was introduced in March 2010 was at a quarterly rate of $0.05 per share.

Since then, the dividend has been increased massively to the current level of $0.36 per share. The current dividend is a full 7.2x higher than the first one, representing an average annual growth rate of 24.5%. If only I could get an annual raise of 24.5% at my day job!

Such growth rates cannot be expected forever and indeed the rate has fallen lately. In 2016 the dividend was raised by 25%, in 2017 by 20% - a growth rate that was repeated in 2018.

The dividend has been rising year by year in predictable fashion. The only thing not entirely predictable was that the company decided to hike the dividend in June last year rather than in the usual month of November.

Apart from an unusual high ratio back in early 2015, the payout ratio has remained at a conservative level, far below 100%. It currently sits at 59% which I would classify as a very safe level for a global and relatively stable company such as Starbucks. Retaining 40% of earnings should be more than enough to continue growing this business quickly. It also leaves room for future dividend hikes, though earnings growth would have to be the primary driver in the years ahead, lest the payout ratio gets uncomfortably high.

Coming Dividend Hike

Last year the Board announced the dividend hike in June instead of the usual month of November. Though there is a chance it will revert to a November announcement, I think it is more likely to continue with a June announcement. The reason is to avoid having five quarters of equal dividend, which could damage its dividend-hiking streak in terms of getting included in various dividend aristocrat indices in the future.

In its latest quarterly report, the company reported a 13% EPS growth rate since last year. Furthermore, it guided for an EPS range for fiscal 2019 of $2.75-2.79. This is lower than the fiscal year 2018 reported EPS of $3.24. However, this number was influenced by extraordinary effects such as the acquisition in China, divestiture and the new U.S. tax law. They said they expected non-GAAP EPS to grow in 2019 and so far it has. If we look at the last twelve months EPS is $2.33. Even reaching the low end of the guidance range would represent a growth rate of 18%.

This company still grows at double digits but not as fast as it used to. The days of 25% dividend growth are gone for good. Even 20% may be a stretch as things stand at the moment. It is a possibility in a bullish scenario that the dividend could be hiked by 20% but it's very unlikely in my opinion, as it would increase the payout ratio at a not insignificant rate.

At the low end, given its impressive history, the Board would be reluctant to hike it by less than it's current earnings per share growth, i.e. 13%. That would represent too much of a drop in the velocity over just a year. The company has robust earnings growth and a conservative payout ratio which lay the foundation for somewhat higher than a 13% rate. My estimate would therefore be for a new quarterly dividend of $0.41-$0.42, representing a growth rate of 14%-17%.

Risk Factors

Even though Starbucks is big in the U.S. it certainly has a large presence abroad as well, most notably China where it has more than 3,600 stores. This means a very real currency risk. The U.S. dollar is already strong, but if it strengthens further, earnings as reported in U.S. dollars will take a hit. Another risk, of course, is competition. The newly listed company Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is certainly a fierce competitor in the Chinese market. With the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S., there is also a risk of politics getting in the way, making it still harder for Starbucks to compete in China. Lastly, saturation is a concern. As we have already seen, everything points towards lower dividend growth ahead than investors have gotten used to. As Starbucks is getting larger, it is hard to keep the percentage-wise growth rate up.

Current Valuation

We now have a fairly good understanding of the company, its growth rate, dividend and its risk factors. The next important step to figure out is whether or not the company is priced right for investors considering adding the stock to their portfolios. To do so, I will compare some key metrics of Starbucks with two of its peers. One peer is obviously Luckin, while for the other I have chosen Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) as a big share of its revenue is from coffee sales.

Starbucks Luckin Coffee Dunkin' Brands Price/Sales 4.2x 10.9x 5.0x Price/Earnings 34.1x N/A 26.9x Yield 1.8% N/A 1.9%

Without a doubt, the most expensive company as measured by the Price/Sales ratio is Luckin Coffee with a ratio more than twice as high as Dunkin' Brands' ratio. Moreover, Luckin loses money so it doesn't have an earnings ratio nor a dividend yield. Starbucks is the cheapest on the Price/Sales ratio. When it comes to the earnings ratio, Dunkin' pulls ahead and wins the category, comfortably below Starbucks. As for the dividend yield, the two companies are priced quite similarly, especially considering it will be raised by Starbucks in not too long.

Though none of these companies are really cheap, they are companies that grow at a very healthy rate. Moreover, there should be a long runway for growth still and there should be relatively little volatility in that growth. These qualities are worth paying a little bit up for. In addition the yield is competitive as it is around the same level as for the general market as represented by the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). I would therefore be comfortable buying Starbucks at these levels. I would not, however, be comfortable buying Luckin as it is simply too expensive.

Analysts on Wall Street expect the company to put in an average earnings per share growth rate over the next five years of 12.1%. Were that to materialise and we assume the earnings multiple stays the same, we arrive at an average expected total shareholder return of 13.9% over the next five years. That is considerably more than what the market as a whole has delivered over time and it comes from a conservatively run, market leading company. With a 12% growth rate, dividend investors' income would double approximately every six years. If you reinvest the dividends, the doubling will happen even faster.

This is a stock every dividend growth investor should add to their portfolios next time the stock experiences a 5-10% correction.

Conclusion

Starbucks has been growing rapidly for decades and is now a global behemoth in the coffee market. Ever since being introduced in 2010, the dividend has grown quickly -- though the growth rate has slowed down in recent years and is likely to slow down even more this year. Investors can look forward to a 14-17% dividend increase from Starbucks. The company will likely grow at double-digits for many years to come. Dividend growth investors should add this income growing machine at the next correction - then enjoy the compounding effects of this company for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.