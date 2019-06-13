Microchip: Undervalued On Microcontroller Growth Potential

Microchip (MCHP) makes a range of semiconductor devices, notably microcontrollers. Despite intense competition in this market, Microchip has decades of experience surviving and thriving. Even when there are economic or industry-specific cycles, Microchip deals well with the slow periods and then comes back strong. I have owned Microchip stock since 2007 and so watched it manage well through the Great Recession. It also pays a dividend.

Like every stock, there is still the matter of the price worth paying for it. At this time, the company is well off its 52-week high of $103.27, mainly on concerns about trade. I believe that while some segments of the electronic device market may see growth slow or even become obsolete, on the whole, the market will continue to expand. Because Microchip makes such a broad variety of basic devices that end up in everything from refrigerators to automobiles, I believe Microchip will continue to grow. For short-term investors, there may be volatility, but for long-term investors, the proposition is as reasonably close to fool-proof as one can get in the market.

Q1 2019 Results

The first calendar quarter of 2019 was Microchip's fiscal fourth quarter 2019. Microchip reported results on May 8.

On a GAAP basis, revenues were $1.33 billion, down 4% sequentially from $1.38 billion, and up 33% from $1.00 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Net income was $175 million, up 257% sequentially from $49 million, and up 19% from $147 million in the year-earlier quarter. EPS (diluted earnings per share) was $0.70, up 250% sequentially from $0.20, and up 21% from $0.58 year-earlier.

Correcting for the usual non-cash items, non-GAAP net income was $370.4 million, down 9% sequentially from $405.6 million and up 5% from $351 million year-earlier. EPS was $1.48, down 11% sequentially from $1.66 and up 6% from $1.40 year-earlier.

The y/y increases are largely due to the acquisition of Microsemi in May 2018. The current June quarter will, therefore, also show a large y/y increase in revenue. The September quarter will be the first where we can see a true y/y for the combined companies. Microchip rapidly integrated Microsemi. It does not break out Microsemi sales. However, by Microchip standards, Microsemi was an often wasteful, inefficient operation, so savings on restructuring should be ongoing. The very successful integration of Atmel, which was acquired in 2016, is complete.

Looking at the non-GAAP numbers, net income was only up 5% y/y, despite an increase in revenue of 33%. R&D expense was up 59% y/y.

Microchip's strategy is to continue to grow revenue and reduce costs associated with Microsemi, to bring margins back in line with long-term trends.

Uncertainty over end demand has caused end users (manufacturers, not consumers) and distributors to be cautious about inventory levels. In 2018, inventories had built in anticipation of faster global growth. Those expectations dampened. Given past experience, it was expected that Microchip sales growth would slow in the second half of 2018 and into the first half of 2019. The timing of the resumption of normal growth is uncertain.

Trade Concerns

It is not clear whether the trade war has impacted end demand significantly yet. Microchip has thousands of end clients. It does not depend on a single large manufacturer or even a segment of the market. Microcontrollers and analog chips go into everything from cars (both for entertainment systems and to control the actual drive mechanisms) to industrial machinery, to home appliances, to purely electronic devices.

However, if tariffs were imposed on semiconductors imported into China from the U.S., that could impact Microchip sales. Similarly, if tariffs increase on devices imported into the U.S. that include Microchip components, demand could be impacted. If the tariff wars slow global economic growth, or push the globe into a recession, then all the end markets could be impacted, as we saw in 2008-2009.

Hence, there is short-term risk to be considered.

The Dividend

The dividend paid on June 4 was 36.55 cents per share. The ex-dividend date was May 21. As of the market close of $85.34 on June 11, that works out to 1.7% per year.

For several years now, Microchip has raised the dividend 0.05 cents each quarter. It takes twenty such increases to make a one penny increase, so I treat it as flat. Faster dividend increases may resume when the debt from the acquisitions is paid down.

It would take a very serious recession to endanger the dividend. While investing in innovation, Microchip management is very careful in planning and money management.

Cash and Debt

Microchip reported a cash and equivalents balance of $431 million at the end of the March quarter. Long-term debt was $8.95 billion.

Cash flow from operations was $404 million in the quarter. $40 million was spent for capital expenditures. $278 million of debt was paid down in the quarter. $87 million used for dividends. The company has suspended stock buybacks while debt is paid down.

Cash flow would have to decrease significantly to imperil the dividend.

Growth Prospects

Cash flow is likely to increase over time as revenue increases and costs associated with the acquisitions evaporate. Paying down debt results in lower interest payments, which also increase cash flow.

Microchip has grown over time mainly because its end markets have grown and because it is an innovator. It has increased its market share over the years. Its ability to place various analog circuits on microcontroller chips or to embed microcontrollers into larger devices expands its total addressable market over time.

Analog chips have become an increasingly important part of the business. Demand for its analog chips was up 60.2% y/y. Demand for microcontrollers was up 8.6% y/y.

Conclusion

Microchip is not a get rich quick play. It is a get richer at a moderate pace play. I have owned Microchip stock since 2007. Every once in a while, I hear or see analysts panic about the future of microcontroller sales, and every time, after a slack period, demand starts growing again. Every few years, the stock price is up despite any volatility. A ten-year chart shows this:

In fact, Microchip is the only stock I have held continuously since 2007. As I write this article, it represents 5.3% of my portfolio, which is about normal. However, I bought considerably more than that at $64 on October 24, 2018, and sold it back down to my normal level at prices between $69.80 and $81.08 to bring it down to its normal share of the portfolio.

If slow and steady is desirable, Microchip might deserve a place in a portfolio. The future is notoriously hard to predict, but I expect that Microchip earnings growth will accelerate in the second half of 2019 and then into 2020, largely on the basis of how it responded to similar situations in the past.

I believe, given the prospects of growth and debt reduction, Microchip is currently undervalued. I would not be surprised to see it break above $100 per share again this year.

