GameStop Is At The Mercy Of Its Management

In my view, more substantial changes are necessary rather just eliminating the dividend in order for the company to turn things around.

GameStop (GME) reported first-quarter results on June 4th which were extremely disappointing, resulting in a 35% share price drop in a single day. Global sales fell by 13% with every single product category except for collectibles and accessories, contributing to the decline. On top of this, management announced the elimination of the dividend, effective immediately.

In this report, I will present you my ideas on what the company should focus on going forward and why I think that the elimination of the dividend will not make a meaningful difference.

The result of my analysis is that owners of the stock should base their decision to sell on whether company management addresses the issues in the coming months or not. If they refuse to implement any changes, the stock is no longer worth holding.

Bullet dodged

About one year ago, I thought about entering a long position in GME. At the time I was enticed by what I considered a reasonably attractive valuation. Back then, the stock was trading back and forth between $12 and $14. The abnormally high dividend yield, coupled with the fact that several other value investors whose opinions I value highly had presented convincing long theses, made me seriously consider an investment in the company even though the volatility was so high. For some reason though, I was not totally convinced, and ultimately, my gut feeling prevented me from pulling the trigger - and so, I discarded the idea. Lucky that I made that decision considering the carnage that ensued after the recent announcement.

Usually, when talking about our “best ideas of the year,” we think about our best-performing positions, but ironically, my best action of 2018 was deciding against buying GME.

Where are we now?

Revenue in the first quarter declined by $238 million, from $1.785 billion to $1.547 billion, which is a 13% drop-off. Operating margin more than halved to 1.1% from a previous 2.6% in 2018. In response to this, management elected to eliminate the dividend entirely, which frees up $157 million per year.

Contrary to the income statement, the balance sheet improved slightly. Cash holdings doubled from $242 million to $543 million, and long-term debt was almost cut in half from $818 million to $469 million. This makes me doubt the decision to eliminate the dividend, as it does not seem like it was a necessary step for the reduction of debt.

The issue at hand

The issue with GameStop’s business model is that essentially everything the company does, someone else does better nowadays. Why would you buy hardware from a physical store when you could simply order it online without having to leave your house and probably end up getting a better price even. The same thing is true for physical copies of games, which are declining in popularity anyways because these days people just buy a digital copy.

The only thing that GameStop might have an edge in is purchasing and re-selling used products, because this is a business that the likes of Amazon are not interested in participating in. This segment carries a different problem though. Since your profit from re-selling used products comes from the spread between the price you paid and the price you sold it for, and your selling price is limited to the upside due to the fact that the product is not new and you cannot be more expensive than the competition, the only way to make money here is to lowball the customers who are coming in to sell their used goods. This inherently creates a toxic relationship between the business and customers, because people selling their stuff to GameStop will feel like they were ripped off. Basically, either the customer doesn’t sell to GameStop in the first place because its offers are too low, or they do but with resentment. This in no way promotes a healthy business environment.

The elimination of the dividend will not make a big difference

Probably the biggest shock that came out of the report was management's decision to cut the dividend down to zero in an effort to strengthen the balance sheet and increase flexibility. For the reasons I outlined in the previous paragraph of this article, I expect this decision to have very minimal impact on the issues the company is facing. Freeing up cash is fine, but it is not going to solve a flawed business model by itself, and neither will it stop the decline in demand. I sincerely hope that management will not make bad investments with this extra money out of desperation, because investing into segments with declining demand will cause a material destruction of shareholder value.

Can the situation be salvaged?

Rather than investing new money into hopeless projects and throwing money down the drain, management should simply admit that they desperately need to restructure and significantly downsize the company.

(Source: GME 8-K)

The tables above illustrate the different business segments of the company and their respective contribution to total revenue. As you can see, new hardware and pre-owned products experienced a major drop in sales YoY. Quite surprisingly, new software did rather well and was able to stay at about the same level as the previous year.

(Source: GME 8-K)

What should GameStop focus on going forward?

Unsurprisingly, digital products achieve the highest gross margin in GME’s product mix. Unfortunately, it is also the smallest segment by revenue. It will be difficult for GameStop to compete on this front, but the digital segment should require relatively little capital and could be paired with the “New video game software” segment, which only experienced a minor revenue decline. In my view, GME should shed the “New video game hardware” segment, as it displays the lowest gross margin and a significant revenue decline. This will enable the company to focus on 3 core competences:

New software and digital products

Pre-owned products

Niche products such as collectibles

GameStop will most likely not out-compete its rivals in the new software and digital segment, but it will attract some customers without being too big of a drag on the company. With the pre-owned and niche products, GME could very well fill a gap between the offerings of competitors. Niche products typically have higher margins because the customers who buy those products are less price-sensitive. These customers also tend to be loyal to a specific shop. While pre-owned products carry some issues which I talked about in the beginning, they are still fairly profitable for the company, and the re-selling business is largely ignored by GameStop’s competitors. However, since the pre-owned products segment showed a significant decline in revenue, a downsizing of this segment is something for management to consider.

I believe that these changes will make the company less “all over the place,” free up capital from less attractive segments and allow the company to focus on a few core services. The proceeds from these divestures can either be used to buy back stock, pay out a special dividend or be invested in the remaining segments, but I think returning the capital to shareholders is the way to go.

Risks to consider

Demand could decline further:

There is no sure way to know just how much demand will decline for the respective segments of GameStop before it bottoms out. However, it seems unlikely that we have already seen the entirety of the decline given how steep it was. A 13% revenue drop-off in a single quarter indicates that there is further downward movement to come, even though it remains to be seen to what extent this will be.

The demand drop-off could also affect previously unaffected segments:

I argued that I see potential in GameStop's niche product segments like collectibles and accessories because I expect only minor competitive pressure for these and they did not show a decline in revenue during the first quarter. In the case that this should change going forward, meaning that either competition increases or customers demand less of these products, the company could potentially be in the same predicament as they are in right now even after implementing the strategic changes I suggested.

Management might poorly allocate the capital from the dividend elimination and potential divesture proceeds:

Since it would be unwise for GameStop to continue investing in declining business segments, the company should return capital to shareholders instead. This requires that the management does not resist a downsizing of the company. Unfortunately, I see the probable risk that the management will try to stop the reduction in demand by investing money into unsuccessful projects rather than downsizing and divesting these segments in an effort to counteract the reduction in demand.

Takeaways

The elimination of the dividend was a mistake, in my eyes. It does very little to improve the situation the company is in, but it deeply undermines the confidence of shareholders in the company. Going forward, it is vital for the management team to be honest about which product segments work and which do not. In addition to that, they absolutely must refrain from flushing money down the drain in an attempt to counteract the revenue decline. I see potential for GameStop to operate at a smaller scale and satisfy demand in a niche market. If they implement the necessary changes, the company might be able to continue its business successfully in the future.

In terms of valuation, I expect the stock to trade flat until second-quarter results are released, another impactful event happens or management releases a statement about its plans going forward. Due to the fact that I don't see any reason why demand should pick up again during the second quarter and that the company will not be able to make any material changes within 3 months I estimate a high probability that there will be a further decline in share price after the next quarterly release. Depending on your willingness to hold during a potential further decline, you can either sell now or wait and see how the second quarter will unfold. If you hold, you will be rewarded in the event that demand stops its descent.

Shareholders in the company should watch every step taken by the executives very carefully in the coming months. If they show any signs of refusing to change the way they operate things, it might be time to jump ship. Investors looking to establish a position might want to wait until second-quarter results are released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.



I am not a financial advisor, and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.