Fears Related To Kroger Stock Are Overstated

As Kroger continues to report healthy numbers over the next several quarters, Amazon fears will subside, and the valuation will normalize higher.

But, it's been nearly two years since that acquisition closed, and the impact on Kroger's top and bottom line has been null.

Ever since Amazon (AMZN) acquired Whole Foods back in June 2017, Kroger (KR) stock has failed to do much of anything besides trade largely sideways as investors have tried to understand what exactly Amazon competition means for America's largest grocer.

But it's been two years since that acquisition was announced, and the impact on Kroger to-date has been null. The company isn't losing market share to Whole Foods, at all. Identical sales growth has remained resilient, positive, and healthy. Margins have likewise remained largely resilient, positive, and healthy. Profits have marched higher.

In other words, it is becoming increasingly clear that Amazon-related competition fears for Kroger have been grossly overstated. As these fears continue to subside over the next several years, a new bull thesis will emerge which will peg Kroger as a stable company with healthy growth prospects in the long run. The emergence of this bull thesis will ultimately push KR stock significantly higher from today's depressed prices.

Kroger is America's largest grocer. With over 2,750 supermarkets across the United States operated under a variety of names (Kroger, Ralphs, Fry's, Food4Less, so on and so forth) and a trailing twelve month revenue base in excess of $120 billion, Kroger is the most dominant, the most pervasive, and the most important grocer in the United States. The grocery industry is a stable industry (consumers always need to eat) with growth that largely tracks inflation, which has consequently run in the low single-digit range for the past several years. Kroger's growth trajectory has tracked the industry's growth trajectory for a long time, and this stable growth trajectory at Kroger has historically produced healthy returns for KR stock.

But, over the past two years, Kroger stock hasn't gone anywhere. This is mostly because Amazon entered the grocery industry in 2017 with the acquisition of Whole Foods. Seeing as Amazon is arguably the most disruptive company the world has ever seen and pioneered significant change throughout the apparel retail space over the past decade, investors were reasonably concerned that Amazon's entry into the grocery space spelled apocalyptic outcomes for Kroger and other traditional grocers. Just see what has happened to the stocks of Nordstrom (JWN), Macy's (M), and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) over the past five years to understand why the market was concerned.

But it's been about two years since Amazon acquired Whole Foods and entered the grocery industry. The hit to Kroger has been null on the top and bottom lines. Amazon closed the acquisition of Whole Foods in the third quarter of 2017. In the previous quarter, Kroger reported 0.7% ID sales growth. In that quarter, Kroger reported 1.1% ID sales growth. In each of the five quarters since then, Kroger has reported ID sales growth in excess of 1.1%, with the average ID sales gain over that stretch being 1.7%. Further, 2019 ID sales are guided to rise north of 2%.

Thus, Kroger hasn't lost market share or customers as a result of Amazon entering the grocery space. If anything, Kroger's top-line growth trajectory has actually improved over the past two years.

At the same time, Kroger's gross profit margins have been in a slight downtrend over the past few years. But, not because of Amazon competition. Rather, because of supply chain investments, product mix, and higher input prices. Further, the expense rate has remained relatively flat, and Kroger's operating profit margins have continued to hover in the 2% to 3% range for the past several years.

In the big picture, then, Kroger has not been negatively impacted by the Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up at all. Instead, since the acquisition, Kroger's top-line growth trajectory has actually improved and margins have remained largely stable, a testament to the fact that - even in the face of competition from one of the most disruptive companies in the world - Kroger has built such a large moat with a such huge presence that the company's operations have remained healthy.

This will remain true for the foreseeable future. Amazon is cutting Whole Foods prices, again, but that won't have much impact on Kroger, since Whole Foods prices still remain far above Kroger prices. Price-driven customer switching will therefore be muted for the foreseeable future. Further, Kroger is doing everything right on its front to widen the moat and accelerate growth, such as selling assets to reduce leverage, jumping on the CBD train to drive sales, and testing out self-driving delivery to improve efficiency and margins.

All in all, the fundamental dynamics here remain favorable, and continue to support slow and steady profit growth over the next several years. That's why the Street is modeling for high single digit profit growth over the next two years, and mid single-digit profit growth in the long run.

Slow and steady profit growth is par for the course with Kroger. Yet, despite the forward profit growth outlook looking very similar to the historical growth trajectory, KR stock trades at a big discount to its trailing average valuation due to Amazon fears. Those fears are overstated, meaning that the stock's 11x forward earnings multiple today is simply too low.

Indeed, on a price-to-earnings/growth (or PEG) basis, KR stock now trades at a multi-year low valuation with a PEG ratio of 1.6. The last time the PEG ratio was this low was back in late 2017, with KR stock hovering around $20. By early 2018, the stock had rallied all the way to $30.

Overall, it increasingly appears that Amazon-related competition fears for Kroger are overstated, and that the overstating of these fears is artificially pushing the valuation into unreasonably depressed territory. The longer Kroger continues to report healthy and stable numbers, the more these fears will subside, and the more the valuation will normalize. This valuation normalization on top of steady profit growth should drive outsized returns in KR stock from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, JWN, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.