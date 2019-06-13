Focus On Climate Action 100+ Targeted Firms

Analyst one-year targets predict ten highest yield Climate Action 100+ targeted firms stocks could accumulate 27.2% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Big stocks continually lead these Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend dogs.

Activist investors with $33T insist companies account for how climate change will impact businesses. Climate Action 100+ targets 161 firms. 121 of those firms pay dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 19.8% To 46.26% Net Gains From June's Climate Action 100+ Top Ten Dividend Dogs

Two of ten top yield Climate Action 100+ targeted firms' dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for Climate Action 100+ targeted dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 20% accurate.

Details of the CA100+ organization were published in the April 15, 2019, edition of Bloomberg Businessweek. The organization is also found online at Climateaction100.org. To read my two previous reports on this subject, go here and here.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 10, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) was projected to net $462.64 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $458.12, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% more than the market as a whole.

Eni SpA (E) was projected to net $369.19, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) was projected to net $321.93, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% more than the market as a whole.

Repsol SA (OTCQX:REPYY) was projected to net $312.67 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% more than the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) was projected to net $268.25, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) was expected to net $177.03, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 64% above the market as a whole.

BP PLC (BP) was projected to net $238.60, based on the median of target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% under the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) netted $225.22 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Ecopetrol SA (EC) was projected to net $197.99, based on the median of target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 9% more than the market as a whole.

Source: mirror.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

40 Climate Action 100+ Dogs By Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

121 Climate Action 100+ Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Climate Action 100+ Stocks Ranked By Yield

Top ten Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend stocks selected 6/10/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

In first place was the first of three utilities representatives, Centrica PLC (OTCPK:CPYYY) [1]. The other two utility members placed second and tenth, SSE PLC (OTCPK:SSEZY) [2]. and Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HGKGY) [10].

The third best yielding stock, PJSC Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) [3] was the first of four energy firms in the top ten. The others placed sixth, through eighth, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. [6], Ecopetrol SA [7], and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (OTCPK:WOPEY) [8].

Fourth place revealed the first of two basic materials representatives headed by Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC (OTCPK:NILSY) [4]. The other basic materials representative placed fifth, Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) [5].

A lone consumer cyclical firm was placed ninth, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) [9], to complete the Climate Action 100+ targeted top ten by yield for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Climate Action 100+ Target Dogs Showed 14.42% To 41.75% Upsides To May, 2020, With (31) No Downsides

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted An 27.2% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Broker Favorites Of 10 Top Climate Action 100+ Stocks To June 2020

Ten top Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend stocks by yield represented four of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Climate Action 100+ targeted Stocks (32) To Fetch 9.84% Vs. (33) 13.52% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 27.2% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Climate Action 100+ targeted top yield stock, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 45.81%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced Climate Action 100+ targeted top ten dividend stocks June 10 were: Centrica PLC (OTCPK:CPYYY); Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HGKGY); Vedanta Ltd.; Nissan Motor Co Ltd., with prices ranging from $5.01 to $14.15.

Five higher-priced Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend stocks for May 7 were: Ecopetrol SA; Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC; Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (OTCPK:WOPEY); Gazprom Neft PJSC; China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., whose prices ranged from $17.36 to $65.90.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: mirror.co.uk

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL, GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.