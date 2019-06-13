Painted Pony: No Discount Despite Strong Q1 Results

Considering the expected results over the next few quarters, the market doesn't value the company at a discount.

Despite hedges, profits are expected to decline over the next few quarters due to the lower spot prices during spring and summer.

Painted Pony reported strong Q1 results, but high leverage is still an issue.

As it was the case during the previous quarter, Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF) reported strong Q1 results. Thanks to its marketing diversification and hedges, the company generated a total positive netback above C$0.6/mcfe.

But even with half of the 2019 production hedged at a price of C$4.84/mcfe, management forecasts a lower 2019 total realized price. Gas spot prices in North America and temporary issues will contribute to lower realized prices.

Based on Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 results, the valuation is attractive. But if we take into account the expected netbacks over the next few quarters, the free cash flow decreases significantly. And compared to similar producers, the market doesn't value Painted Pony at a discount.

Image source: Company presentation May 2019

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

Consistent with the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance of 55,000 boe/d, the Q1 production decreased 10.4% year over year and reached 54,389 boe/d.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Compared to the year before, benchmark gas prices increased while liquids prices declined.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Due to a change in the liquids allocation procedure at the Townsend facility, the NGL production declined as a percentage of the total production.

As a side note, this temporary issue highlights the benefits of fully owned and operated assets, which is not the case with Painted Pony. In contrast, some other producers like Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) don't depend on third-party infrastructure to process their production.

In any case, with higher gas prices and higher gas production volume as a percentage of total volume, revenue from gas more than compensated for the lower NGL revenue.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

And with the decrease in production volume, the company generated a higher per-unit realized price.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Costs slightly decreased quarter over quarter. But Painted Pony still operated at higher costs compared to low-cost producers like Peyto and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF).

Source: Author, based on company reports

The difference with Peyto is even more significant considering the production mix. Its portion of NGL production is higher than Painted Pony's. NGL production usually commands higher costs, but even with lower NGL production, Painted Pony's per-unit costs are higher.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thanks to its marketing diversification and hedges, Painted Pony generated a higher realized price than its competitors. But the higher prices didn't fully offset the higher costs. Thus, the company generated a lower total netback than its competitors.

Adjusted funds flow stayed stable year over year. The C$36.9 million capital program below the adjusted funds flow of C$45.6 million allowed the company to reduce its net debt by C$7.1 million compared to the end of last year.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

But if we take into account the financial lease of the Townsend processing plant and pipelines that represents C$483.4 million, the total net debt reaches C$824.8 million.

The market doesn't value the company at a discount

Over the last two quarters, the total netback after hedges were C$1.14/mcfe and C$0.62/mcfe. If we consider a total netback of C$0.62/mcfe only, the corresponding 2019 free cash flow is C$0.62/mcfe * 55,000 * 6 * 365 = C$74.7 million.

With the stock price at C$1, the market capitalization of C$169.9 million corresponds to a very attractive 44% free cash flow yield. But the total netbacks over the next several quarters are not expected to be as high as during the previous couple quarters.

Management highlighted 50% of the expected 2019 production was hedged at a price of C$4.84/mcfe.

Source: Company presentation May 2019

The other half of the production will be exposed to Canadian and U.S. spot prices. Thus, with the lower expected spot gas prices during spring and summer, management forecasts the 2019 realized price to reach C$3.16/mcfe after hedges.

Besides usual lower gas prices over the next several months, management expects temporary issues that will further impact Canadian gas prices. In the Q1 2019 press release, management highlighted:

Work is underway by TransCanada Corporation to expand natural gas egress out of western Canada. As part of this construction process, we anticipate periodic pipeline restrictions throughout the summer months, which will impact spot natural gas prices in the AECO market."

With these expected realized prices and taking into account Q1 costs, the total 2019 netback would be barely positive at C$0.08/mcfe. This total netback is equivalent to a 2019 free cash flow of only C$9.6 million.

The corresponding 5.7% free cash flow yield is much less attractive. Also, the company must reduce its net debt with its free cash flow. The net debt-to-annualized adjusted funds flow ratio, including the lease obligations, is high at 4.43x.

Compared to Peyto and Advantage Oil & Gas, the market doesn't value Painted Pony's flowing barrel at a discount.

Source: Author, based on company reports

With similar total netbacks, the market even values Advantage Oil & Gas at a discount. A part of the discount is due to Painted Pony's larger 2P reserves.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But Painted Pony's main issue remains its high leverage and the low profitability of its assets at current gas prices.

The company can sell a part of its vast land and reserves to reduce its leverage. But it still needs higher gas prices to have the possibility to sell its assets at a reasonable price.

Thus, even with the 55% decline of the stock price over the past 12 months, Painted Pony isn't an interesting investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Despite the strong last two quarters, Painted Pony is still operating at higher costs compared to some other similar Canadian producers. And with lower realized prices expected for the full year, total netback will not be as high as during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

Thus, the company will have limited possibilities to diminish its leverage with its reduced free cash flow.

Considering the recent positive results, the valuation looks attractive. But if we take into account the lower expected profits, the market doesn't value the company at a discount.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.