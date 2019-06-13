Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers - Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings)

My near-term dividend sustainability projection for the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis is also stated in the Conclusions Drawn section of the article (valuable information for readers).

The focus of this two-part article is a very detailed analysis comparing ARCC to some of the company’s BDC peers (currently all sector peers I cover). I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on ARCC and some of the company’s BDC peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to compare ARCC’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics to fourteen BDC peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 3 below. This article will also project each company’s near-term dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics shown in Table 3 and several additional metrics shown in Table 4 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which BDC generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who have a higher risk for a dividend decrease. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding various comparisons between ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers. In addition, I will provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on ARCC. I will also include my near-term dividend sustainability projection and current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation for the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis.

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 3 below. This will be beneficial when comparing ARCC to the fourteen BDC peers regarding quarterly dividend per share rates and yield percentages.

Table 3 – Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s dividend per share rates from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following information is presented in regards to ARCC and fourteen BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2019 (including any special periodic dividend); 2) stock price as of 3/8/2019; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar second quarter of 2018-first quarter of 2019 [includes all special periodic dividends]); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2019 using the stock price as of 3/8/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2019 using the NAV as of 12/31/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) trailing 12-month dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from March 2018-March 2019); 7) dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2019 (including any special periodic dividend); 8) stock price as of 6/7/2019; 9) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar third quarter of 2018 through the calendar second quarter of 2019 [includes all special periodic dividends]); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2019 using the stock price as of 6/7/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 11) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2019 using the NAV as of 3/31/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 12) trailing 12-month dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from June 2018-June 2019). Let us now begin the comparative analysis between ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers.

ARCC:

Using Table 3 above as a reference, ARCC declared a dividend of $0.40 per share for the first quarter of 2019. This amount was a $0.01 per share increase when compared to the prior quarter. ARCC also declared a special periodic dividend of $0.02 for the first quarter of 2019. ARCC’s stock price traded at $17.26 per share on 3/8/2019. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield (including special periodic dividends when applicable) of 9.15%, an annual forward yield to ARCC’s stock price as of 3/8/2019 of 9.27%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 12/31/2018 of 9.35%. When comparing each yield percentage to ARCC’s BDC peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month yield based on its stock price as of 3/8/2019 was near average, its annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 3/8/2019 was slightly above average, and its annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 12/31/2018 was modestly above average.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics, last November I correctly projected in the following prior ARCC dividend sustainability article the company had a high probability of a dividend per share rate increase during 2019 (including projecting a special period dividend) which ultimately came to fruition:

Ares Capital's Detailed Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections)

To provide readers several additional, important metrics to consider regarding each BDC’s dividend sustainability, Table 4 is provided below. Again, it should be noted there are additional dividend sustainability metrics that I perform for each company. However, those metrics are more elaborate in detail and require additional analysis/discussion which I believe is beyond the scope of this particular article. That type of analysis would be better suited when analyzing each company on a “standalone” basis versus a comparison article. Readers can always send me a personal message (“pm”) to discuss any of the BDC peers within this analysis when it comes to more technical dividend sustainability metrics. I have discussed some of these more elaborate metrics in prior ARCC, GAIN, MAIN, NEWT, OCSI, OCSL, PSEC, SLRC, and TSLX articles (see my profile page for links to prior articles regarding those companies).

Table 4 – Several Additional Dividend Sustainability Metrics

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 3])

Using Table 4 above as a reference, a very important metric to consider regarding a BDC’s long-term dividend sustainability is each company’s cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) outstanding shares of common stock ratio (highly valuable “forward-looking” data). Cumulative UTI is “built up”/retained taxable income (“TI”) in excess of previously paid dividend distributions since an entity’s initial public offering (“IPO”) or after the most recent tax year when an entity overdistributed its TI with no such surplus to offset the difference. This figure/metric has been covered, at length, in previous BDC dividend sustainability articles. To calculate this ratio, I take a company’s cumulative UTI and divide this amount by its outstanding shares of common stock. The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding a company’s future dividend sustainability. Since most BDC peers have continued to gradually net increase their outstanding shares of common stock, this ratio shows if a company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion.

ARCC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.94 as of 3/31/2019 (see blue reference “C”). When calculated, this was a 0.20 increase during the trailing twelve-months. Simply put, ARCC continued to have a very attractive taxable income surplus to distribute over the foreseeable future. ARCC’s ratio, both as of 3/31/2018 and 3/31/2019, was notably more attractive versus the mean of 0.30 and 0.35 of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis, respectively. Only TSLX and MAIN had a higher ratio as of 3/31/2018 while only TSLX has a higher ratio as of 3/31/2019. This remains a very positive catalyst/trend to consider and was the main reason ARRC has distributed/will distribute special periodic dividends throughout 2019.

In my opinion, another important metric to consider regarding a BDC’s dividend sustainability is a company’s weighted average annualized yield on its debt investments. ARCC had a weighted average annualized yield on the company’s debt investments of 10.40% as of 3/31/2019 (see blue reference “D”). This percentage was slightly above the mean of 10.29% of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis. More importantly in my opinion, ARCC’s weighted average annualized yield on the company’s debt investments increased 0.30% during the trailing twelve-months without any material change in portfolio characteristics or notable rise in credit risk. This should also be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. This was consistent with the overall trend within the BDC sector due to the gradual increase in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) during 2018 (various debt investments still “reset” this past quarter) partially offset by the continued “spread/yield compression” due to the suppression of long-term rates/yields. However, it should be noted this spread/yield compression started to “reverse course” during the second half of 2018 (especially during the fourth quarter of 2018 due to market volatility). Looking ahead, LIBOR across all tenors/maturities has recently begun to slightly-modestly decrease which will likely temporarily lower this metric across most BDC peers over the next several quarters to varying degrees.

The next metric shown in Table 4 above is each BDC’s weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. ARCC had a weighted average interest rate of 4.19% on the company’s outstanding borrowings as of 3/31/2019 (excludes commitment fees and loan issuance costs; see blue reference “E”). This compared to a weighted average interest rate of 4.14% as of 3/31/2018. When compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC continued to have a slightly below average weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. As of 3/31/2019, 43.25% of ARCC’s debt outstanding bore floating-rates (credit facility) while 56.75% of the company’s debt outstanding bore fixed-rates (convertible and unsecured notes). I believe taking a “snapshot” of each BDC’s weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding allows readers to better understand which companies will experience generalized characteristics in the future (thus impacting future net investment income [NII]/TI).

The last metric shown in Table 4 is each BDC’s proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates (additional forward-looking data). ARCC’s proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates was 93.41% as of 3/31/2019 (see blue reference “F”). ARCC’s percentage was more attractive, during the 2017-2018 rising interest rate environment, when compared to the mean of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis of 88.86%. This was one reason why ARCC’s NII experienced a fairly consistent, steady growth during 2018 as the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate and U.S. LIBOR gradually increased. This was one the main reasons why I originally initiated, and subsequently increased, my position in ARCC during certain periods of market volatility during the latter half of 2018. Simply put, I knew “ahead of time” per se that ARCC’s NII would continue to increase as 2018 progressed. However, as noted above, LIBOR has begun to decrease during 2019. As such, these types of loans will actually eventually experience a net decrease in stated rates when compared to late 2018. I decline this rate of decline will be modest under a “worst-case” scenario. Readers should understand this will likely have a minor negative net impact to NII. Again, the severity of such a decrease will vary from BDC to BDC.

Once again using Table 3 as a reference, ARCC declared a dividend of $0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2019. This was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. In addition, ARCC declared a special periodic dividend of $0.02 per share for the second quarter of 2019 which was also unchanged when compared to the prior quarter (special periodic dividends totaling $0.08 per share spread evenly throughout the four quarters of 2019). This gets back to the notion ARCC continues to have amble cumulative UTI to distribute net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) to shareholders.

ARCC’s stock price traded at $17.96 per share on 6/7/2019. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including the special periodic dividend) of 9.02%, an annual forward yield to ARCC’s stock price as of 6/7/2019 of 8.91%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 3/31/2019 of 9.30%. When comparing each yield percentage to ARCC’s BDC peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month yield based on its stock price as of 6/7/2019 was near average, its annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 6/7/2019 was slightly above average, and its annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 3/31/2019 was modestly above average. This third percentage is not alarming when it comes to ARCC’s dividend sustainability due to the company’s accretive prior acquisitions, attractive borrowing costs, recent notable improvement of NII, and periodic generation of net realized/capital gains.

Various Comparisons Between ARCC and the Company’s Fourteen BDC Peers:

A large number of readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 3 and Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis:

Trailing 12-Month Yields as of 6/8/2018 and 6/7/2019, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 6/8/2018) (Good General Indicator of “Back-Testing” Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MAIN: 7.28%; 7.09% (6% Monthly Dividend Increase Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019; 2 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.525 Per Share)

2) GBDC: 7.41%; 8.00% (Stable Quarterly Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019; 1 Special Periodic Dividend Totaling $0.12 Per Share)

3) SLRC: 7.60%; 7.90% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

4) GAIN: 7.74%; 8.58% (1% Monthly Dividend Increase Q2 2018 – Q2 2019; 2 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.15 Per Share)

5) OCSI: 7.98%; 7.35% (7% Dividend Increase Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

6) PFLT: 8.13%; 9.76% (Stable Monthly Dividend Calendar Q2 2018-Q2 2019)

7) NEWT: 8.45%; 8.20% (14% Dividend Net Increase Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

8) OCSL: 8.63%; 6.97% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

9) ARCC: 8.89%; 9.02% (5% Dividend Increase Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019; 2 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.04 Per Share)

10) TSLX: 9.67%; 9.15% (Stable Quarterly Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 - Q2 2019; 4 Special Periodic Dividends Totaling $0.26 Per Share)

11) TCPC: 9.70%; 9.82% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

12) FSK: 10.10%; 14.10% (Stable Quarterly Dividend Calendar Q2 2018-Q2 2019; 1 Special Periodic Dividend Totaling $0.09 Per Share)

13) AINV: 10.34%; 11.17% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

14) PSEC: 11.13%; 11.06% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

15) MCC: 17.01%; 9.84% (100% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q2 2018 – Q2 2019)

When comparing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company’s percentage was as of 6/8/2018, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the calendar third quarter of 2018-second quarter of 2019 (and vice versa). Again, there are some exceptions to this general “trend” at periodic intervals (for instance companies who experience a “spike” in non-accruals) but I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing this specific metric.

For instance, since MAIN (rank 1), GBDC (rank 2), SLRC (rank 3), GAIN (rank 4), OCSI (rank 5), PFLT (rank 6), NEWT (rank 7), OCSL (rank 8), ARCC (rank 9), TSLX (rank 10), and TCPC (rank 11) had a relatively low (below 10.00%) trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 6/8/2018, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or increasing dividend per share rate during the calendar third quarter of 2018-second quarter of 2019 (in MAIN’s, GBDC’s, GAIN’s, ARCC’s, and TSLX’s case also declaring special periodic dividends). As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising MCC (rank 15) had a material (at or greater than 10%) decrease to the company’s dividend per share rate during this timeframe. MCC also continued to have the largest percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2019. This was a negative trend that factored into this company’s recent notable dividend reduction. In fact, MCC did not pay a dividend for the calendar second quarter of 2019; mainly due to another quarterly net investment loss/negative net ICTI.

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 6/7/2019 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MCC: 0.00%*

2) MAIN: 6.05%

3) OCSL: 6.97%**

4) GAIN: 7.27%

5) GBDC: 7.31%

6) OCSI: 7.35%**

7) TSLX: 7.84%

8) SLRC: 7.90%

9) NEWT: 8.47%

10) ARCC: 8.91%

11) PFLT: 9.76%

12) TCPC: 9.82%

13) PSEC: 11.06%

14) AINV: 11.17%***

15) FSK: 12.60%

* = A notable portion of MCC’s dividend was classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution for tax-tear 2018. Simply put, MCC distributed annual dividends in excess of the company’s annual net ICTI. This is the main reason for the ($0.05) per share decrease in dividend distributions for the calendar first quarter of 2019 and no dividend for the calendar second quarter of 2019.

** = During the calendar third quarter of 2018, it was disclosed OCSI and OCSL had a notable net ICTI/cumulative UTI prior period adjustment which lowered each company’s TI. As such, a notable (at or above 10%) portion of OCSI and OCSL’s dividend was classified as a ROC distribution for tax-year 2018.

*** = Over the past several years, a notable portion of AINV’s dividend has been classified as a ROC distribution (even though each year the percentage has decreased). Simply put, AINV has distributed annual dividends in excess of the company’s annual net ICTI.

Annual Forward Yield Based on NAV as of 3/31/2019 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MCC: 0.00%

2) OCSL: 5.80%

3) OCSI 6.37%

4) GAIN: 6.58%

5) SLRC: 7.48%

6) PSEC: 7.93%

7) GBDC: 8.03%

8) PFLT: 8.61%

9) ARCC: 9.30%

10) AINV: 9.44%

11) TSLX: 9.55%

12) FSK: 9.67%

13) MAIN: 10.08%

14) TCPC 10.16%

15) NEWT 12.54%

Regarding this specific metric, I would point out this type of comparative analysis in a prior quarter correctly identified PSEC with heightened risk of a near-term dividend reduction. It was determined PSEC had the second highest annual forward yield of 10.60% based on each company’s NAV as of 6/30/2017. It also identified, at the time, several other BDC peers during each respective time period. Simply put, I believe this specific metric has proven to be highly useful.

Weighted Average Annualized Yield on Debt Investments as of 3/31/2019 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage) (Another Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; However Also Generally Heightens Risk for Investment Depreciation):

1) GAIN: 13.00% (0.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 3/31/2018)

2) PSEC: 12.80% (0.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 3/31/2018)

3) TCPC: 11.40% (0.1% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

3) TSLX: 11.40% (0.3% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

5) SLRC: 10.89% (0.09% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

6) FSK: 10.80% (0.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 3/31/2018)

7) MAIN: 10.76% (0.51% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

8) ARCC: 10.40% (0.3% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

9) AINV: 10.20% (0.5% Net Decrease When Compared to 3/31/2018)

10) MCC: 9.50% (0.9% Net Decrease When Compared to 3/31/2018)

11) PFLT: 9.10% (0.5% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

12) OCSL: 9.00% (0.3% Net Decrease When Compared to 3/31/2018)

13) GBDC: 8.80% (0.6% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

14) NEWT: 8.27%**** (0.80% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

15) OCSI: 8.00% (0.1% Net Increase When Compared to 3/31/2018)

**** = In regards to NEWT’s low percentage, it should be noted a sizable percentage of the company’s net ICTI (a more technical term for TI) comes from capital gains associated with the sale of its small business administration (“SBA”) Section 7a government-guaranteed loans. Premiums associated with these types of loans have ranged between 9%-13% over the past 5+ years. Simply put, these premiums have remained fairly consistent, even during times when other pockets of debt/credit markets have experienced heightened volatility when it comes to pricing/yields. In addition, NEWT continually recognizes recurring dividend income from some of the company’s control investments. As such, NEWT’s low weighted average annualized yield on debt investments is a bit deceiving when it comes to dividend sustainability/yields.

Cumulative UTI Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 3/31/2019 (Based on Highest to Lowest Ratio) (Great Indicator of Dividend Sustainability and Potential for Future Special Periodic Dividends):

1) TSLX: 1.12 (1.01 as of 3/31/2018)

2) ARCC: 0.94 (0.74 as of 3/31/2018)

3) GAIN: 0.89***** (0.32 as of 3/31/2018)

4) MAIN: 0.77 (0.89 as of 3/31/2018)

5) FSK: 0.36 (0.61 as of 3/31/2018)

6) SLRC: 0.34 (0.24 as of 3/31/2018)

7) PFLT: 0.33 (0.02 as of 3/31/2018)

8) NEWT: 0.25 (0.14 as of 3/31/2018)

9) PSEC: 0.07****** (0.04 as of 3/31/2018)

10) TCPC: 0.06 (0.07 as of 3/31/2018)

11) OCSL: 0.05 (0.13 as of 3/31/2018)

12) GBDC: 0.04 (0.02 as of 3/31/2018)

13) OCSI: 0.01 (0.09 as of 3/31/2018)

14) AINV: 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.00 as of 3/31/2018)

14) MCC: 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.18 as of 3/31/2018)

***** = Notable capital gain on Cambridge Sound Management, Inc. and Logo Sportswear, Inc. during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018; partially offset by ($1.52) per common share deemed distribution during the calendar first quarter of 2019

****** = Based on an Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) tax year-end of August 31st (tax year 2019 began 9/1/2018)

As readers can see, some BDC peers like to be cautious when it comes to distributing out its cumulative UTI (for instance TSLX, ARCC, and even some could argue MAIN and FSK) while some companies like to distribute some/most of its “built-up” cumulative UTI annually; whether it is through a special periodic dividend twice a year (for instance GAIN), at the end of the calendar year (for instance GBDC), or through an increased dividend towards the second half of the year (for instance NEWT).

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

This article has compared ARCC and fourteen BDC peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed ARCC’s near-term dividend sustainability. Using Table 3 above as support, the following were the recent dividend per share rates and yield percentages for ARCC:

ARCC: dividend of $0.40 per share and special periodic dividend of $0.02 per share for the calendar second quarter of 2019; 9.02% trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including special periodic dividends); 8.91% annual forward yield to the company’s stock price as of 6/7/2019; and 9.30% annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 3/31/2019

Since ARCC had a trailing twelve-month increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield on its debt investments (positive factor), a very attractive cumulative UTI balance (vert positive factor), a slightly below average interest rate on all debt outstanding (positive factor), and an above average percentage of floating interest rate debt investments (generally a positive factor when/if LIBOR rises; could become a negative factor if LIBOR continues to decrease over the foreseeable future), I believe the company should have an annual forward yield to its NAV slightly-modestly above the average of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis. From analyzing these metrics, I continue to believe ARCC remains slightly undervalued.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), as outlined in my dividend sustainability analysis last November (see link provided above), I believe the likelihood of ARCC having a stable-slightly increasing quarterly dividend for the remainder of 2019 remains a very high (90%) probability.

When combining the analysis above with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), the following probabilities regarding the fourteen BDC peer’s near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

TSLX: Very high (90%) probability of a stable “base” dividend and minor special periodic dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2019

GAIN: Very high (90%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing monthly dividend for July-September 2019 and a $0.06-$0.12 special periodic dividend range for the calendar second half of 2019^

GAIN’s dividend sustainability was recently discussed, in detail, in the following article:

Gladstone Investment's Updated Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Impacts From Very Large Deemed Distribution)

MAIN: Very high (90%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing monthly dividend for September-November 2019 and a slightly decreased special periodic dividend for the second half of 2019 when compared to the first half of 2019^^

NEWT: Very high (90%) probability of a modestly-notably increasing dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2019

SLRC: Very high (90%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2019

PFLT: High (80%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing dividend for July-September 2019^

FSK, GBDC, OCSI, OCSL, and TCPC: High (80%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2019

PSEC: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for the months of September 2019-October 2019^^

AINV: Modest to relatively high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar third quarter of 2019

MCC: Due to the potential acquisition of this BDC and Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) by Sierra Income Corp. (pending ticker SRA), it has been deemed unwarranted to project future dividend per share rates until this proposed merger is approved/disapproved

^ = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through June 2019 (per GAAP)

^^ = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through August 2019 (per GAAP)

Looking back to last quarter’s projections, I believe I correctly assigned the lowest probability of a stable dividend to AINV at 70% (even though this BDC did not have a reduced dividend per share rate; a portion of AINV’s dividend continued to be a ROC distribution). Regarding MCC, I correctly projected this company’s cumulative UTI balance would decrease to $0 during the calendar second half of 2018 and would remain at $0 during the calendar first quarter of 2019. This analysis also correctly identified a high probability of a special periodic dividend for ARCC, GAIN, MAIN, and TSLX during the calendar first half of 2019 (and in GAIN’s case an increased special periodic dividend).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 15.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range ($17.15 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 5.0% but less than a 15.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 5.0% premium to the mean of my ARCC projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ARCC article (approximately 2 weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a BUY. As such, I currently believe ARCC is slightly undervalued. My current price target for ARCC is approximately $19.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last ARCC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $18.00 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last ARCC article.

As of 6/7/2019, I currently have the following recommendation for the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis:

BUY: 1) GAIN; 2) PSEC; 3) SLRC; and 4) PFLT

HOLD: 1) AINV; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) MAIN; 5) GBDC; 6) MCC; 7) TCPC; 8) TSLX; and 9) OCSI

SELL: 1) NEWT

While I do find NEWT attractive from an operations/portfolio perspective, I also believe, when compared to some of the other BDC peers, this stock is currently slightly-modestly overvalued. For long-term holders of NEWT, this indicates I personally would not currently add to my existing position at current prices (if I held a position; which I do not).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, BLK, GAIN, MAIN, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

