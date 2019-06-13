June 2019 Stock Considerations

After a wild May we seem to be trending back up in June. Of course, anyone in the DGI space already knows that these daily, weekly and monthly swings really don't matter to anyone with a very long-term time horizon. All we can do in the meantime is watch the market swing, stay in the game, find and take advantage of those good deals when they come and enjoy the monthly dividends we receive. Looking at the month of June I am sticking with many of the same potential picks I had back in April and May as prices are still relatively depressed for these stocks. With that being said, let's take a look at my June stock considerations.

First, I am looking at Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Though the stock has come back quite nicely from its recent lows, I still like the stock under $60. The juicy yield well north of 5% is still well-covered and the negative sentiment around the stock has not abated which still might give those wishing to go long the stock some time to make up their mind and pick up some shares. I believe MO's entry into the cannabis and vaping space will, in the long run, pay off as traditional tobacco usage continues to decline.

Another tobacco name I have not looked at in a while is Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Though the stock has bounced quite nicely from its recent lows about six months ago it is still trading at attractive levels and offering up a juicy yield too.

In the health/biotech space, I'm looking to add to my Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). It was one of my potential picks for December and January and was my sole buy in February and as prices continued to remain weak in 2019 and yields, which are still well covered, are around historical highs just below 4%.

Finally, I am looking to buy AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). This was my sole purchase in the month of March and April as I added some shares to my ROTH account. 2019 has been a tough year for the stock and it is once again trading at levels not seen since October of last year. With a sustainable yield pushing well over 5% this long time holding of mine is looking enticing, especially under $80.

A short and sweet list for June. What do you think about my potential stock buys for the month of June? Are you considering any of these names for your own portfolio? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long MO, PM, GILD, ABBV.

