Copper Outlook Update - June 2019

United States Copper Index ETF (OTCPK:CPER) tracks an index reflecting the performance of copper prices. For stock traders, the CPER exchange traded fund provides exposure to market price movements of Copper High Grade futures contract traded on the COMEX. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.80% according to the funds prospectus. This article highlights recent developments in copper including an updated 2019-2020 global market supply and demand forecast.

CPER ETF stock chart. Source: Finviz.com

Global Copper Market Forecast

The International Copper Study Group 'ICSG' recently released its latest supply and demand forecast for the world copper market through 2020. The main conclusion is that the group sees a slight supply deficit of about 1% (0.75%) of total demand.

In 2018, global mine production increased 2.5% in part given a weaker comparison period with 2017 that included a number of supply distributions from natural disaster and worker strikes. For 2019, global production should be relatively flat, up 0.2% to 20,641 thousand metric tons 'TMT'. The other component to supply is the refined production that is expected to increase 2.8% to 24,780 TMT. The difference between the two numbers (mine production and refined production) is the implied scrap and inventory supply. The idea here is that copper mine production is refined representing the supply, and the refined usage is indicative of demand.

Into 2020, global demand is expected to increase 1.4%, above a 1.2% increase in refined production. The world refined market deficit is expected to increase to 250,000 metric tons in 2020 from 189,000 in 2019, still less than 1% of the total annual refined usage "demand.". My take is that the estimates here are tight and a number of input uncertainties could tilt the actual numbers in either direction. The real wildcard in my opinion is Chinese demand which is a key driver of the market.

International Copper Study Group, Market Forecast. source: ICSG

A couple of moving parts are necessary to understand China's impact in the copper market. The country actually has significant domestic copper mining domestically and is the world's 3rd largest producer with about 8% of the annual the world total. On the other hand, internal demand for refining and end uses is so large that it still needs to import approximately 50% of the rest of the world's copper mine production. For 2019, Chinese demand is forecast to increase by 2.6% compared to 2018. Excluding China, global demand would have actually declined this year by about 1%. Clearly Chinese demand is one of the key fundamental drivers in the price of copper through its supply and demand dynamics.

International Copper Study Group, 2018 Factbook. Source: ICSG

Recent data suggests the Chinese economy is decelerating with industrial production trending below a 6% annual growth rate. In May, the official Chinese purchasing managers' index slipped into recessionary zone with a headline reading of 49.4 reflecting slower work orders. The World Bank forecasts China GDP to grow 6.2% this year, down from 6.5% in 2018 and 6.9% in 2017. The decelerating trend among a number of weak domestic economic indicators has raised concerns of the cyclical impact to world growth. A deeper than expected slowdown would pressure copper demand and prices could take a leg lower.

China Economic Indicators And Correlation With Copper Price

China economic indicators. Source: Cochilco/ author translation from Spanish

The Chilean Commission on Copper (Cochilco), is the industry regulator for the country that is the world's largest copper producer representing about 30% of global supplies and China's largest supplier. The Commission notes a correlation in changes in Chinese industrial demand and Chinese PMI as a leading indicator for the price of copper. Traders should monitor Chinese macro indicators and the release schedule of future data as it has the potential to move the market.

Copper Price Correlations. Source: Cochilco/author translation from Spanish

Copper Price Outlook

Copper prices have traded very poorly inline with the current macro outlook in China discussed above. CPER is up 1.2% YTD 2019, but approaching a bear market down 19.5% from its 52-week high. Despite the Chinese government announcing on June 11 new stimulus measures to support infrastructure financing, copper prices failed to hold early gains over the trading day.

Copper is trading less than 5% from the $2.60 per pound level that appears to represent major technical support going back to late 2016. A breakdown of this level to me would signal a major deterioration in not only the copper price outlook but also concerning implications to global growth conditions. A break of $2.60 would open the possibility of an extended to move down to $2.00 or another ~25% downside.

Copper Futures Prices: Source: Finviz.com

Another component of the copper price outlook is the direction of the U.S. dollar with weakness in the Dollar index traditionally signaling support for commodity prices. The current scenario suggests that cyclical growth concerns among not only internal Chinese demand but also in the United States should outweigh any positives from a weaker Dollar currency. My view is that the trend lower in Treasury yields and the weaker Dollar are a sign of economic weakness and copper is already trading based off of that.

ETF Analysis

CPER is one of a couple of different ETFs and ETNs that are designed to track the commodity price of copper. Unfortunately for stock traders, CPER and other copper ETFs do not have the same level of liquidity as more popular metals ETFs like those for Gold and Silver. CPER is thus not suitable for day trading but could be used to take medium to longer-term tactical and strategic exposure.

CPER ETF key stats. Source: YCharts.com

A quick and favorable resolution to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute would be a positive for risk sentiment. The G20 meeting is set for June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan and expectations are that Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping could produce some market-moving headlines. To the upside a clear break of the $3.00 per pound level or $19.00 in the CPER ETF would signal bullish momentum. Given my bearish view, I would avoid any long positions in copper through any instrument in the near term but it remains on my watch list for potential tactical trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.