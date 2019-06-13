Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio: Our 17th Dividend Aristocrat

I remain confident of this strategy over the long-term, but 29 dividend aristocrats failing over the past 11 years shows the importance of always using good risk management.

Portfolio backtests indicate that the companies we own generally greatly outperform the market, and with far lower volatility and a 50% better reward/risk (Sortino) ratio.

BDGP's 17th acquisition was the opportunistic purchase of Johnson & Johnson when it crashed 6% over opioid lawsuit fears (normal headline risk for any drug maker).

The strategy it's testing is only buying these SWAN stocks at opportunistic times, such as when they are most undervalued (and lowering our cost bases via DCA once per month).

BDGP is my attempt to build the ultimate blue-chip dividend growth portfolio, composed entirely of dividend aristocrats and kings.

Note that to avoid reader confusion, I've shifted to a rotating portfolio update schedule. I'll now be providing just one update per week, alternating between my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings), and this model portfolio made up entirely of dividend aristocrats and kings.

Introduction To The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and dream of eventually becoming financially independent as defined by being able to live on 50% of my post-tax annual dividends alone. Being able to live 100% off passive income from a quality dividend growth portfolio is a dream shared by many of my readers.

And it's not hard to see why. Historically, S&P 500 dividends have been 16 times more stable than stock prices, even during recessions and bear markets.

Thus, a well-built dividend growth portfolio can be trusted to provide you safe and even growing passive income no matter what the stock market or economy is doing. That makes it perfect for achieving your dreams of a comfortable retirement.

But wait, it gets better. Dividend growth portfolios aren't just a boring way to earn income at the expense of great total returns.

Historically, dividend growth stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 and non-dividend payers, and all while experiencing 13% less volatility to boot. But as great as dividend growth investing is, it's far from the only proven market-beating or alpha factor strategy.

I personally like to stack alpha factor strategies (like dividend growth, value, and low beta) so as to essentially rig the game so much in my favor that getting rich becomes purely an issue of time, patience, and discipline (to stick to time-tested strategies). After all, Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history (54 years of 20.5% CAGR total returns), famously summarized the two biggest reasons for his success thusly:

We don't have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest." - Warren Buffett The Stock Market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient." - Warren Buffett

Which brings me to the legendary dividend aristocrats, S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

The aristocrats have managed to beat the market by 25% annually since 1990 not because they are necessarily super fast-growing companies that soar high and fast, but steadily growing blue-chips that merely keep up during bull markets and fall a lot less during bear markets.

I've had a lot of readers ask me two questions about that portfolio. First, why do I own so many companies (76), and second, why I don't just buy a dividend aristocrat ETF like the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The answer to the first question is that I'm testing out several investing strategies simultaneously and thus need a lot of data points (I need to know the system itself is market-beating and reproducible since I plan to use it for all future savings).

As to why I don't just buy an ETF and be done with it, the answer is mostly about valuation. ETFs buy stocks blindly and ignore valuation, which is something I can't personally stomach.

A Yale study found that starting valuation can affect your future returns out to 30 years. In other words, overpaying for a company, no matter how great, is not something that patience and time can necessarily overcome.

However, in order to help ultra conservative income investors, like retirees or those close to retirement, harnessing the proven power of the aristocrats and kings and value investing, I've decided to build a model ultra-low risk portfolio called the Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio.

It's 100% composed of nothing but aristocrats and kings and built on two modified watchlists from my "best dividend stocks to buy this week" series. As for my valuation approach, I use dividend yield theory or DYT.

That's because asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using a pure valuation approach on nothing but blue-chip dividend stocks (based on six quality criteria) since 1966 and has managed to consistently beat the market by about 10% with 10% lower volatility. According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's risk-adjusted 30-year total returns are the best of any investing newsletter in the country.

1% annual outperformance for 30 years doesn't sound like much but just 7% of mutual fund managers can even match the S&P 500 over 15 years. Beating the market by 1% over 30 years puts IQT in the elite of professional money managers/analysts.

DYT merely compares a stock's yield to its historical yield. If a company is mature and the business model relatively stable, yield will mean-revert and return to a long-term average that approximates fair value.

For example, if a dividend aristocrat normally yields 2% and grows cash flow and dividends 10% per year, then buying it at fair value (2%) can get you about 12% long-term total returns (2% yielding + 10% long-term cash flow growth).

That's because stock prices are, in the long term, always a function of cash flow (from which dividends are paid). If that same company is now yielding 3%, yet the fundamentals are intact, then it's 33% undervalued (3% -2%/3%) and has 50% upside back to fair value (3%/2%).

My valuation-adjusted total return model (based on the one Brookfield Asset Management has been using for decades) is based on a return to fair value over five to 10 years.

Our example, aristocrat returning to fair value over 5 years would deliver total returns of 3% yield + 10% cash flow (stock price) growth + 8.5% valuation boost (return to fair value yield over 5 years) = 21.5%.

Over 10 years, it would be 3% yield + 10% cash flow growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Historically, the margin of error on this valuation model (the best I've ever come across so far) is 20%. The point is that using dividend yield theory you cannot just invest in ultra-low-risk aristocrats and kings but you can also know which are the very best ones to buy at any given time.

So, now that you know the theory behind the Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (capable of surviving any economic or market storm), let's take a look at the best dividend aristocrats you can buy right now.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Right Now

These are the most undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings you can buy right now. I've curated this list myself to exclude companies that I think have a high risk of the thesis breaking (thus, the exclusion of certain companies like BEN). The companies are sorted by most to lease undervalued according to DYT.

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O Smith (AOS) Industrials 2.0% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 45% 7.5% 14.8% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.5% 3.7% 0.9% to 5.5% 33% 5.7% 14.3% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.2% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 29% 5.2% 12.5% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.4% 2.4% 1.0% to 3.1% 29% 3.4% 10.2% 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.5% 2.6% 1.8% to 4.8% 26% 6.4% 12.4%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Kings To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential 3M (MMM) Industrials 3.5% 2.6% 1.8% to 4.8% 26% 6.4% 12.4% Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 2.3% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.5% 22% 15.6% 20.3% Parker-Hannifin (PH) Industrials 2.1% 1.8% 1.1% to 3.4% 14% 7.0% 10.4% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.1% 2.8% 2.2% to 6.4% 10% 6.0% 10.6% Hormel Foods HRL Consumer Staples 2.0% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.8% 10% 8.5% 10.6%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Why Johnson & Johnson Became Our 17th Dividend Aristocrat

May 29th, bought 8 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at $129.93

At the end of the month, I dollar cost averaged into all active recommendations (top 5 watchlists) and any holding that was showing a loss

On May 29th the Oklahoma court case in which the state's Attorney General is suing the company over its role in the Opioid epidemic began causing shares to fall 6%.

I used this as an opportunistic buy to acquire a legendary dividend king (56 consecutive years of annual payout growth) at a price below its intrinsic value.

Dividend Yield Theory estimated fair value: $141 (2.7% yield)

Morningstar's discounted cash flow fair value estimate: $134

My estimated fair value (average of DYT and Morningstar): $137.5

Other companies (like Purdue and Teva) have settled their cases with Oklahoma for $270 million and $85 million, respectively. Morningstar's Damien Conover estimates that these opioid-related legal expenses will cost it $1 billion.

While that's a big sum of money, it's hardly going to bankrupt AAA rated JNJ, which has $19.7 billion in cash on the balance sheet, a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.7, and last year generated $18.7 billion in free cash flow ($9 billion in retained FCF after paying dividends).

Essentially, this is precisely the kind of headline legal risk I warn investors about in my pharma articles. The reason for investing in dividend-paying pharma blue-chips is because they have the financial (and legal) resources (army of lawyers) to survive such scary-sounding lawsuits.

The bottom line is that JNJ remains a level 10/11 Quality SWAN stock with one of the safest dividends on Wall Street and analysts expect 5.7% to 6.4% over the next five years. This means that investors can likely expect roughly 9% total returns over that time (3% yield + 6% dividend growth). That's in-line with the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total return but better than the 8.2% CAGR my valuation-total return model predicts the broader market will deliver.

Thus, buying the company at $142 or less is likely a sound long-term strategy for conservative income investors looking to put money they won't need for at least five years to work in one of the safest of dividend blue-chips.

The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio Today - 17 Holdings

Starting out the portfolio is going to be heavily concentrated because we're working off a watchlist of just 10 companies, with minimal weekly turnover. As you can see, the most hated aristocrats are also the largest holdings, due to the inherent contrarian approach this portfolio takes.

Due to the small investing universe we're dealing with, the BDGP will likely top out at 60 holdings after many years of steadily adding aristocrats and kings.

Our Highest Yielding Positions

Note that stewardship is Morningstar's rating of the quality of management. S = standard (fair to good) and E = exemplary (very good to great). P = poor, but our policy is to avoid such companies (thus why we're not buying AT&T (NYSE:T) anytime soon).

The portfolio isn't "high-yield" by some definitions but is paying over 50% more than the S&P 500. And given the ultra-low risk nature of its income stream and double-digit dividend growth rate, I consider that a highly attractive yield.

Due to only owning aristocrats and kings, the portfolio is 100% US stocks. But in reality, we have very strong exposure to foreign markets because almost all our holdings are multi-national blue-chips.

Of course, that is likely to hurt us at times, such as periods when a stronger dollar and trade conflicts hurt multi-national earnings. However, that just creates more buying opportunities that will eventually result in superior returns when those temporary headwinds subside.

Due to the 100% focus on the safest blue-chips, we're mostly in slower growing companies. There are no distressed or speculative companies in this portfolio. Due to opportunistically buying crashes we're also overweight cyclical companies like industrials and Lowe's.

That's going to mean greater volatility in the short-term (due to the economically sensitive nature of the portfolio) but will balance out over time.

Sector Concentration

Since we're starting out very concentrated into the most undervalued kings and aristocrats, there is going to naturally be a lot of sector concentration. Over time, this will smooth out, but given the rock-solid dividend safety of every company we own, I'm not worried about being overweight by sector (there are no sector caps).

36% of the portfolio is defensive, which should help should we get a recession in 2020 (roughly 40% probability of that).

Income Concentration

As with any concentrated portfolio, the highest yielding stocks will dominate the income stream. This will balance out in the future as we diversify into more companies.

Annual Dividends

Any concentrated portfolio is going to have a lot of month-to-month variation in dividend payments. Eventually, this will spread out as we diversify into a few dozen companies.

The small annual income is due to this portfolio being $63,000 in size. Over time, adding fresh savings and steady dividend growth will generate impressive and very safe income.

This portfolio grew dividends at about 10% CAGR over the past decade, including 11.1% during the Great Recession itself. For context, the S&P 500's 20-year median dividend growth rate is 6.6%.

If we could maintain the five-year average rate then in 20 years even this $10,000 portfolio would be generating impressive amounts of super safe income, generating a yield on cost of about 25% (about 13% adjusted for 2% long-term inflation).

It might not be easy to maintain such growth rates but currently, analysts are estimating earnings growth (and thus likely dividend growth) of 8.2% over the next five years.

Assuming the portfolio can maintain 8% to 9% long-term dividend growth (my goal is always 7+% to beat the S&P 500's historical dividend growth rate) here's how the annual income stream would look. The below table assumes no dividend reinvestment and no new investments. It's entirely based on organic dividend growth (annual payout hikes).

As a reminder in 2007, this portfolio was paying out $498 per year in dividends. 30 years later it can realistically be expected to be generating about $10,000 in income. This highlights the incredible power of long-term dividend growth investing.

Mind you, you still need sufficient savings and time to fund retirement off such a portfolio (factoring in Social Security and any pensions you might have). But the point is that if you are disciplined with your savings, and patient enough to ignore the noise that is the market's wild short-term swings, you can indeed achieve financial independence on dividends alone.

Fundamental Portfolio Stats: (Total Return Potentials Are From Current Levels)

Yield On Cost: 3.0%

Yield: 3.0%

Expected 5-Year Dividend Growth: 8.2%

Expected 5-Year Total Return (No Valuation Changes): 11.2%

Portfolio Valuation (Morningstar's DCF models): 7% undervalued

5-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 1.6% CAGR (20% margin of error)

10-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 0.8% CAGR (20% margin of error)

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 12.4% to 13.3% (market's historical return 9.1%) - note margin of error 20%

Margin of error adjusted total returns expected: 9.6% to 15.4%

Total Returns For This Portfolio Since 1991: 14.8% vs 9.9% S&P 500

Portfolio Beta: 0.98 (2% less volatile than S&P 500)

Historical Beta since 1991: 0.78 (22% less volatile than S&P 500)

Portfolio Performance

CAGR Total Return Since Inception (February 25, 2018): -2.4% (was as low as -9.8% since we started)

CAGR Total Return S&P 500: 3.4%

Market Outperformance: -5.8%

Long-Term Outperformance goal: 1+%

Due to the highly concentrated nature of the portfolio and the timing of when the portfolio is starting (deep into a strong rally), it's not surprising that the initial results are poor thus far. That's especially true given that trade war fears have been crushing industrials, which are our top sector by far. Healthcare has also been beaten down due to 2020 induced headline risk (fears that Democrats are going to nationalize healthcare and gut the entire sector's profits).

Our contrarian strategy of overweighting deeply out of favor aristocrats, 10 of which are in multi-year bear markets, is going to take time to start yielding results.

Holdings Ranked By Price Below 5-Year High

However, given the monthly dollar cost averaging into all active recs (off the two watchlists) the longer companies remain weak the lower their cost bases will become and the larger the gains once shares recover.

And despite being so overweight into aristocrats that have fallen off a cliff in recent months, a backtest of our holdings indicates that the long-term prospects for market-beating returns remain very good.

BDGP Returns Since 2014 (ABBV Spinoff)

Backtesting the precise holding we own now shows that this portfolio does a good job of matching or exceeding the market in most periods. The recent underperformance is an artifact of our buying aristocrats that are most underperforming (the big limitation of backtesting very specific rules based strategies).

BDGP Rolling Returns vs S&P 500

However, as you can see, in most rolling 1, 3 and 5 year rolling periods, BDGP's holdings have indeed beaten the market.

And except for the most recent correction (by far the most severe over this portfolio's historical time frame, caused by the trade war), the portfolio has done a good job of minimizing volatility.

Excluding the trade war correction the portfolio is currently in, the average peak decline since 2014 has been 3.6%, with the portfolio being underwater an average of 3.7 months.

In contrast, the S&P 500's 10 worst declines since 2014 have averaged 4.8% with the market being underwater for an average of 4.1 months. In other words, the 100% aristocrat approach appears to be a good way of gaining strong returns, with shorter and less severe declines.

Another limitation is that you can only backtest as far as your youngest holding (ABBV in our case). Here are the historical returns of our holdings excluding that single company and evenly redistribution that cash to the remaining 16 aristocrats (which allows us to backtest to January 1991).

BDGP Without ABBV Total Returns Since 1991

As you can see, historically this portfolio (current weightings in our 16 none ABBV holdings) would have crushed the S&P 500.

And that's across all rolling time frames.

And the portfolio fell 22.4% in 2008, compared to the S&P 500's 37% crash. That's a 2008 beta of 0.61, which is actually lower than the beta since 1991. In other words, a flight to quality resulted in this portfolio outperforming the broader market even more than we'd have anticipated.

And over the past 18 years, this none-ABBV portfolio would have achieved far superior total returns (50% better annual returns, double the outperformance of all aristocrats) with 22% less volatility and a Sortino (reward/risk) ratio that was 50% better than the S&P 500's.

This historical data is why I remain confident that eventually the weak initial returns this contrarian aristocrat strategy has produced will turn positive and result in impressive long-term returns.

All while delivering roughly 50% better yield, and far better dividend security (and slightly faster dividend growth) than the broader market.

Bottom Line: I Remain Confident In This Strategy BUT Eternal Vigilance Is The Price Of Great Long-Term Returns

It's been a rough start to BDGP, which isn't surprising given when it launched and its contrarian value focus (overweighting the most hated aristocrats and kings).

However, I remain confident that as the strategy continues to steadily play out, opportunistically buying the most beaten down aristocrats and lowering cost bases each month, ultimately BDGP will prove to be a great source of safe and growing income plus market-beating long-term returns.

However, that doesn't mean that one can assume that every aristocrat is a "sure thing" investment.

29 Dividend Aristocrats Have Lost Their Status Over The Past 11 Years

As this table shows, plenty of aristocrats have failed and gone onto deliver pretty terrible results in the following years.

I'm not a buy and hold forever investor but a "buy and hold only as long as the thesis remains intact" investor. This is why I will make sure to sell if any of our holdings' fundamentals deteriorate to the point that a company is at high risk of a dividend cut and losing its status as a dependable income source. Naturally, I'll make sure to warn readers, both in company-specific articles and in this ongoing series of portfolio updates.

And since I now own 7 current and future aristocrats and kings in my retirement portfolio (I eventually hope to own most of them) I'll be warning income investors in those updates as well.

But while I'll be doing annual deep dives on all aristocrats (part of my job as an analyst at Simply Safe Dividends) it's still important to always use good risk management and proper asset allocation to ensure no failed aristocrat blows up your portfolio and torpedoes your retirement goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, AOS, LOW, ITW, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.