L Brands: Victoria's Problems Are No Secret, But Bath & Body Works

The company has gotten cheap and we like the stock even though its Victoria's Secret brand appears to be losing some appeal.

Retail is dead. At least that is the drum currently beating in the US. As surprising as it might seem when the US economy is doing so well, with the stock market flirting with all-time highs, that is the belief investors currently hold. While we do that, argue with the rationale that retail space is overbuilt in the US and that presents a headache for both the operators and landlords, we do think there are pockets where investors are letting fear get in the way of buying good companies. L Brands (LB) is one that fits that description.

The Business

After divesting the Henri Bendel brand, LB consists primarily of its Victoria's Secret (VS) and Bath & Body Works (B&BW) lines. LB has made multiple missteps on its VS brand, most notably when it stopped its swimsuit line. The company has struggled to get traction and the stock is down about 80% from its all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

The company is still not getting the trends right as it decided to reintroduce the swimsuit line only online. Analysts dinged the company and investors were left wondering if the company can do anything right.

Why we still find value here

To understand our rationale we need to examine the most recent results. LB reported Q1-2019 results with flattish sales and operating income profile.

Source: LB Q1-2019 presentation

Gross margin has been suffering as the tough competitive environment has forced more discounts on its VS apparel. Breaking down the results by segment showed how different VS was versus B&BW.

Source: LB Q1-2019 presentation

Almost 80% of the operating income flew in from B&BW for the quarter. A few years back this was under 20%. B&BW is now offsetting sales pressures, even though it is coming from a smaller base.

Source: LB Q1-2019 presentation

Not only is B&BW carrying the sales, it is doing so while increasing gross margins.

There is also significant momentum behind this brand and LB is focusing a big chunk of its expansion strategy here.

Source: LB Q1-2019 presentation

Our thinking here is that as LB weeds out the last set of underperforming stores for VS, the sales momentum from B&BW should start flowing to the bottom line. This is further likely to be complemented by LB's international expansion which is still a very small portion of its overall sales.

Valuation

While all retailers have had a valuation compression, LB's price-to-sales ratio is particularly discounted here.

Data by YCharts

We find this discount even more appealing, considering that B&BW is growing so rapidly. In addition, LB is trading at about 9X forward earnings, discounting a rather abysmal future.

Catalyst for re-rating the stock

LB is generating sufficient free cash flow to execute its capex plan. Essentially, the earnings are the same as free cash flow as depreciation is matching the capex.

Source: LB Q1-2019 presentation

The plan is to continue expanding B&BW stores rapidly, close underperforming VS stores and expand VS internationally where it is really in an infancy stage. If the plan works and LB can show growing overall sales, even if it is a small number, we think the stock should move to 12X earnings at a minimum. The timing of this, though, will depend on the rate of VS stabilization. We think we are nearing that point, but we might have a 12-18-month wait.

How we played it

We were definitely a bit early in being bullish on this name but we made up for it by good tactical trading. We started off by selling the $27.50 put for January 2019 expiration for $2.75, rather than going long the stock.

Source: Wheel Of Fortune

That did get "put" to us at January expiration. The stock then lagged the broader market and we felt that there was more wood to chop before a big up move would catalyze. Hence in February, we went in the other direction by selling a call option on our long position.

Source: Wheel Of Fortune

Collecting $5.20 of premium derisked our position significantly and we continue to evaluate opportunities to use volatility to our advantage.

Conclusion

LB's missteps continue on the apparel front but there is no question that B&BW segment is executing about as close to perfection as we can get. Will this be enough to turn the stock around? Yes. Eventually. Mathematically, we are getting to the point where B&BW will drive the numbers positively but we could still have some waiting time. Investors should consider accumulating here for that turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY