Hyundai Motor Company: 2020 Operating Profit May Surpass KRW5tn Mark

With a USD-KRW rate of KRW1,190, up 5% since end-1Q19, 2020 operating profit could break above the KRW5tn mark.

Investment highlights

FX conditions have turned favorable since April with the KRW depreciating sharply against the USD, EUR, and strengthening exotic currencies. Considering the company’s improving profitability led by rising Palisade and Sonata exports, we expect earnings to pick up momentum from 2H19. Outbound shipments from Korea represent 22.5% of consolidated sales. A 1% change in the FX rate can either boost or erode operating profit by KRW243.1bn. Assuming a USD-KRW rate of KRW1,190, up 5% since end-1Q19, 2020 operating profit could break above the KRW5tn mark.

We maintain BUY and raise our target price 8.8% from KRW170,000 to KRW185,000 to reflect our upward earnings adjustment in light of favorable FX conditions.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Exports continue to rise: Outbound shipments from Korea represented 22.6% of consolidated sales (+2.2% YoY) in 2018 and 23.4% in 1Q19 (+20.6% YoY). As Palisade begins to ship to the US and sales of Sonata begin in the US in September, export volume will increase and FX effects will expand. Export profitability to improve: A 1% fluctuation in the FX rate has the effect of changing operating profit by KRW243.1bn (based on 2018). Although the rise in the end-of-period USD-KRW rate also means an increase in warranty provision, it will still work to amplify the effects of growing exports after new model launches and higher profitability through inventory reductions in 2H19.

2Q19 FX: the warranty provision stood at KRW5.22tn as of end-1Q19, with the USD accounting for 65%. Assuming an end-of-period USD-KRW rate of KRW1,190 (+5% QoQ) in 2Q19, operating profit should increase by KRW156bn.

Share price outlook and valuation

Improving FX rates will translate to higher earnings with a two- to three-month time lag. Considering the increase in exports and new model effects, it will provide a solid foundation for an upward earnings revision in 2H19.

Even after the recent rally, the stock still retains upside momentum because of favorable FX conditions. We adjust up our earnings forecasts as we see that company fundamentals have improved. We believe the stock will continue to move northwards to reach KRW185,000, the higher end of the valuation bands when a string of new models came out in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.