CSX Corp.: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because the stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use.

There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it as well). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time, 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns, 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle, 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate, and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels, and 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at CSX's (CSX) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call 'secular growth.' This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are 'low', 'moderate', and 'deep.' 'Low' is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much farther than that. 'Deep' I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and 'moderate' somewhere in between low and deep. And last, but not least, are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns, but recover soon after that, which I call 'highly cyclical.'

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into. CSX experienced earnings declines of -41% in 1999, -15% in 2003/4, -18% in 2009, and -9% in 2016. Judging from their earnings declines the past 20 years, I would classify CSX as a 'moderately cyclical' stock. For stocks in this category, it works best to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis. (In my original coverage of CSX in early 2018, I focused on CSX's historical price cyclicality, which, in retrospect, wasn't the best choice. You can read about my latest update of that idea/analysis here.)

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what level of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what level of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2007 about a year before the last cyclical peak.

CSX's normal P/E over the course of this cycle has been 15.6, and its current blended P/E is 19.3. If the P/E were to revert to normal over the next 10 years it would produce a CARG of -1.76%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

CSX has bought back a fairly astounding amount of shares over the course of this past cycle. I will back out these buybacks in order to estimate what sort of EPS growth they would have produced without them. Additionally, I'll also include the expectation of an economic recession over the course of the next 10 years and include that in the organic earnings expectations as well.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CARG estimate of +1.75%.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

The past three years CSX has bought back shares at an annual rate of about 4.8% or so, which is a whole lot of shares. In addition to this CSX currently has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Putting the two together, assuming the buybacks accumulate but don't compound, my basic shareholder return CARG estimate over the next 10 years is +5.03%.

Now let's check their earnings yield to see if they have enough earnings to cover that shareholder yield over the long term.

CSX has enough earnings right now to just cover my basic long-term shareholder return estimate.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels, and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Notice that the more conservative estimate using FCFE/EV for CSX is only 1.5% as of the end of last quarter, and this has been steadily trending down since 2011. When I see a large discrepancy between FCFE/EV and the earnings yield, it usually means that a business is borrowing lots of money in order to buy back shares and prop up their EPS numbers. Let's take a look:

Indeed, debt has grown significantly this cycle, and it looks to have accelerated since 2015:

In just four years, total long-term debt has grown 61%.

Just out of curiosity, I thought I would look at the relationship between long-term debt and money spent on buybacks (keeping in mind that since 2016 according to FAST Graphs data, CSX has been trading above its long-term average P/E ratio and therefore shares have likely not been a good value.)

Data for the table below comes from YCharts:

Year Buybacks in millions Debt Debt Increase from Previous Year % of Buybacks Purchased with Debt 2014 517 9,742 * * 2015 804 10,540 798 99% 2016 1,056 11,290 750 71% 2017 1,970 11,810 520 26% 2018 4,671 14,760 2,950 63%

Since at least 2015, CSX's share repurchases have not been fully funded with actual earnings. Instead, each year, they have been funded at least partially with debt. 2018 is particularly irrational. CSX borrowed almost $3 billion to buy back shares that were trading around a 30% premium to what they have historically traded at.

I suspect that this pattern isn't sustainable over the long term, so my conservative 10-year shareholder CARG estimate is +1.50%.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-1.76%), earnings growth returns (+1.75%), and business/shareholder returns (+1.50% to +5.03%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +1.49% to +5.02%. For the optimist who thinks borrowing money to buy back shares has been a good move for CSX and thinks they might be able to continue that practice throughout the next cycle (perhaps because interest rates will stay low for a very long time), then CSX would be in the 'underperform' category. Personally, I really don't like it when businesses buy back overpriced shares with borrowed money, so using my more conservative approach, CSX is a 'sell' at current prices.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graph's forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy CSX at a significantly lower price compared to where it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If we attach a very optimistic 22.5 P/E ratio to CSX and use analysts' forecasts out to 2022, including dividends, we can expect CSX to gain about $43.26. If we add that to today's price of $78.67, we get an expected January 2022 price of $121.93.

Now I want to estimate how far the price could fall if in 2022 we have a recession at that point in time. By combining the optimistic upside, with recession downside, we can estimate whether if we sold CSX today, and waited to re-enter at a better price, what the likelihood is we'll get a chance to do that if we have a recession that begins at some point over the next 3 years or so.

In order to estimate the potential price decline we might expect from the next recession, I compiled the approximate declines CSX has experienced the past 38 years or so. In the table below, I included the year the decline started, how long it took the price to bottom, the duration for the downturn from the peak to the recovery of the peak, and the depth the price fell off its highs.

~Year ~Time until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1982 6 months 15 months 40% 1987 3 months 3.5 years 44% 1998 3 years 8 years 66% 2008 17 months 5 years 70% 2015 14 months 2 years 41%

Generally speaking, CSX typically has two different types of declines, those that include significant recessions like those that began in 1998 and 2008, and those that don't, like in 1982 which was a minor recession, 1987 which was a market crash, and 2015 which was an oil super-cycle decline along with very slow economic growth. During significant recessions, CSX tends to decline -60-70% off its highs, and during the minor declines, about -40%.

I think that during the next significant recession, it's fair to estimate a -60% decline in CSX's stock price. If it falls from a price of $121.93 in 2022, we should expect it to trade down to $48.77. (Even if it only traded down -40% at that point, we would see a price of $73.16, which is below the current price.) Therefore, I don't see much opportunity risk in trading out of CSX today.

In the past, I suggested that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) was a good alternative to CSX if someone still wanted railroad exposure but didn't want as much downside risk. I think that is still the case today, but I have moved more toward limiting individual stock risk when getting defensive late in the business cycle, and think Invesco Low-Volatility S&P 500 ETF (SPLV) is a good alternative for those who want to capture some of the potential upside in the market between now and the next recession, but limit their downside risk relative to the risk CSX has.

Conclusion

CSX had a great 2018, but the upside was mostly fueled by debt-funded buybacks that are unlikely to continue over the long term. If we have a recession within the next 3 years or so, CSX has outsized downside risk relative to the market as a whole. There are more defensive alternatives available in the marketplace in which one could still benefit from a rising market. Therefore, I think it would be wise to sell CSX and rotate into something more defensive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.