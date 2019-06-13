The Fed Won't Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September

The good news is that housing is a huge pro-cyclical economic multiplier, and on the strength of housing alone, I am betting that the economy is going to come through for us.

No Cuts and Maybe a Raise!

Saying no cut in June is no big risk; July will give us the first swipe of Q2 GDP. I am counting on the GDP not being under 1.5%, perhaps 1.9%. I firmly believe we will not see a negative number, and I further believe the economy will reaccelerate in the latter half of the year. If I was really going to lead with my chin, I would have a headline up there saying no rate cuts in 2019 and a rate rise in the first quarter of 2020. That's my real prediction. I think a lot of market participants are using a single set of numbers as their guide, which was admittedly weak. But anecdotally, the economy is doing fine, and we are not headed for a recession. Housing, the one laggard of the economy, is. I am just going to come out and say Housing is a monster!

We saw the insider buying of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) yesterday. Now Quicken Loans gets this. Just last week, mortgage volume surged 27% - again TWENTY-SEVEN PERCENT. June is on pace to be its best month in history. In fact, industry-wide mortgage applications to purchase a home, which haven't gained much traction on falling rates, finally jumped 10% weekly and annually.

Is Powell really going to cut with an economy like this? Recent the NFIB survey had good numbers, including good hiring. The JOLTS rate of hiring in April is the highest ever recorded. If the economy is sputtering, where are the layoffs? There's just no evidence. I am calling BS on the entire rate-cut narrative. Powell has been known to bollix his messaging, and again, this is another reason that we are going to get some downside volatility. Finally, the more Trump disses the Fed, the less likely Powell will lower rates. This is not because he takes the slings and arrows personally, but because Powell is very aware that the Fed must appear independent. This is not just stuffy tradition; this is how you support fiat currency.

This Market's "Cut-Rate" Tantrum is Our Opportunity

Home Shopping list

So let's set up our housing play with a shopping list. Let's start with Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), and since the Re/Max insiders got me on this whole train of thought, let's put Re/Max on the list. Really, though if you are comfortable with another real estate broker, have at it. I will include Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), then the housing builders themselves. Take your pick: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and a few lesser-known names: TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH), Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH), LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Get to understand this space, and study these names; this is going to be a long-term speculation, so you have to really be comfortable with your choices in case the market gets really crispy, because it's going to. You can also invest in the suppliers to the housing space like Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), Masco (NYSE:MAS), and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) if you are comfortable with that. I think that there are execution and tariff risks etc. there. I just listed them to spark your imagination, and if you are comfortable with this part of the sector, that's just fine. You should take a few names from here and make them part of your long-term speculation portfolio. What is my logic? I don't think the average market participant is actively investing here. So take a broker stock like Z or RDFN, add a few of the home builders and you are good to go. I want you to build this position up over time, as we go up and down through the summer and early fall. Once the housing boom becomes accepted wisdom, it'll be time to sell.

I Still Believe in the Permian Basin Consolidation

The terrorist action in the Gulf of Oman reminded me of how valuable the Permian is. The most prolific oil field, deep in the heart of Texas, big, beautiful and above all, SAFE Texas. The dance between Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Anadarko (NYSE:APC) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) is just the start. Dig up the list I gave you and make sure you have some positions on. This is also a long-time scale speculation.

Insider Activity

Yesterday, I dissed Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and here we are with Wes Bush buying nearly 600K of CSCO shares; that's a lot, even for a chairman of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). So I am going to put that on the shelf and see if there is any confirming data that tells me CSCO is going to beat expectations next earnings report.

