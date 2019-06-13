Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/11/19

|
Includes: ETM, FTK, HIL, OXY, PKOH, SFIX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/11/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Stitch Fix (SFIX);
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY);
  • Hill International (HIL);
  • Flotek Industries (FTK), and;
  • Entercom Communications (ETM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Arcus Biosciences (RCUS);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ);
  • Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO);
  • Viasat, Inc. (VSAT);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Intuit Inc. (INTU);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), and;
  • Altice USA (ATUS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO), and;
  • Arvinas (ARVN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Field Joseph M

CB, DIR, BO

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$1,766,280

2

Bush Wesley G

DIR

Cisco Systems

CSCO

B

$557,404

3

Klesse William R

DIR

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

B

$482,200

4

Batchelder Eugene L

DIR

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

B

$437,790

5

Chadwick James M

DIR

Hill International

HIL

B

$420,213

6

Hewson Marillyn A

DIR

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ

B

$419,040

7

Nierenberg David

DIR

Flotek Industries

FTK

B

$400,457

8

Crawford Edward F

PR, DIR, BO

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

PKOH

B

$375,454

9

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$322,894

10

Falberg Kathryn

DIR

Arcus Biosciences

RCUS

B

$258,797

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Green Equity Inv

DIR, BO

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings

BJ

JS*,S

$214,637,492

2

Cook Scott D

CB, DIR

Intuit Inc.

INTU

AS

$34,569,500

3

Okhuijsen Dennis

DIR

Altice USA

ATUS

S

$13,608,385

4

Caruso Daniel

CEO, DIR

Zayo Group Holdings

ZAYO

S

$9,642,779

5

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$6,106,621

6

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,484,240

7

Balkanski Alexandre

BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

S

$5,365,938

8

Dankberg Mark D

CEO, DIR

Viasat. Inc.

VSAT

S

$4,455,120

9

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,130,611

10

5am Ventures Iii

BO

Arvinas

ARVN

S

$3,733,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.