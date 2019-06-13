Why You Should Own Packaging Corporation Of America

At current stock prices, the company suffers from undervaluation in relation to future earnings expectations, and warrants a second look and a potential investment.

Packaging corporation of America is one of the better companies in the sector in NA, and represents one of my only non-European packaging/paper companies.

Despite both buy and sell-side volatility, I like the packaging, timber, paper and pulp industry. Several of my large allocations in Scandinavia produce and manufacture paper products, board, and pulp, and I'm always looking to add more quality names to the list should they become undervalued. The last one I wrote about was Metsä Board, in my article "Metsä Board - 7% Yield From Investing In The Finnish Forestry And Board Industry."

I own two non-European packaging/paper companies that deal with these products. One of them, the focus of today's article, is the Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). In this article, I'll show you why the company merits a position in my portfolio and why, in case of a further pullback, I'll be adding more.

Packaging Corporation of America - A superior name and company

When it comes to corrugated products and containerboard in the US, this company is the third-largest producer in the nation. Compared to its two peers and direct competitors, International Paper (IP) and WestRock (WRK), the company has certain advantages that have led to a higher profitability in recent history.

The company reports in three segments, each fairly self-explanatory.

Packaging

Paper

Corporate & other

PKG closed FY18 with record earnings, the third straight year of record earnings in a row, as well as record production of Containerboard and Corrugated material.

(Source: FY18 report, Packaging Corporation of America)

The company is almost fully vertically integrated. What this means is that PKG handles every aspect of the manufacturing process, save the supply of timber and pulp. The company designs its packaging at company offices/locations, produces the containerboard at one of six mills and assembles it at one of 95 operations across the nation. For the year 2018, the company sold 58.9B sqft of corrugated products.

As I said, the only aspect where the company is not self-sufficient is fiber, which is consumed both in the form of wood fiber and recycled paper/cardboard fiber. The company describes the supply as:

We procure wood fiber through leases of cutting rights, long-term supply agreements, and market purchases and believe we have adequate sources of fiber supply for the foreseeable future. (Source: FY18 report, Packaging Corporation of America, page 3)

The procurement of its raw material is one of the ways that intimately decides the profitability of a company in this segment, as profit has a very direct relation to the procurement cost of raw material. Secure, continued access to fiber is crucial.

The company's sell-side operations include direct sales, independent brokers, marketing organizations and distribution partners. The company employs their own sales reps and well as managers at each of their operational plants, as well as corporate account managers, serving on a national level. The company's design centers also hold a dedicated packaging sales force.

Sell-side infrastructure is handled by rail or truck, with corrugated products being shipped by truck due to time demands and the large number of customers. End-use markets for corrugated products in the US are shown below.

(Source: Author's chart, data from Fibre Box Association, 2017)

Company customers number ~18 000 in ~36 000 locations, primarily to regional and local accounts diversified across industries and geographies, granting the company a resistant sales/volume mix.

Apart from packaging, the company is also the third-largest manufacturer of uncoated freesheet in all of NA, producing both standard commodity and special papers.

The company has two white paper mills with a capacity of almost a million tons annually. PKG has recently shifted production at their paper mill in Wallula, Washington, due to the compressing demand for freesheet, leaving them with mills in Jackson, AL and International Falls, MN.

The company has 15,000 employees, of which over half are employed at a flexible, hourly basis and about 4500 are salaried. Parts of the company workforce are unionized (not something I see often when reviewing American companies), represented by USW, IBT, IAM, and AWPPW. The company hasn't experienced any work stoppages and believes it has satisfactory labor relations.

Financials And Performance

Packaging Corporation of American is a profitable company, that's delivered market-beating returns since at the very least, 2013.

(Source: FY18 report, Packaging Corporation of America)

Since 2014, the company has increased sales by almost 20%, and EPS by almost 96%.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The trends definitely tend toward the correct direction here, with record results for several years straight. The company has also managed to, despite significant dividend growth, lower the company payout ratio to an impressive <40% in terms of earnings and <50% in terms of FCF - not a small thing for a company in this segment that's previously paid out ~50% in terms of earnings.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company has also done the opposite of diluting company shareholders, and instead bought back company shares.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Key profitability numbers deliver equally impressive results here, showing record and sector-beating margins in terms of RoE, RoiC and margins. PKG has almost 10% better RoIC than competitor International Paper, as well as 6% better-operating margins. In this industry, this showcases something quite significant, as margins are razor-thin and one of the few ways to achieve better margins is vertical scaling and integration.

The company also has a significantly better debt ratio than its competitor/s, currently lowered to a 1.57X in relation to EBITDA for FY18. The company could easily leverage twice that amount, without getting into any significant forward danger (IP is leveraged at almost 3.0X). PKG is approaching Scandinavian-level amounts of leverage, and that, to me, is impressive.

As of 1Q19, the company holds $442.4M in cash and cash equivalents on its sheet.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

While nothing to crow about, the company does have a growth streak of nearly 10 years and has been quick in growing the company dividend (albeit from low levels). Combined with the low P/O-ratio, it gives the company safety for further increases going forward.

Recent Results

The company posted a record 1Q19 in terms of results compared to 1Q18, containing among other things:

Profits up 18.2%

Sales up 3%

The results and increase were primarily due to higher pricing and sales mix despite a continually declining paper segment (lower volumes). Despite lower volumes, the paper segment managed an EBITDA increase, however, in part due to higher pricing and lower OpEx. The decline in paper continues, however, and sales were down despite the increase in profits.

The company incurred a final charge regarding the conversion of the Wallula paper mill in Washington, coming in at $0.01/share. The conversion is done however, no further charges are expected here.

These company increases and record quarterly results were despite an NA-wide industry decline for Corrugated shipments of 0.5% during 1Q19. Freesheet was down a whole 8.3% during the quarter.

Going forward, the company expects seasonal increases in containerboard demand and production as well as a lower pricing environment due to lower export prices and a general price decrease. Considering all factors, the company guides towards an increase in 2Q19 reported in July, as opposed to 1Q19.

Key Risks

Painting a positive picture of this company isn't hard - it's an excellent company. Well-managed, profitable and with a high degree of verticality providing sector-wide advantages compared to competitors.

Still, there are risks related to this industry - risks that affect all companies in containerboard and corrugated products as well as paper.

Industry Cyclicality is a big one - both on a macro and seasonal scale.

The cost of Fiber/Raw materials is directly tied to company profits, and PKG does not have its own supply of Fiber.

Margin compression due to competition, resulting in pressure on pricing and volume.

Disruptions and maintenance of crucial machinery/mills should be considered a recurring risk, as it will happen and affect profits.

Few of these are company-specific or really something the company can do anything permanent about. PKG's competitors suffer from much the same risks. Specific criticism directed at the company from PKG bears and the market in general typically concerns a few things.

Many believe the company can't maintain these margins. While the company sees risks themselves with this in terms of pricing, the fact is that this has been argued for several years. During this time company margins have not decreased in the least - they've risen to record levels. Whether this is maintainable is, to me, not all that crucial, as company margins are already very high, better than all their competitors and could drop a few bps without doing much to company viability long term.

Any expectations on price increases at this time are also speculative at best. These expectations have been put forward in Europe as well, and the fact is that our companies here have yet to see any sort of decrease in pricing. It may occur, but if so, it should be considered a sector-wide sell-side risk, not a company-specific key risk.

There are general risks to investing in this space that one needs to be aware of. One needs a strong stomach lining to invest in paper and pulp, as volatility can be significant during downturns.

However, one also needs to remember the crucial role and character of the business. Will the industry stop consuming paper and containerboard/packaging in the event of a recession? Of course not - people need to eat, drink and consume things. And in order to do this, things need packaging.

More often than not, there's some corrugated component to these packagings.

This makes the key risks for this company, in my view, manageable.

Valuation

Undervalued companies in this market space aren't exactly to be found at every corner.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

As such, a graph such as this should provide a great deal of excitement. We're looking at a valuation of 11.8 in blended P/E compared to average company growth as expected by forward profits. There's also a degree of overvaluation set historically, which we, as usual, will try to ignore.

While the company is best among peers in my opinion, that alone is no reason to dilute forward expectations with exuberance - especially going into a potential economic downturn.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Using a conservative forward estimate of 15.2, we get annual returns of 13.17% until 2021. Because we're using conservative estimates, this gives a degree of safety, as the company could fall to valuations of below 10.7 without the investor suffering any forward losses until 2021. While the company may experience such a drop - I bought the company at a blended P/E of 10.8 - it should be considered likely to rebound at such a valuation, even if it takes more than a year due to macro, or other concerns. The last recession saw a valuation bottom of 8.3 in terms of blended P/E for this particular company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While not perfect, the analyst track record is encouraging. It's been almost 8 years since a truly jarring miss in terms of earnings, so overall the company shows tendencies of being rather acceptable to forecast, with current analyst estimates trending to expect less rather than more (no doubt because of the general industry expectations), which seems fitting considering the economic climate we have today.

In short - Valuation is a "Check."

Thesis

Packaging Corporation of America is an undervalued manufacturer of packaging solutions and paper. It has better vertical integration than its national peers, and it's shown for over a decade that it has what it takes to grow RoIC/RoE and remain profitable. Its sales mix, specifically, its great number of customers means that a customer can shop elsewhere and the hit aimed at PKG would hardly be noticeable, making it resistant to downturns next to companies with smaller numbers of larger customers.

All in all, it's a great company in an important segment. One could easily go ahead and invest at this share price and consider it an investment well done. My own position is firmly in the green, however, and as of right now, I'm not looking to increase it due to the current market tendencies. While valuation on paper is appealing and, again, you could invest, my secondary recommendation would be to wait for the company to drop to below <$90, which it no doubt will if the market once again turns.

This short-term expectation causes me to be bullish on the company long term, but consider today's share price a "weak buy." A "safe"/conservative annual rate of return of ~13% is excellent, but my own investment is locked in at >15% annually, granting me even further safety going forward - and I don't think it's impossible at all that we'll be there within a month or two.

I hope however, that the article can serve its purpose in opening eyes to this excellent company and warming to the prospect of investment in the Packaging Corporation of America.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

I believe PKG at these levels of ~$95/share to be undervalued and a "WEAK BUY." A P/E valuation of ~11 or below is appealing for this sort of stock. I do believe you should wait for stock prices of <$90 to shore up the investment with even further safety and better results going forward, even if today's share price is in no way "poor."

Please note that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of writing this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG, IP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.