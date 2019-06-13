Adamis: Share Price Continues To Grind Down To A Fine Discount

I explain why investors should keep a close eye on the charts in the coming months as we begin to approach the Zimhi PDUFA date.

Adamis has been a tortuous investment for most shareholders due to a never-ending devaluation of their investment. However, it appears the market has created a deep discount.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing various therapeutic products. The company's leading product, SYMJEPI, is a pre-filled syringe "PFS" device holding 0.3mg or 0.15mg dosage of epinephrine that has FDA approval for the emergency treatment acute allergic reactions. Back in July of 2018, Adamis publicized a distribution and commercialization arrangement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group (NVS), to market both SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. in the United States. We are approaching the one year anniversary of that partnership announcement and we have is commercial launch of SYMJEPI into the institutional arena. Admittedly, I have encouraged investors to be patient with Sandoz, but the amount of time it is taking to pull the trigger on a retail launch of SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr is becoming a growing concern. What is taking so long to figure out?

Into the bargain, Adamis is in a legal dispute with Kaléo Inc. concerning the company's Zimhi naloxone PFS infringing on Kaléo's EVZIO naloxone auto-injector patents. Even though this shouldn't impact the FDA's decision on Zimhi, it could hurt the company's attempts to find a commercial partner for Zimhi. This legal dispute is now on top of the other patent dispute with Belcher Pharmaceuticals over SYMJEPI and their claim on an epinephrine formulation and process.

It appears Adamis can't catch a break this year…even their sublingual tadalafil tablet candidate got a refusal to file letter from the FDA. Listing off the primary issues: the company's top product is basically sidelined by Sandoz; their lead product candidate is a subject of a patent dispute; their pipeline is frozen due to the deteriorating bankroll…what is there to like about Adamis right now?

I intend to highlight several key points that support a buy rating for ADMP. On the other hand, I provide a few looming downside risks that current and potential investors need to be aware of.

Valuation

My strongest signal for a buy comes from the current market cap of about $68M, which would have been fitting about year ago. Now? The market valuation has some of the gold standard metrics showing a value buy (Figure 1).

Figure 2: ADMP Valuation Grades (Source Seeking Alpha)

Typically, small-cap biotech companies that exhibit these value metrics find a strong bid. However, the share price continues to hit new 52-week lows, which appears to be shaking the tree of retail investors. Admittedly, I am finding it difficult to hold onto my position when looking at share price performance over the past year (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ADMP Share Price Performance (Source Seeking Alpha)

How can it get this bad? I will return to one of my previous articles, where I point out the loss of momentum and the lack of hype around the company. Adamis was once a "story stock" that was going to take-on EpiPen and Mylan (MYL)…now two years later…we got a soft launch and negligible revenues. Now, Zimhi is preparing for a potential approval and US partnership…but that momentum was stopped with a patent dispute. It seems as if every positive event for the company has been negated has lost its luster. I believe our current status is mostly due to the decimation of investor sentiment and not valuations or technicals.

Nevertheless, I have held my position owing to the potential for growth and the weakening downside. The sell-off has essentially discounted any future growth. In fact, the current market cap is below fair market value for the company's US Compounding subsidiary.

US Compounding "USC" is the primary source of revenue for the company which was able to bring in about $4.4M in revenue during Q1. The facility has sustained revenue growth since Adamis acquired it in 2016. Adamis anticipates USC sales to total $22M for the year, which should make the subsidiary a net positive by the end of 2019. Looking back at figure 1, we can the sector currently has a price-to-sales of about 6x. When we take USC's 2018 annual revenue of $15.1M and apply the sector's 6x multiplier, we get $90.6M; when using 2019's estimated revenue of $22M, we get about $132M. Personally, I like the sector's long-term price-to-sales average about 5x…which would adjust those to $75M for last year and $110M for 2019 projections. What's my point? The company's current market cap of $68M is a deep discount just for USC…not considering Symjepi revenues or any deal coming from Zimhi. Of course, there are many other ways to perform a fundamental valuation of a company, but I have an affinity for price-to-sales and enterprise value-to-sales, especially when there is expected revenue growth (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, the numbers above are just estimates but I would find it hard to believe the company experiences a negative annual growth for the next 3-5 years.

SYMJEPI Retail Launch

I have to suspect those annual revenue estimates are relying on Symjepi sales to take off over the next few years. Unfortunately, Symjepi is working running on a ¼ choke and barely running. Sandoz has yet to unleash Symjepi on the retail market, which is the largest portion of the epinephrine market. I believe this delay is the primary reason for the year-long share price erosion. However, the retail launch announcement could be the catalyst that reignites the hype in the stock as the Symjepi matches up with EpiPen on the market.

Zimhi Partnership

Another potential source of momentum and revenue is a Zimhi partnership deal. The company plans to close a deal before the October PDUFA date, which should have a healthy upfront payment and royalty stream. In addition, closing a partnership deal before the PDUFA would reinstall some confidence that the company doesn't want to repeat the Symjepi debacle with Zimhi and find a partner who is motivated to get the product on the shelves.

PDUFA

If the partnership deal fails to drum-up enthusiasm, hopefully, the PDUFA date will facilitate a run-up in the coming months. Having another approved product will add value to the company and the anticipation of an approval typically generates some buying in the preceding weeks and days. A Zimhi PDUFA run-up might not create a huge spike in the share price but it could prevent a summer sell-off as opportunistic investors accumulate a position to sell after an approval.

Bank Account

The company ended Q1 with $9.2M in cash and equivalents, which is a near-term downside risk. Conversely, management has an objective to reduce Op-Ex and cut the burn rate to $9M to $12M. This would be a decrease of roughly 50% matched to 2018's OpEx. Dr. Carlo trusts that the decrease in OpEx, the amount of cash on hand, the increased revenue from Symjepi and USC, and the probable upfront payment for Zimhi should provide sufficient funding through 2019. In the Q1 conference call, CFO, Rob Hopkins indicated, "if we enter into a commercialization agreement relating to our naloxone product will mitigate any need from equity financing."

Patent Problems

Patent disputes are a common occurrence in the biotech as companies fight over IP and attempt to fend-off generic encroachment. As Adamis continues to commercialize their products, we can expect the number of patent disputes to increase as the embedded competitors attempt to defend their markets.

However, it appears Adamis might have side-stepped Kaléo's attempt to thwart Zimhi's chances of hitting the shelves. Adamis recently amended their NDA and removed EVZIO as Reference Listed Drug "RLD" and removed the Paragraph IV certification. Now, Narcan is the only RLD listed, which doesn't have Orange Book listed patents. Therefore, Opiant (OPNT) and Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) will have a hard time stopping Zimhi from hitting shelves.

According to the company's press release, the company believes this amendment will not require a 30-month stay and the FDA will be able to approve Zimhi if they so choose. This amendment did occur early on in the review cycle, so I don't expect the PDUFA date to get an extension. Overall, it looks as if the FDA side of this issue has been addressed, however, this action will not stop legal actions by Kaléo, which could drag out for an extended period of time.

My biggest concern about the Kaléo dispute is the impact on partnership negotiations. I have to expect the NDA amendment has alleviated some apprehension but the lingering lawsuit could be a deal breaker from some prospective partners. Indeed, I am speculating about this but I can't imagine potential partners are not factoring these legal proceedings in their negotiations. This can become an issue for Adamis for a couple of reasons. One, the company has publicized their intention to find a partner before Zimhi PDUFA, which could turn against them if Zimhi gets the green light and there is no partner. Two, the partner uses these disputes as a bargaining chip against Adamis in order to force a more favorable deal.

Charts

Keeping in the spirits of ADMP, the charts look abysmal as the share price proceeds to channel down on low volume. Sadly, the share price has hit the oversold area on the weekly chart (Figure 4), which usually occurs after an extremely negative headline or update. In terms of Adamis, it looks as if the lack of positive headlines are enticing sellers to hit the stock.

Figure 4: ADMP Weekly (Source Trendspider)

I am not surprised a day of strong selling volume every 7-9 days on the daily chart (Figure 5). ADMP is an easy target for shorts considering the high percentage of retail investors and no hype left in the stock.

Figure 5: ADMP Daily (Source Trendspider)

If you study the charts, you can see a couple of days of strong selling followed 5-7 days of lower volume and then another couple days increased selling. In my opinion, I believe this is where investors need to pay the most attention. It is obvious the valuations are not drawing in investors, so it will a game of waiting out the sellers before I consider another buy.

Conclusion

ADMP's market cap is currently in the region of $68M. The stock has been trading down about 65% over the past 12 months and is well below both the 50 and 200-day moving averages. ADMP was a "story stock" in 2017 due to the anticipation of a commercial launch of Symjepi. Now, the story has a 2018 volume, a 2019 volume, and is starting a preface to 2020 volume. It looks has moved on from that story and is not looking to dive into the spin-off story of Zimhi. Still, these products have value and are not being properly valued by the market. Despite the buying opportunity, I am going to hold-off on adding to my position until I see this quarter revenue numbers. I admit that I am not going to get rock-bottom prices but we haven't hit those yet. So would I say ADMP is a Buy? Yes…Would I buy now? No…Why? Because the market says so.

