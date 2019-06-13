FuelCell Energy: Carbon Capture License Deal With Exxon Mobil Buys Some Much Needed Time

Reiterating my expectation for the company to file for bankruptcy albeit somewhat later than previously anticipated based on recent events.

Transaction effectively bought new management two months of additional time to sort things out and address the company's manifold operational and financial challenges.

Providing additional color on the most recent amendment to the company's term loan facility with Hercules Capital. Outstanding balance will be reduced to $13.5 million.

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Just yesterday, I discussed new disclosures made by ailing molten carbonate fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy in conjunction with its NT 10-Q filing with the SEC on Tuesday.

Photo: Recently reacquired Bridgeport 14.9 MW Fuel Cell Park - Source: Fortune.com

In effect, the company bought almost two months of additional time for recently appointed restructuring officers to sort things out in exchange for repaying another portion of its term loan facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC).

On Wednesday, FuelCell Energy provided additional details on the transaction:

Effective as of June 11, 2019, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a License Agreement (“License Agreement”) with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company (“EMRE”), pursuant to which the Company has agreed, subject to the terms of the License Agreement, to grant EMRE and its affiliates a non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, perpetual, irrevocable, non-transferrable license and right to use the Company’s patents, data, know-how, improvements, equipment designs, methods, processes and the like to the extent it is useful to research, develop, and commercially exploit carbonate fuel cells in applications in which the fuel cells concentrate carbon dioxide from industrial and power sources and for any other purpose attendant thereto or associated therewith. Such right and license is sublicensable to third parties performing work for or with EMRE or its affiliates, but shall not otherwise be sublicensable. Upon the payment by EMRE to the Company of $10.0 million, which is expected to occur within 15 days, EMRE and its affiliates will be fully vested in the rights and licenses granted in the License Agreement.

Frankly speaking, this looks like a terrible deal for FuelCell Energy as the company's carbon capture technology partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM) was widely considered as one of the company's key assets and main growth drivers going forward. But now Exxon Mobil is walking away with a perpetual, irrevocable license for a mere $10 million which allows them to commercialize the technology without even paying royalties to the company in the future.

While the license is non-exclusive, it is hard to imagine that FuelCell Energy will be able to sign similar agreements with other interested parties anytime soon given that the technology has been developed in close cooperation with Exxon Mobil over the past couple of years.

But beggars can't be choosers and without this transaction, the company would have likely been required to file for bankruptcy already.

As a result, the company was able to negotiate another amendment to its $20.9 million credit facility with Hercules Capital:

On June 11, 2019 (the “Effective Date”), the Company and each of its qualified subsidiaries, as borrower, certain banks and other financial institutions, as lender, and Hercules, as administrative agent for itself and lender, entered into the ninth amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement (such amendment, the “Hercules Amendment”). Under the Hercules Amendment, borrower has agreed, among other things, to: (A) no later than June 11, 2019, pay lender $1.4 million to be applied towards the outstanding balance of the loan; (B) no later than June 26, 2019, direct EMRE to pay lender $6.0 million of the $10.0 million payable under the License Agreement to be applied towards the outstanding balance of the loan; and (C) on each of July 1, 2019 and August 1, 2019, pay lender interest-only payments on the outstanding principal balance of the loan. Borrower has further agreed that interest at the default rate will accrue from June 3, 2019; provided, however, that, in the event that all of the secured obligations are paid in full on or prior to the last day of the Amendment Period (as defined below), lender will fully and unconditionally waive its right to payment of accrued and unpaid default interest. In such circumstances, lender will also fully and unconditionally waive payment of the prepayment charge. In the Hercules Amendment, the term “Amendment Period” is defined as the period from and after the Effective Date through the earlier of (I) August 9, 2019 and (II) the occurrence of any event of default under the Hercules Amendment. In addition, Hercules has waived borrower’s compliance with certain financial reporting covenants and the minimum unrestricted cash balance covenant set forth in the Loan and Security Agreement, in each case from the Effective Date through the end of the Amendment Period. Hercules and lender further agreed that borrower is permitted to use and maintain one or more deposit accounts that are not subject to any account control agreements for the purpose of borrower’s receipt and use of $4.0 million of the $10.0 million to be received from EMRE under the License Agreement. (...) As of June 11, 2019, prior to the application of the payments made and to be made to Hercules as described above, the outstanding principal balance under the Loan and Security Agreement was approximately $20.9 million.

In layman's terms:

The company will have to use the majority of the Exxon Mobil license proceeds and some of its remaining cash on hand to repay a combined $7.4 million to Hercules Capital, bringing the outstanding balance of the credit facility down to $13.5 million.

In exchange, FuelCell Energy will be able use the remaining $4 million in license proceeds for general corporate purposes.

After giving effect to the required $1.4 million loan repayment from cash on hand, net liquidity impact of the $10 million license proceeds calculates to a mere $2.6 million, less than a month of the company's estimated current cash usage.

Anyway, the transaction bought new management an unexpected two months of additional time to sort things out, potentially paving the way for negotiating a refinancing transaction, pursuing asset sales or closing further technology license transactions.

Bottom Line:

While certainly suited for making an impressive headline, the new carbon capture technology license agreement with Exxon Mobil greatly reduces the potential future value of one of the company's most promising assets.

That said, beggars can't be choosers and the company obviously had no other options to avoid an impending default under its term loan facility.

The transaction will buy new management an additional two months to deal with the company's manifold operational and financial challenges.

At this point, my expectations haven't really changed. I continue to expect the company to file for bankruptcy albeit somewhat later than previously anticipated based on recent events.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.