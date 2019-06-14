Marine Money Preview With J Mintzmyer (Podcast)

The looming implementation of IMO 2020 comes up as well, and J walks us through that as well as the potential winners in the post IMO world.

We discuss the pessimism in the sector and why the fundamentals look better, as well as what J would like to see management teams do about it.

J Mintzmyer checks in with us on the state of the shipping industry before its headlining investor event, Marine Money.

By Daniel Shvartsman

The shipping sector is 'in a world of hurt,' as J Mintzmyer puts it on today's podcast. Trade war headlines and low oil prices both have led sentiment to the dumps. But...

Mintzmyer, who runs Value Investor's Edge on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, is going to be attending Marine Money next week. This is the premier investor conference in the sector. One of the first panel discussions is about setting the stage for recovery in shipping. Mintzmyer is attending the conference and speaking on a couple of panels (though not the one on recovery) and we are going to cover it with J via the Marketplace Roundtable podcast.

The podcast above is a preview of the conference, as Mintzmyer sets the scene for the sector. While there is bad sentiment, he points out that the fundamentals are actually on the upswing, that companies in the sector have stronger balance sheets than in recent history, and that there are catalysts out there for the industry.

We talk with him about these topics in today's preview episode. We will be following up with a 'from the conference' podcast next week, and then a recap podcast shortly thereafter. Shipping requires a lot of attention to get right, and hopefully this podcast series will help shed some light on the sector for you.

Topics covered in today's episode:

1:30 minute mark - The pessimism in the sector and what could spark a change

5:15 - Oil, shipping, and global demand

8:30 - What to watch for at Marine Money

10:00 - Capital allocation in the shipping industry

13:00 - The secondary vessels market

18:15 - IMO 2020 - what it means and how it catalyzes things

25:00 - IMO 2020 winners

Stay tuned for the follow-up episodes, and chime in below if you have thoughts on where shipping is headed or what you'd like to learn from Marine Money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel has no positions in any stocks mentioned. J is long SALT, SBLK, STNG, LPG, and TGP. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.