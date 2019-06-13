BOIL: Neutral Weather Guidance Pressures The Flammable Complex

Weather guidance remains neutral, weighing on US natural gas demand and providing additional headwinds on the gas complex and BOIL shares.

Investment thesis

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) is set for further bearishness, following persisting natural gas storage increases, diving net speculative positioning, and moderate temperatures expected in the short term. Given that, I expect natural gas futures and BOIL to edge further south and do not see a backdrop improvement in the coming weeks.

Source: TradingView

Overview

BOIL seeks to replicate 2x the daily return of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub Index, gauging the price performance of natural gas futures contracts. BOIL is a tactical and geared ETF and is not intended to be held for long-term periods. While the instrument enables investors to benefit from short-term natural gas futures moves, long-term performance slightly erodes due to beta slippage and higher-than-average incurred costs.

Since the beginning of the year, BOIL's movements replicated accurately 2x the performance of natural gas futures:

Source: Nasdaq

Furthermore, while BOIL usually rolls its exposure on front-month natural gas futures contract, the fund opened a small position on September 2019 futures, slightly diversifying its overall exposure:

Source: Bloomberg

Besides, BOIL applies a reasonable fee compared to its main competitor UGAZ, with an expense ratio of 1.31% and an average spread on the last 60 days of just 0.14%. Nevertheless, in terms of asset base ($22.49m) and daily volume ($1.74m), BOIL does not compare to UGAZ, but still provides sufficient liquidity for retail investors.

Natural gas stocks

During the May 24-31 period, natural gas inventories continued to advance robustly, up 6.37% (w/w) to 1,986 Bcf, shows latest EIA report. This healthy increase propelled gas seasonality in a greater surplus compared to last year stocks, up 9.3% or 169 Bcf, yet storage remains in a deficit of 14.2% or 328.8 Bcf versus the five-year average. With that strong inventory build, negative pressure is likely to persist on BOIL's shares and weak seasonal catalysts will deepen it.

Source: EIA

On the supply-demand side, the natural gas equilibrium enhanced moderately during the reported period, following lifting demand and declining gas supply. Indeed, aggregate supply decreased slightly, down 0.3% (w/w) to 94.2 Bcf/d, amid slowing marketed and dry output, down respectively 0.7% (w/w) to 99.7 Bcf/d and 0.8% (w/w) to 88.8 Bcf/d, whereas net imports from Canada partly offset it, up 8.2% to 5.3 Bcf/d.

On the other side, aggregate US gas demand progressed moderately, up 2.9% (w/w) to 81.1 Bcf/d, thanks to climbing power needs, up 10.7% (w/w) to 33.1 Bcf/d, slightly lifting industrial demand, up 2.4% (w/w) to 21.6 Bcf/d, and increasing exports to Mexico, up 2.1% (w/w) to 4.9 Bcf/d. In the meantime, residential and commercial gas demand continued to weigh on the equilibrium, declining 8.9% (w/w) to 10.2 Bcf/d and is now close to reaching its seasonal low.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the CFTC, net speculative positioning on Nymex natural gas futures dipped sharply for the second consecutive week, down 26.33% (w/w) to 110,049 net short contracts on the week ending June 4th.

This plunge has been attributable to robust short accretions, up 10.76% (w/w) to 348 457 and has been partly counterbalanced by long accumulations, up 4.8% (w/w) to 238,408 contracts. In the meantime, BOIL lost 12.28% to $12.5 per share despite enhanced weather guidance. Going forward, natural gas markets should remain depressed, given healthy US supply and moderate expected demand.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length plunged by slightly less than 14 times, whilst BOIL's YTD performance dipped 42.31% to $14.48 per share.

Backdrop developments

In my last article published on May 14, I expected a short-term advance of BOIL, following enhancing weather prospects. Since then, the ETF withdrew significantly, thanks to improving inventory data and moderate temperatures, which weighed on natural gas demand.

Going forward, warm trends developing in the Pacific and Southeast regions and Western should be offset by colder-than-normal temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast. With these developments, weather guidance remains neutral for the time being and should provide marginal support to residential and power gas demand and thus to BOIL's shares.

Source: National Weather Service

In spite of that, recent geopolitical developments are likely to provide some tailwinds to the ETF, given that the Trump Administration decided late last week to suspend upcoming trade tariffs with its southern neighbor. This brings positive winds on the gas complex, which should marginally influence US gas exports to Mexico.

In this context, defined by strong natural gas storage builds, robust declines in net spec bets and neutral anticipated weather guidance, I expect BOIL's bearish trend to pursue in the short and medium term.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.