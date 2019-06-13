Universal Corporation: Creating Potential Treasure In Tobacco

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) started to make its come back as it revitalized its operations while remaining viable in FY 2019. The continuous increase in its solvency which adhered to its stronger performance could result in its long and lasting growth. Meanwhile, the dividends uninterrupted grew throughout the years despite the significant ups and downs of the company's earnings which could prove its financial strength. Nevertheless, the stock price remains cheap and undervalued which could be an opportunity for its potential investors.

UVV's Dividends

Dividends per Share

The dividends per share of the company have been constantly rising over the past decade. Regardless of the number of earnings, dividends per share continued to be higher every year. From 2009 to 2019 it already grew by $1.01 per share. On average, it has been growing by 4.7% per year. Though the movement was quite slow, it was certain. It was firmly going up amidst the sharp upward and downward movement in the company's income from its operations. The most significant change took place when it rose $2.16 in FY 2017 to $2.60 and $2.86 in 2018 and 2019 which resulted in a growth rate of 20.4% and 10%, respectively. Furthermore, the derived amounts using the Dividend Growth Model showed a brighter outlook towards its future values. The estimation showed that it would be $2.95, $3.03, $3.13 and $3.22 for the next four years.

Taken from Universal Corporation (Company Website)

The Dividend Growth Model was used to obtain the projected values.

Dividend Payout Ratio

As discussed earlier, dividends per share have always been increasing regardless of the amount and movement of net earnings. Ranging from 0.3 to 2.45, the dividends continued to be increasingly significant relative to the company's net income. For the last 10 years, the average value of the ratio is 0.67. This means that 67% of the company's bottom line earnings were given to its shareholders while the remaining amount will be added back to cash and deposits and/or used to further increase its production. This would ensure the security of the investments here since the company has been including its investors and their dividends in its priority list. If the trend would follow the estimation, it would be about 0.70 on average. But would the company be able to suffice this in the long-run?

Taken from Universal Corporation (Company Website)

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting were used to obtain the projected values.

Net Income and Dividends

The combination of their movements reflects the movement of the Dividend Payout Ratio. The point where the ratio reached its peak is also the point where net income fell below the dividends. Also, note that as the ratio increased, the gap narrowed, and vice versa. Nevertheless, what is essential here is the fact that despite the seemingly decreasing trend of net income, it was still generally higher than the dividends. Even if it fell short in 2017 and resulted in a $20-million deficit, it was easily canceled out in 2018 when it resulted in a $40-million surplus. In 2019, it was higher by $29 million. This should erase the worry that the company might not be able to meet its dividend payments since it already showed its capacity to do so. The remaining amount could either be saved or added to the operations which could result in higher returns. And as forecasted, the projection showed that the gap would remain within the average but would gear more towards its increasing trend. Indeed, the company is adequate enough to satisfy the investors' needs.

Taken from Universal Corporation (Company Website)

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting were used to obtain the projected values.

Free Cash Flow

This would be another indicator of the company's financial capacity. The fact that this remained higher than the dividends proved its financial consistency and sustainability. Even if CapEx was directly pulled out from the net value of the company's operations, this remained generally higher than the dividends. This would move faster, the gap would be wider for the following years.

Taken from Universal Corporation (Company Website)

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting were used to obtain the projected values.

UVV's Financials

Operating Revenue

There were years when it impressed the market by its sharp increase from its declining movement. For example, sales fell by $60 million in 2010 but were easily offset in the following year. In 2011, it rose from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion which gave an $80 million change. A year later, it fell by $120 million as it landed at $2.45 billion before rising again by $90 million in two consecutive years. Since then, the upward movement started to slow down and reversed itself continuously. The last two years seemed to be its final phase when it decreased again. Apparently, it seemed to be its trigger as it made an impressive $200-million increase in 2019 as it rose to $2.23 billion in 2019. With a 9.9% increase in the most recent fiscal year, Universal Corporation managed to cut its streak of declining movement of revenue.

Note that this is not just because of the dynamic market demand. One must know that the US Government has been in progressive action to ban the use of tobacco in the country. See Federal Regulation of Tobacco. There are particular cities and states that already moved in line with the government's actions. The company's inability to supply its products to some cities and states as well as the increase in excise tax were the primary drivers of the downward movement of the company's net sales. Nevertheless, an investor and/or an analyst must cling to the fact that the company continued to be formidable amidst all the changes that transpired and affected the market. Given the continuous and various movements against tobacco for many years, the company was able to keep its revenue above $2 billion for more than a decade which could imply its still strong demand and its strategic pricing.

As the trend suggests, it could be inferred that the company already adapted with this and could continue its strategy for the next few years. The forecasted values agreed with this analysis. As computed by the Linear Forecasting, the revenue would possibly remain near the average amount from 2009 to 2019. It would keep rising gradually until it reaches $2.27 and $2.30 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Its quarterly results gave justice to the annual trend. This could be noticed most in 2019. The most recent year had the highest values in 1Q, 2Q, 4Q as compared with the previous time series.

Another good thing that should be emphasized here is its maintained costs and expenses. While the company tried to cope with the actions against tobacco and remain competitive in the market, it was able to keep its costs lower than the revenue. For the last 10 years, it ranged from $1.86 billion to $2.34 billion. The gap between the sales and the costs and expenses was maintained at $200 billion. The lowest was $160 million while $260 million was the highest. This just showed that the company was able to stabilize its operations while trying to be more efficient as the values were all near their average. The stable movement of operating income which is reflected in the graph below could prove this.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

Net Income

Non-operating items have been moving in opposite directions. Interest income, other income, and interest expense have been generally increasing while the share of gain in equity affiliates has been quite decreasing. There were also other items after income tax which affected net income. Note that these are still extraordinary items which means that they are rarely incurred and do not necessarily tell whether the company is profitable or not due to their nature and frequency. As a result, the movement of net income has been different from that of operating income during the latter part of the decade. From 2009 to 2014, the movement of the two was similar but became different in 2015 to 2017 when these unusual items after tax were recognized in the Income Statement which also caused the sharp decline of net income. In 2016, net income was $109 million, but it suddenly fell to $31 million in 2017. Had the company not recognized after-tax items, net income would have been $106 million approximately. Its movement would have as stable as the movement of operating income.

Nevertheless, what would matter here is the fact that the fight against tobacco products and these after-tax items, the company remained profitable by $100 million on average and about $40 to $60 million larger than the dividends for the last 10 years. Indeed, the company showed long-term profitability which could also suffice dividend payments. The estimation for the next five years showed its continuous increase for the succeeding years.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

EPS

Since weighted average shares (WAV) have not been changing substantially for the given time series, EPS continued to mirror the movement of net income. The fact that EPS remained positive even if it hit its lowest point at $0.88 in 2017 should be treasured. This corresponds to the lowest value of net income. It would also be moving with stability if not for the existence of after-tax items. Upon estimation, EPS would still be moving in line with net income as it would be increasing for the next five years and would be paying between $5 and $6.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

Return on Assets

Over the past decade, Universal Corporation already proved its profitability despite the changes from its non-operating section and even after income tax. Relative to assets, how profitable did the company become? With an average of 5.35, it could be understood that for every purchased asset, the company realized earnings of 5.35 percent.

As the values are shown, the movement has been parallel with the movement of net income. This became most noticeable in 2017 when it hit its lowest point at 1.42 which also seemed to be an outlier in the set. This means that if net income without the after-tax items would be used, ROA would be about 5.0. This also showed that the company's assets have been maintained near their average value. Like EPS, and net income, ROA would also be increasing for the next five years as projected by the linear trend forecasting.

This is also a good point to discuss. The parallel movement of ROA and net income which proved the stable value of assets relative to the company's earnings. It could be seen here that the company's profitability sustained the amount of its assets which have been used for the operations. This showed not only efficiency and viability but even a glimpse of its long-term adequacy which would be further discussed in the next section.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

Net Worth

The company's net worth continued to go up from 2009 to 2019. Ranging from $1.12 to $1.45, UVV has an average value of $1.3 billion. This corresponds to the remaining amount of assets should all the liabilities be directly deducted. And even if the dividends would also be taken from it, the company would still have more than $1 billion. Indeed, the company has vast financial resources which could cover all its financial obligations and further enhance its strong operations. Its increasing net worth proved that the company has been increasingly solvent over time and that profitability has been getting along very well with solvency. The consistency in all its financial statements showed its solid and intact fundamentals.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting was used to obtain the projected values.

Valuing the Stock

Stock Price

The stock price of UVV has been consistently bullish since the latter part of April. It has a PE Ratio of 14.43 which entails an investor to spend $14.43 for every gain. This is still an ideal value since it is relatively cheap. But if the Dividend Growth Model will be used, is the price really cheap and undervalued or already overvalued?

Current Price: $59.32

Dividend Proposed: $2.95 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.04656674634

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.0962970228

Derived Value: $62.08233939 or $62.08

As computed by the model, the price is still undervalued. Given its stronger fiscal year-end mixed with its increasing dividends, the possibility of stock price increase must be taken into consideration.

Possible Growth Driver

Universal Corporation in Partnership with Philip Morris International Inc. (UVV to Supply Philippine Tobacco)

Before FY 2019 ended, Universal Corporation announced its agreement with Philip Morris International, Inc. to supply Philippine Tobaccos through its subsidiary, Universal Leaf Philippines, Inc. This would be a great opportunity for UVV to further increase its operations. The Philippines is not as restrictive as the US when it comes to tobacco products so it would be easier for both companies to transact and supply. Being a tobacco supplier of Philip Morris would also be beneficial for UVV in the sense that the former has a well-established name and cigarettes in the Philippines. The success of this could even open partnerships with other large tobacco and cigarette companies. This could strengthen the company's operations and result in higher earnings in the long-run which would also benefit its stakeholders.

Areas of Consideration

While it is enticing to take a chance on UVV given its stronger fiscal year end, seemingly undervalued stock price, and the possible growth driver, one must consider the following before investing here:

The company's financials can hardly determine the future results in its operations. Although the company already proved its financial consistency with its profitability and solvency, one must still be aware of the fact that there are other factors that affect its Income Statement. Also, remember that Balance Sheet values are accumulated while Income Statement amounts are for the current period only. There have been progressive actions implemented in the US. Though the company withstood these, the government could still do necessary actions to further restrict the production of tobacco products which could negatively affect its sales and earnings.

The stock is moving with constant changes. Just because it's bullish and undervalued doesn't always mean the price will follow. One must understand that the continuous intervention and restriction of the government with tobacco production can affect the movement of the stock price. And it has not stopped yet.

Conclusive Thought

While a lot of tobacco companies had a hard time dealing with the continuous restriction of tobacco in certain cities and states, Universal Corporation gave its best to withstand all these. It remained a formidable figure in the industry. With the company's milestones and possible growth opportunities versus the possible risks associated with it, should an investor take a chance on UVV?

Long-term Investors: Amidst the progressive restriction on tobacco products, the company remained solid. It managed to keep its sales near the average value. UVV remained profitable with or without after-tax items and remained in line with ROA. Net Worth has been increasing which agreed with net earnings which showed consistency with profitability and long-term solvency. With the massive amount of net worth, one could see that the company could continue sufficing and even increasing its dividend distribution. This could make one feel secure that the company has adequate resources.

Short-term Investors: Though the price can hardly be guessed, the fact that it's less than its supposed value should not be thrown away. With its PE Ratio, the price is still cheap. Its agreement with Philip Morris which could strengthen its operations and could offset the government impact on the stock price of tobacco companies. Also, the volatility is small and the trend is bullish which could be a good factor for many short-term investors, particularly those who are into buying and selling of stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.