How To Size Exposure As An Active Investor

Recognize both sides of the equation when using leverage, and decide ahead of time how you will react when things don't go your way.

Most of the articles I write relate to the overall markets, and our expectations for certain instruments and their price targets. In this article, I want to discuss a few approaches that might help investors maximize performance and minimize risk when taking advantage of investment opportunities.

A common question I get from investors and traders is how to determine the correct size of exposure to allocate to each investment opportunity. The simple answer is "it depends". It depends on a number of factors, as there is not a "right size fits all" when it comes to appropriate exposure. As an example, it depends on the risk to reward skew of the particular opportunity, your individual risk tolerance, whether you are using funds in a 401K vs. a self-directed IRA account, your tolerance for the overall amplitude in the value of the capital accounts you are managing, or whether you are using leverage, just to name a few.

So, let's take several different scenarios and consider how you might go about determining what your correct exposure should be. Remember, having an individual plan that suits your own needs and personality is imperative. Size of exposure to each opportunity is one component to your overall plan.

401K

As an example, if you are exposing capital from within a retirement account like a 401K, then the question of exposure size is significantly different than managing capital from within a self-directed IRA or individual brokerage account. Typically, the only question relating to investment exposure in a 401K is when to be in a "risk on" posture versus when to be neutral and in cash. As equity markets ebb and flow, exposing 401K capital to long exposure in varying sizes makes sense, of course, but you don't have the choices available with most 401K plans to trade the various sectors that you would in a self-directed account. You are simply 100% long equities, a portion long equity, or 100% in cash. Other choices may include exposure to certain industry sectors and/or foreign market funds. Another alternative available in 401K plans are bond funds and, therefore, you might have a portion of capital long bonds if the correct setup is in play with bonds, but outside of general equity funds, bonds, and cash, your investment choices are limited as going short with the use of inverse ETFs is not a choice. That does not mean that your ability to grow capital rapidly is limited by only being able to be long equities or bonds. By standing aside in equities during meaningful pullbacks and re-entering at areas of key support, you can achieve significantly greater performance over the years than by staying in a constant "risk on" posture. However, in terms of how much you allocate to these or other sector funds available in a 401K, it is markedly different than the options available when managing a self-directed account. As a very general guideline, while managing your funds within a 401K, one approach might be to view three common exposure postures - 1. 100% long equities; 2. 50% long equities; and 3. 100% cash. During times when markets are clearly in the topping region, going to 50% cash makes perfect sense. Then, upon a break of support, exiting the other 50% makes sense. Conversely, when markets are in the bottoming region of support, entering a 50% long position and allowing yourself additional capital to add at the next lower level of support or after the completion and retrace of an upside impulsive move to add the other 50% makes sense.

To put this into perspective, see my recent article suggesting a move down in the S&P 500. Based on this analysis, right now would be a time to be in a full or partial cash position.

Broad Brush Exposure Sizes

One approach when managing your capital might be to consider what is a full size position versus a half-sized position. As an example, we typically consider a full position to be 20% of capital exposure to an ETF or leveraged ETF, and a half position to be 10%. To illustrate, if you are managing $100,000, then a half position would be $10,000. We typically limit exposure to individual stocks to no greater than 15%. The exception to this allocation relates to long or short equities in the form of a non-leveraged ETF - i.e. SPDR S&P 500 1x long SPX (SPY) or ProShares TR/Short 1x inverse SPX (SH). It is quite common we will allocate a much larger percentage of capital to a non-leveraged ETF that is long or short the general equities markets.

Traditional capital allocation that most investors are accustomed to would suggest these investment allocations are high. However, allow me to explain why an active investor might view this as reasonable.

When allocating capital using specific methodology, like using Elliott Wave and Fibonacci mathematics, investors should never place an order into a sector without first knowing two things - 1. Finite downside risk - precisely how much am I risking? and 2. What is the approximate upside target? In other words, what is the risk to reward skew? By knowing precisely what amount of capital you are risking in exchange for the upside you are exchanging that risk. By approaching each position in this fashion enables investors to allocate over-sized exposure. Investment opportunities we are seeking can range from short term to intermediate term. A short-term opportunity might be 2-8 weeks, whereas an intermediate term might be 2-12 months.

Provided you manage risk appropriately by using well-defined levels to exit with minimal losses, the allocation approach described herein is very reasonable. However, certain rules apply, not the least of which is to develop a plan, stick with the plan, and ensure that your plan is well defined and fits your own personality. As an example, if you know about yourself that you have a difficult time cutting your losses swiftly then limit exposure to accommodate this self-awareness. Keep in mind that there are two kinds of currency - 1. Capital and 2. Emotional. As an investor or trader, preservation of emotional currency is every bit as important as preservation of capital.

Using Leverage

There are a number of ways to use leverage. I won't address options in this discussion but rather will discuss the use of leveraged ETFs and futures contracts to manage a hypothetical portfolio of greater value.

Leveraged ETFs

We like the use of leveraged ETFs primarily because most of our positions are short term to intermediate term in nature. However, most sectors spend 80% of their time in consolidation mode and 20% of their time moving in the direction of the trend. It is during the breakout of consolidations that leveraged ETFs are most effective.

Leveraged ETFs provide a multiple return relative to the underlying. As an example, a 2x leveraged ETF is designed to provide 2x the daily performance of the underlying. If one were long shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude (UCO), they would reasonably expect the performance of these shares to match the daily percentage moves in crude oil. However, because the leverage is reset on a daily basis, over time leveraged ETFs experience degradation in their ability to match the performance of the underlying. Moreover, during periods of long consolidation in the underlying, degradation in leveraged ETFs can be extreme. It is for this reason that one should endeavor to use leveraged ETFs during periods of price advancement and avoid during periods of long consolidation.

A common approach might be to take an initial non-leveraged position, then add a component of a leverage ETF only upon a breakout to the upside or downside from a time of consolidation. To illustrate, let's say we thought Natural Gas is going to experience a move from $2.10 to $4.90 over the next 9-12 months. We might invest into a 10% position using shares of US Natural Gas Fund (UNG), and once a confirmed breakout occurs, add an additional 10% position in VelocityShares 3x Long NG (UGAZ). We might exit the UGAZ position after completion of wave 3 of iii (the swiftest portion of the move up), but hold UNG for the entirety of the anticipated move. The leveraged ETF can help to supercharge overall performance, but a keen focus on risk management is critical when using leveraged ETFs.

Using Futures Contracts as a leveraged approach to managing a larger investment pool

Setting aside if you are a day trader - where your risk parameters might be completely different, what I want to discuss now is how you might view using futures contracts to leverage your capital. Futures contracts are extremely leveraged and you must, therefore, have a well thought out plan before using them to manage capital.

"Focus solely on the notional value when taking position trades using futures contracts". I've seen many investors base the size of their exposure on what I consider to be totally meaningless criteria. As an example, some focus on the amount of the margin requirement their brokerage firm requires. Others will pontificate that you should trade only one futures contract for every $10,000 or $25,000 of capital you manage. How you determine risk is entirely up to you, but not understanding what that risk is before embarking on making a trade is like piloting an airplane without first being trained as a pilot.

"Always focus on the notional value". Allow me to provide some examples and then I'll summarize by providing an investment approach that provides for the use of futures contracts as leverage, but at the same time provide the ability to control overall risk. Below are several futures contracts, the current margin requirement with Interactive Brokers, their factor, and the notional values as of the time of this write up.

Futures Contract Current Price or Index Level Factor Notional Value Margin Requirement - Interactive Brokers Leverage - Notional Value/Margin Requirement Crude Oil $52 1,000 $52,0000 $5,198 10 S&P 500 Emini 2,880 50 $144,000 $8,457 17.03 Gold $1,339 100 $133,900 $4,250 31.5 Natural Gas $2.396 10,000 $23,960 $2,345 10.22

So, based on the current margin requirements with Interactive Brokers at the time of this writing, the leverage with crude oil is 10:1, whereas with gold it's 31.5:1. In all cases, the leverage is in excess of 5:1.

If you are managing a portfolio of $100,000, and want to use leverage, then imagine having a portfolio of 5x your base of capital, and then determine sector exposure and exposure size based on the notional value. To illustrate, let's imagine for you were seeking to grow your $100,000 account consistent with it being the equivalent to a $500,000 account, and you determined that you want to have a 20% non-leveraged exposure to Natural Gas in the $2.10 region, with a stop out level of $1.95, and a price target of $4.00. In this case you would buy 4 NG futures contracts ($500,000 x 20% = $100,000 exposure to NG / the notional value of each NG contract of $27,700 = 3.6, rounded up is 4 contracts). If you buy NG at $2.10 with a stop out level of $1.95, you are risking $6,000, or 6% of your capital ($.15 x a factor of 10,000 = $1,500 x 4 contracts = $6,000). On a portfolio of $500,000, you are risking 1.20%, whereas by using leverage you are risking 6% of your capital. However, assuming NG follows through to your $4.00 price target then your overall profit is $76,000 (4 x 10,000 x $1.90 profit = $76,000), which represents a 15% return on $500,000, but represents a 76% return on your $100,000 capital account. In this instance, you risked $6,000 to make $76,000 over 12-months.

Because everyone varies in their emotional capacity to accept larger swings in the value of their capital, it is imperative that you take a long look in the mirror and decide what your exposure to leverage will do to your emotional capital when a position stops you out. Will you march back into the next attractive scenario with the same gusto you entered the initial opportunity that resulted in a loss? Obviously taking a $6,000 loss on a $500,000 base of capital would have a lesser emotional impact than taking a $6,000 loss on a $100,000 base of capital. If you have a solid enough dose of self-awareness to know how this would affect your ability to move onto the next opportunity, then adjust the overall imagined portfolio size down - i.e. $400,000, or $250,000, and adjust the size of your futures contract accordingly based on the notional value it represents of the exposure to your hypothetical portfolio.

Managing capital in the fashion described above can be extremely rewarding, but if you do not have a solid investment or trading plan with very specific rules about how and when to expose capital to various opportunities, it is only a matter of time before markets will either force you to do so, or rob you of your hard earned capital. It's easy to imagine the upside potential, but before you allow yourself to focus on this potential, first take time to consider the downside potential, and how you will react when things don't go your way. Consider the impact it will have on your life and the lives of your family members.

Successful traders commonly use leverage. However, that's not to say that all who use leverage are successful. Having a solid plan for each investment choice you make prior to making it, knowing the specific risk you are taking, and knowing the effect it will have on both your account and your emotions before taking the positions will afford you the ability to "right size' your exposure to leverage.

Note, if you do not have a clear exit strategy on each trade or investment you make BEFORE you make it, using leverage is akin to gambling, and we all know that gambling is when the odds are not stacked in your favor. Risk management should be the primary focus at all times when exposing capital to investment opportunities.

Concluding Remarks

Have a plan that is designed for your own circumstances and personality. Know what exposure you intend to allocate based on your plan. Leverage can be good but is a double-edged sword, so know precisely how the amplitude in your portfolio will affect your willingness to take full advantage of each high confidence opportunities in the future when things fail to go your way.

Follow me to receive notifications when I publish free articles. Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS, TVIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.