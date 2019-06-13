Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Management Presents at 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference (Transcript)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference June 13, 2019 5:15 AM ET

Karen McLoughlin - CFO

Jared Weisfeld - Technology Sector Specialist at Jefferies

Jared Weisfeld

So I guess we’ll try and get started here. For those who don’t know me, I’m Jared Weisfeld; recently joined Jefferies as a Technology Sector Specialist and it’s my pleasure to introduce Cognizant’s CFO. And maybe we would love to just get started, if you want to give us a brief overview for those not familiar with Cognizant and we can get started from there.

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So thank you and good morning everyone. Thank you for having us. As we have several years in a row now we have been here to know that conference authorities had a great opportunity to get over and see folks here in London. For those of you who are not familiar with Cognizant, we are a Fortune 200 Technology Services Provider. We are about a 25-year old company and headquartered in North America. We provide everything from IT services to Consulting, BPO, Outsourcing etcetera to primarily Fortune 2000 companies around the world. And increasingly over the last few years as with many others in our space, we’ve seen a big shift in our business from traditional IT outsourcing to much more digital transformation and really working with our clients and our partners on helping our clients become digital enterprises around the world.

About 75% of our business is based in North America revenue, the remaining 25% is scattered across the U.K., Europe and what we call the rest of the world, which includes the Middle East and Asia and so forth. We’re about 285,000 people around the world, so while the headcount and historically have been a very fast growth company. In Q1 of this year we grew about 6.8% on a constant currency basis and on track to go a little bit further than the rest of the year, but about two-thirds of our business comes from financial services and healthcare, so those are our two largest industry segments and we got a market from an industry perspective. So within what we call financial services practise that includes banking and insurance and then in our healthcare segment, that includes primarily a payer healthcare business, so U.S. payer companies a large and fast growing life sciences and pharma business and a small business in a provider space. And then our two other industry segments, one is called products and resources which includes retail and manufacturing consumer goods and our fourth industry segment which is our communications media and tech and those two are actually our fastest growing businesses right now, but on a slightly smaller base than our financial services and healthcare practice.

Jared Weisfeld

So that's helpful. Thank you. Maybe before we get into some of the sub segments it's been almost a full quarter now since Brian Humphries began his role as Cognizant’s new CEO. I think during the call, Brian remarked that he's connecting with employees, clients, partners across the business. Can you just give us some of Brian’s initial impressions of CEO, positives, negatives and how stakeholders are responding at this point?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So, Jerry mentioned that our new CEO Brian Humphries, he's joining us on April 1st. And he is our first outside CEO. We -- our prior CEO Francisco D'Souza is still actually Executive Vice Chairman until the end of this month, and then will be a board member thereafter. Francisco was one of the co-founders of the company. He’s been with the company for 25 years and CEO for about twelve, so long term CEO, and Brian came on board and has really spent the last nine or 10 weeks traveling the world, meeting with employees, meeting with clients, getting to know the business, and our teams, and as to your point what's working, and where he thinks there's room for improvement. I think, if he were sitting here, he'd say some of his observations are that there is tremendous passion and energy inside this company that has always been a part of the spirit of Cognizant. Our teams are very focused on delivering good value and high quality services to their customers.

We also have a wealth of talent and solutions. And I think even surprised him to some extent the depth of the solutions and the talent that's across the organization, and the offerings that we can bring to our clients. And perhaps, we haven't always done a good enough job of really marketing that and making people aware of all the solutions that we have. I think at the same time, you know one of the things he really wants to focus on is actually accelerating and returning to growth above and beyond what we're doing this year. We have historically been known in the market for being a very high growth organization and our growth rate slipped a little bit recently. So, really looking at the organization structure, and what's getting in the way potentially of that growth. And so some of things we're looking at right now are really around has the organization structure become more complex over time? And so, if so, how do we simplify that. And return to putting decision making in the hands of the client teams and really allowing our client teams to do what they do best, which is working with their clients and moving very quickly to help clients transform their business.

So that's probably our first and foremost priority, and then looking to ensure that we free up enough investment dollars to continue to drive that growth, to continue to accelerate the shift to digital, which has become so prevalent in our industry. He and I both continue to believe that there is room to take cost out of parts of our business and to streamline that and to reinvest those dollars in continuing to accelerate the shift, both in digital as well as expanding our market presence across both the industries that we serve as well as the geographies that we serve.

In particular, we think there's a very large opportunity for expansion outside of North America, where we continue to be under penetrated.

Jared Weisfeld

So maybe along those lines when you talk about priority with respect to returning to growth I think last quarter you mentioned a couple things specifically, things and company specific execution issues as well as some external factors that impacted the results, maybe you can talk us through a couple of those and sort of how we can bridge from last quarter to getting to that growth phase?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So I think in particular if we talk about financial services and then healthcare. So within financial services, our banking practice has been under some pressure for the last several quarters primarily in our top five banks, and we held our first Investor Day last November for those of us, for those who don't follow us. And at our Investor Day, we talked about how within our top five banks we had seen significant pressure on a year-over-year basis and in fact the decline overall in that portfolio.

But what had happened towards the middle of last year is we actually saw two of those clients return to very nice growth. And this plays to this notion of the shift to digital. So over the last few years, we've seen a lot of pressure in what we call run the business, so clients really looking to optimize their spend and their infrastructure and running their core operations, while they shift investment towards digital transformation.

And because of the large footprint we had in many of these banking clients, we felt a lot of that pressure on the cost optimization side, but where we've been able to successfully shift our relationships with the clients to being much more of a thought leader and more solution oriented. We've been able to shift that work now to digital work and in fact in one of our largest banking relationships about 40% of our work today is digital.

But we do have three of those clients that are still under pressure and going through cost optimization. And I expect that that trend will continue for a little bit. A little bit of a different trend we saw in banking in the first quarter was really two pieces. One is, we have a couple of our regional clients that have agreed to merge now. Those mergers won't actually close until the middle or late 2020. But typically when we see clients going through a merger situation, you tend to see a pullback at least in some of their discretionary spending while they're going through the merger process and then post the merger you tend to see an acceleration in spending as they get into integration work.

So we saw a little bit of that pullback and we saw a little bit of sluggishness just overall in what we call our regional banks in the U.S., nothing significant in any one client or another, but a little bit of a pause. I think, they were a little bit late to open up budgets and spending for the year. Obviously there's been a little bit of consternation in the market about whether there is or is not a recession looming at some point. And so, I think we saw a little bit of trepidation with that.

But then if I flip to healthcare. Healthcare is also a bit more challenging, a lot more challenging this year as we look at 2019. Two things happened in healthcare. One is, we have a very large footprint in healthcare across the U.S. and are one of the predominant players in the healthcare care space. And in that space, we had four large companies last year agreed to merge into two companies, the four companies that merged were CBS and Aetna and Sigman Express Scripts.

And given our presence in the healthcare market, we had a very large dominant position in each of those clients. And what you typically see in a merger, and we saw this even more aggressively this time than usual is once the deal closes, clients will look to consolidate contracts and then try to optimize those contracts. In this case, those contract renegotiations have been more protected, and a little bit more challenging than we initially expected, and so that has put pressure both on Q1 as well as, as we look to the rest of the year.

Now those are large strategic relationships for us. We felt it was really important to work through these negotiations with these clients. There will be at some point a lot of transformation and integration spend, but certainly in the short term. It costs some pressure on our healthcare business. That was compounded by we have one client in the healthcare space that is also doing some building out a captive, which put a little bit of pressure on our business, but we think that was a fairly isolated situation.

Jared Weisfeld

You mentioned in one of your banking clients that 40% of the work is digital. How does that compare to sort of company average and do you think that you can see that mix increase with respect to some of your other banking clients as well?

Karen McLoughlin

First, so about 30% of our work today is what we call digital. Now our definition of digital excludes all of our platform business, we’ve got slightly different definitions of digital today. So, on a like-on-like basis, for us it's about 30% of our business today. And as I said, and you pointed out about 40% and one of our largest banking clients, we do expect to see a continued shift to digital. And you know, in many ways almost every new project you take on today has some component of digital to it. And we believe that, that will be a trend that will continue for quite some time to come.

Jared Weisfeld

So before we focus on that in terms of what's being done to help pivot the organization toward digital, maybe just to touch on products, resources and communications, media impact, because I think those are showing some positive momentum. Can you just talk about some specific investments that you're making within these verticals and some of the trends that you're seeing?

Karen McLoughlin

Yes. So products and resources, I'll start there. So in that business, there's really five components to that, so one is traditional retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and then energy and utilities, and travel and hospitality. Those are -- individually smaller businesses for us. And so have been very good growth businesses over the last few years particularly energy and utilities is a very new business for us, and so something that we are seeing some very good traction in. What's interesting in that business is because in some ways we relate to the market a lot of the work we do there is digital and tends to be much more transformative than maybe sort of the core traditional I.T. services business.

And, and so we've seen very nice traction in those businesses, a lot of consulting, a lot of transformation work. A lot of solution work going on, and we believe that there will be continue to be a lot of opportunity to expand their – the retail industry as we all know is undergoing significant transformation. And we have been fortunate in terms of the clients that we have, and part of that is you know are you in the right places with the right clients? And then certainly as we look at things, like manufacturing 4.0 and so forth impacting not just manufacturing, but also we'll talk about other parts of our business down the road, we think there's lots of opportunity there.

In our communications media and tech businesses, that's a little bit of a different business. What we used to call information media and entertainment, we now call it part of our CMT business. It’s part of the Cognizant heritage. We were born out of done and Bradstreet. For those of you who don't know our heritage and so we come from a strong business of analytics and have always had a strong presence in the information and media space. We've more recently over the last decade or so developed a better presence in particularly the North America communications businesses.

I think, there's a lot of opportunity for us to expand that business across the globe. And then, we have what we call our tech business, which we use to sort of call high tech. That business is interesting because it's historically been much more of a development focused business less of a traditional outsourcing or run the business type business model. And over the last several years, we've built very nice relationships with some of the very large names in Silicon Valley on the West Coast of the U.S. and have really expanded our footprint there.

Now a lot of the work that we've done over the last two years or so has come through digital operations and some content work and so forth. But again, we believe there is significant opportunity to continue to expand that work and particularly the services we provide into those clients given the nature of the work they do.

Jared Weisfeld

So on this notion of pivoting to digital, when you think about the efforts that are being done within the organization, I think you know Brian also on the call talked about a flatter organization going forward and some of the initiatives that you can, that you can engage in, so maybe sort of how do you balance the two in terms of taking out costs from an organizational structure perspective as well as pivoting the organization to more digital footprint?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So I think you know the great thing about having a large organization with a lot of different businesses is we have that flexibility and we know that in parts of our business and we've been talking about this now for a couple of years that there is room to optimize the cost of delivery and our overhead structure. We've made some progress there over the last two years. We outlined a framework back in 2017, where we talked about opportunities to increase or to reduce costs through better utilization, to managing our pyramid, to managing our overhead structure, simplifying our corporate structure etcetera. But we believe there's a lot more opportunity there to be had. And, and in particular, simplifying the org structure and really getting back to allowing our account teams to be the drivers of the business and being able to make decisions quickly and on the ground. And so that's something that we're very much focused on.

Now we'll take those dollars and really redirect those dollars to investment and growth. And that's both in terms of making sure that we have enough feet on the streets or enough salespeople, enough client partners with the right skills that we're surrounding them with the right talent in terms of consulting talent, and digital talent, and that we also continue to build out solutions and capabilities. Partnerships are much more important now in our business than perhaps they were say eight or nine years ago. So real, really building out those capabilities and making sure that we have the right go to market presence.

Jared Weisfeld

That makes a lot of sense. So along those lines I think operating margin came in a little bit below expectations given some of the challenging revenue dynamics, say about 16% in the quarter. When you think about some of the potential drivers to operating margins, can you help us think about the trajectory into the June quarter and perhaps the balance of the year?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So the margins for Q1 that non-GAAP what we call adjusted operating margin was about 16%. We've said it will stay flat sequentially from Q1 to Q2, and then we will see some acceleration as we get into the back half of the year and average about 17% on a full year basis. The reasons margins came in a little bit light in Q1 were primarily due to the revenue being a little bit lower than we expected it to be. We had ramped up hiring starting late last year, to accommodate what we expected to be the revenue growth this year. And so our headcount in Q1 grew about 9% on a year-over-year basis versus our revenue grew about 6.8% on a constant currency basis. And this is a fairly linear business that we're in and the vast majority of our cost is people. So, when your headcount grows faster than your revenue that obviously puts pressure on margin.

Now, as we get into Q2 and into the back half of the year we will continue to add heads. It is important to ensure that we have the right talent and enough talent on the street to do that, but we will slow the pace of the net hiring versus where it was in Q1 and that will allow us to modify the margins as we get into the back half of the year and then supplement that with some of the cost optimization activities that are underway in the company and had already started before Brian joined. But we will continue to ensure we stay on track for those as well.

Jared Weisfeld

So, in the context of Q1 results and your fiscal 2019 guide, is the medium term outlook guidance of call it 7% to 11% growth with about 10 bps operating margin expansion per year. Is it still fairly reasonable despite the shortfall?

Karen McLoughlin

So, yes, what we've outlined at Investor Day last year was 6% to 9% organic constant currency and then that we would add about a point to one and a half to two points a year of growth through acquisitions. We clearly believe that there continues to be market opportunity and we will continue to also focus on growing both organically as well as through acquisitions. In terms of more long term guidance around the structure of that growth and the margin trajectory once finds a little bit more time to get his arms around the business and think about where he wants to make his investments, we’ll come back to clarify that.

Jared Weisfeld

So then, taking that a little bit in terms of thinking about your free cash flow generation which is pretty robust, can you just maybe walk us through buybacks dividends in M&A and how you're thinking about it from an allocation perspective through each of those three buckets?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So last year we outlined new capital allocation framework for the company. On average think about free cash flow generation being about one-to-one with net income. It will move around from quarter-to-quarter but on an annual basis that's about the right trajectory. And what we had said last year is that we would take our annual free cash flow allocate about 50% of that to buybacks and dividends, 25% of that to M&A, and then the remaining 25% given our structure goes to India. And while the cash that's in India actually generates quite a bit of interest income for us. It is essentially held in India and a little bit harder to tap into.

And so that is still the framework that we're operating under. We certainly have a strong balance sheet and can and will use that for acquisitions as we see fit. Historically, we don't believe in doing acquisitions just for scale sake. We prefer smaller tuck-in acquisitions but acquisitions that bring us enabling skill, so skill sets that are easier to fit perhaps buy versus build acquisitions that have a digital footprint, a geographic expansion footprint and bring us some IP and platforms are typically the types of things we're looking for.

Jared Weisfeld

And also give the audience an opportunity to ask questions if anyone has any questions you can submit something online or raise your hand and a microphone will come to you if anyone has anything.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks. Just want to ask a question on the non-digital business, so, roughly 70% of revenues. Can you talk about some of the pressures there -- the price pressure? What we should expect sort of growth-wise there?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. So, in the -- what you would call non-digital business, there’s a number of components there including our platform business. So that for us is not part of digital but it is a very fast growth part of the business and important part of the business. I don't know how many folks are familiar with our platform business, but that business is important in the sense of it does a few things. It allows us to bring solutions to market that are drive very long term relationships with our clients and also start to drive what we call non-linearity. So this ability to separate revenue from headcount growth in our business is something that everybody's been searching for.

And so, with a platform we typically go in and take over the client's operations for that process end-to-end. We own the platform. We host the infrastructure. We do all of their operations work and so these are very nice long term sticky relationships and we think a very critical part of the business today. The vast -- the scale of the platforms that we have is primarily in healthcare, so we did an acquisition of the company called TriZetto back in 2014 which allowed us to launch our healthcare platform business and so that is the largest part of the platform business, but increasingly we have platforms now in life sciences and in our pharma business.

We do a lot of work around clinical trials. We have platforms in other parts of the business insurance, some in retail et cetera and then most recently we bought a company based here in the U.K. back in Q1 a company called Meritsoft which is in the banking space. And then we also just recently announced a relationship with three Finnish banks where we're going to be building a new platform for those, banks based on the Temenos platform and that will ultimately be a market that we take more broadly. So I think platforms will continue to be a big piece.

Then also in that business you also are in the non-digital work. You have traditional application, maintenance and testing and infrastructure services. And over time those businesses will continue to morph to be more digital. And so what you tend to see clients doing now is look to optimize their run the business, what we call the run the business spend, so their traditional support of their infrastructure and their operations and their applications and move that work to digital.

Now application maintenance obviously doesn't go to zero. You still have to keep the lights on and run the business, but clients are being more thoughtful about where they spend their money looking to use automation, more productivity levers, other ways of driving down that cost and redirecting that spend. It's less right now about pricing compression in that space as it is about productivity and you can drive productivity through a number of levers today. And so I think we'll continue to see that.

Now, we have seen some price and compression in these health care contracts that we're renegotiating, but I think that's a little bit more of a one-off versus more systemic pricing issue in the industry, increasingly today CEOs and clients more generally are interested in speed to market agility. Can you bring me the thought leadership? Can you bring me the solutions? And it's less about a rate card conversation, but more can you really deliver value to a client.

Jared Weisfeld

Great. One thing I just want to follow-up on before going back to the audience with respect to some of the free cash flow generation and you talked about allocated across buybacks dividends and M&A. What desire is there to increase the allocation towards M&A from the perspective of diversifying away from some of those top five banking clients. I know that's a question that we've been receiving a lot.

Karen McLoughlin

Yes. So, I think diversifying the portfolio doesn't necessarily require M&A when it comes to client -- the client structure. So most of the acquisitions we do to be honest they tend to be very small companies and so they may have a few nice large client relationships, but they also tend to have a lot of smaller client relationships and what we're really buying them for tends to be the capability less than the client relationships. The client relationships for the most part we can build on ourselves. Now for many years it made a lot of sense in the company, a lot of the growth came from really expanding your existing client relationships and the footprint within an existing client.

We used to talk about the fact that with new services as they came online we were essentially doubling the capacity within a client to take market share, and where the spent would come from within a client. What we're seeing now is that we've done that very effectively in a handful of clients in each of the industry portfolios. But we think there's an opportunity to broaden the range of services across a larger part of our portfolio of existing clients. And really drive growth not just in sort of the top 20 or 50 clients but more broadly across the top several hundred clients within the portfolio of the company. There is also the ability to go get new logos and that is something that we will, I think put more focus on in the coming months and years certainly. And that will be both in North America looking to broaden the portfolio, but especially outside of North America where as I said continue to believe we're under penetrated.

Jared Weisfeld

I guess, I have one question over here.

Unidentified Analyst

There's actually two questions interrelated. So first is just the impact of U.S. immigration policy like HB-1 visas and how that affects your business model? And the second point is you talked about the shift to digital and you can think of off work for example, where tasks can be put on to a platform and distributed to anywhere in the world to low cost sources of skilled and semi-skilled labor not wanting to do these tasks and then send data back home. Obviously, there are many iterations. But how does that affect your business? And what -- how they related? So can you use the new platforms as a way to get around the visa issues? Or is it rather the other way that you’ve got two headwinds facing you?

Karen McLoughlin

So immigration is something that we've been living with for years and the noise in the U.S. has been on-going for at least four or five plus years at this point. And we’ve really have shifted the model in the U.S. to be much more local hiring focused. And so while we do apply for a small number of new H-1B visas every year that the number that we apply for in any given year has decreased substantially over 70%, 80% versus what it used to be. And then typically we get about 50% of the visas that we apply for in a given year. And so, we do continue to believe that an immigration and good immigration policy is important particularly to the success of the U.S. economy, but also economies across the world.

There continues to be a shortage of technology talent in most of the countries in which we operate. We can build and develop some of that talent, but it does take time and that's certainly something that's been underway. And I think that will continue. We've also been a big user of the green card program historically in the U.S. and so we're very focused on good green card policy reform if that could happen as well. So I think that will continue to be something that everybody focuses on and really developing the skill sets and the talent around the world. That is not in itself hindering growth at this point.

I think your question around automation is interesting. I do think to some extent automation gives us the ability to do things around the world in different ways than we have in the past. But at the same time you're also seeing a lot of countries become more nationalistic and want to bring more back into country, while that's being driven by privacy and other regulatory issues and so that's shifting some of the work both for ourselves and our competitors and that's work we do for clients as well as work we do for ourselves. So I think there's a number of moving parts around the world today. And obviously you need to make sure that we stay on top of what's happening around the world both from a regulatory as well as a business and technology environment.

Jared Weisfeld

We have time for one more, so maybe just to finish up. When you think about flattening the organizational structure, continuing to pivot to digital when pivoting new division for renewed growth, I think Brian also talked about IoT as a potential core growth driver. Maybe give us a little bit of background in terms of what you see the opportunities that looking like and how you can capitalize upon that?

Karen McLoughlin

Sure. I think this is a really exciting time to be in our industry. There is tremendous opportunity to really help our clients transform their business and to bring creative and thoughtful solutions to market and to bear with our clients. And so it is about ensuring that you have made enough of the investments and the right investments that you have the thought leadership. You have the consulting capabilities because first and foremost a lot of this is really led with very thoughtful consulting projects and having people who can really sit down and have a business conversation with a client not just a technology conversation.

And so, we were fortunate in that. We started building out our consulting practice many years ago. We have a large consulting practice. We will continue to evolve that business and to focus on that, but we see tremendous opportunities for growth in the coming years and the ability to expand the business into new industries as well as new geographies and solutions.

Jared Weisfeld

Great. And with that we're out of time. I want to thank Karen and Cognizant. And thank you so much.

Karen McLoughlin

Thank you very much.