NGL Energy: 2 Stable Preferreds Offering 9%+ Yield

NGL preferred shares offer an opportunity to take advantage of NGL’s improved balance sheet before the market notices.

NGL Energy LP has taken steps to improve their holdings and stabilize their cash-flow.

High-yield fixed-income investments have already benefited with a strong start to the year and there are more tailwinds to come.

Interest rates continue to trend downward exactly as we predicted more than 6-months ago.

Introduction

It is getting more and more difficult to find preferred stocks that are still undervalued and produce a super high yield. In our article today, we have identified two of them. We are recommending two new preferred stocks, issued by NGL Energy (NGL). The preferred stocks are:

Both Preferred currently yield above 9%. Both are lower risk investments and suitable for our conservative members. Note that these preferred shares issue K-1 tax forms.

We consider NGL.PB a buy under $25 and NGL.PC a buy under $27. At those prices, investors will lock in a stripped yield in excess of 9%.

State of Interest Rates

Back in December, we voiced our belief that the Federal Reserve would become increasingly dovish and that interest rate hikes would not be as pronounced as the market was expecting. We wrote,

I expect that the Fed will be dovish in their statement about future interest rate hikes, and this could set the tone for this market to start seeing a good recovery. I think there is a good chance that we can see this correction over very soon, and possibly before year-end.”

A few weeks later, we reiterated that view as Chairman Powell issued some mixed-remarks regarding interest rates for 2019,

We also should take into account that the FOMC has reduced its rate-hike projections for 2019 from three increases to just two. Furthermore, the Fed left the door open for review of these rate hikes: This means that the actual number of rate increases next year might be zero.”

We went on to conclude,

Furthermore, lower future interest rate hikes mean that demand for high dividend stocks is set to increase, supporting prices. It's time for investors to shift their investment strategy and allocate more funds to those sectors.”

Since then, we have discussed the impact on interest rates in numerous articles and the market has come around to the belief that interest rates are headed downward. With 20/20 hindsight, we can see that we were correct in our belief and December/January was a fantastic time to be investing in high-yield and fixed income investments.

Over the first half of the year, we have worked to make our portfolio 40% fixed income, suggesting numerous preferred stocks and bonds. With many fixed-income investments having recovered from the December/January drop, we have continued to look for compelling opportunities.

We believe that interest rates are going to continue to decline and we expect that the Fed will reduce their target rate when they meet later this month. This will continue to produce significant tailwinds for fixed-income and high-dividend investments.

We like high yielding fixed income investments for the near-term tailwinds, and we also like them for our longer-term outlook of a potential recession in the next few years. As we discussed in a recent article, having a high-level of current income can help a portfolio weather a recession by preventing the necessity to sell at a loss, while also providing funds that can be used to reinvest in equities at reduced prices.

NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is an MLP that is diversified across four main segments.

Source:NGL Investor Presentation

Their two primary segments are crude logistics and water solutions. They midstream assets such as rail, trucks, storage facilities and the Grand Mesa pipeline. Their "water solutions" segment focuses on processing and disposing of waste created from fracking.

Both of those segments are generally going to benefit from higher oil prices, which encourages higher US production. NGL's water solutions segment is their fastest growing segment and is expected to continue providing growing returns with organic growth and acquisitions.

Their refined products segment focuses on blending, storage and sale of refined products such as gasoline, diesel, and ethanol. While their liquid segment focuses on the wholesale and storage of propane and butane. NGL has recently sold their retail propane business and are reviewing options for their refined products business. These segments generally benefit from lower prices.

The result is a mix of assets that is highly diversified across the US and across businesses.

Source: NGL Investor Presentation

These assets will provide a solid base of cash-flow, even as commodity prices remain volatile while also providing substantial underlying asset value. Recent weakness in the oil sector provides an opportunity to invest at the preferred level with one of their two outstanding preferred shares.

Asset Coverage

One issue that preferred investors always have to be aware of is leverage. Preferred shares cannot vote, and one risk is a company taking out debt which is senior to the preferred shares.

Source:NGL Investor Presentation

NGL's leverage had been increasing, and they recently made significant asset sales that reduced leverage, without making a significant impact on their EBITDA.

Source:NGL 2019 10-K

On the 10-K, we can see that NGL has reduced their long-term debt by over $900 million since 2017. Over that same period, their assets only declined a little over $400 million, and their revenues have almost doubled. Their Adjusted EBITDA climbed over the same period from $381 million to $440 million.

Taking a look at their current borrowings,

Source:NGL Investor Presentation

NGL has approximately $2.2 billion in senior debt, which will vary with their revolver borrowings. Their revolving facility has the capacity for up to $1.765 billion.

They had 3 preferred issuances, however, in May, they redeemed 100% of their Class A preferred units. So currently, they have $255 million in face value of preferred equity outstanding.

Based on book value, NGL's debt and outstanding preferred are $2.49 billion, compared to $5.9 billion in assets, for total asset coverage of 2.37x. If we remove goodwill and other intangibles from the assets, their physical assets carry a book value of $3.818 billion, implying asset coverage in excess of 1.53x. We believe that is likely conservative given that NGL has made dispositions in excess of the book value of their assets.

Cash Flow Coverage

Turning to cash-flow coverage, NGL is guiding for Adjusted EBITDA of $600 million for 2019-2020. Interest expense should be relatively flat to down as interest rates trend down and they started the year with lower debt levels. We will assume approximately $160 million in interest expense. Dividends on their preferred shares will be approximately $23 million. That will put their EBITDA coverage in excess of 3.25x. Even if we assume no growth over 2018-2019, EBITDA coverage is in excess of 2.40x.

Source: NGL Investor Presentation

Preferred shareholders enjoy a cushion with the common dividend. Currently, NGL pays approximately $235 million in common dividends. Their target is to get distribution coverage of the common dividend in excess of 1.3x, which they believe they will achieve this year.

If NGL underperforms, they would have to eliminate the common dividend completely before they could suspend payments on the preferred dividend. While we are not certain that NGL will achieve their target of 1.3x coverage, we are confident that NGL will continue to pay a common dividend and that will secure our investment in the preferred shares.

Fixed To Floating

Both series of preferred shares are "fixed-to-floating", this means that after the call date, the interest rate will adjust to a variable rate.

These are among the best floating rate offerings we have seen. So while we believe that interest rates will likely trend down through the call dates, the floor remains a high yield. Even if LIBOR neared 0%, NGL.PB would yield in excess of 7.213% and NGL.PV would yield in excess of 7.384%.

The floating rate becomes effective on their respective call dates.

We also like that both issues come with a "change of control" provision, which allows preferred shareholders to convert to common equity in the event of a change of control. This allows preferred shareholders to choose whether they wish to receive whatever cash the common equity is receiving or if they want to hold the preferred shares with the new company.

At current prices, NGL.PC has a slightly better stripped yield and a more distant call date. Since NGL.PC is a rather small offering of only 1.8 million shares, investors might find liquidity issues trying to build a sizable position. NGL.PB will offer better liquidity and offers a very similar yield.

As with all of our preferred recommendations, we suggest using limit orders only and being patient to get orders filled rather than attempting to chase the price up.

We consider NGL.PB a buy under $25 and NGL.PC a buy under $27. At those prices, investors will lock in a stripped yield in excess of 9%.

Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It is worth to note that both preferred stocks go ex-dividends soon. The next ex-div June 28th, or about 2 weeks from today. The payment date is on July 15th.

Conclusion

NGL has made a solid effort to deleverage their business and to improve the stability of their cash-flow. The market has not yet given them credit for their improvements.

This has resulted in a situation where they have preferred shares offering dividends in excess of 9% that are solid asset coverage and EBITDA coverage of over 2.40x which is expected to grow to over 3.25x.

NGL is expecting to cover their common dividend, which provides a solid cushion for the preferred dividend. This is a company that is heading in the right direction, improving their balance sheet and their cash-flow.

Crude oil prices are often volatile and could put pressure on the company. This is not anything new and NGL is much better positioned now than they have been in the past.

We are very confident in the ability of NGL to maintain preferred distributions even in very tough conditions. The preferred shares offer dividends in excess of 9%, one of the highest floors of any fixed-to-floating preferreds that are available today and shareholder-friendly conversion options in the event of a change of control.

NGL preferreds are a buying opportunity that will not last for long.

