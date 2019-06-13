Mimecast: Recent Correction Gives Good Buying Chance

Although Mimecast (MIME) continues to post strong growth figures despite the company gaining scale, the stock has taken a hit since reporting Q4 earnings. Revenue came in slightly above consensus estimates, whereas earnings fell a bit short. With the shares down over 10% since reporting earnings, I believe MIME still represents an attractive buying opportunity given relative valuation compared to their closest competitor Proofpoint (PFPT) remains close.

These two are widely seen as the top two leaders in the email security market, and both trade at mid single-digit forward revenue multiples. However, after another strong quarter, MIME should be even closer to bridging the gap between its own and PFPT's valuation levels as both companies look to further penetrate the market.

After the market correction in late 2018, MIME was trading fairly cheap even after having a strong Q2 earnings report. Valuation soon resumed to the normal premium, as the stock has rebounded nicely over the past few months, trading near all-time highs.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

However, Q4 earnings were a bit of a disappointment for investors as the revenue beat was smaller in nature compared to prior quarters. Despite revenue growing an impressive 26%, constant-currency revenue growth was above 30% as MIME has nearly half of their revenue coming internationally. The stock has underperformed the market which has caused valuation to come down, despite revenue growth remaining at the high-end of software peers.

Recent Acquisitions

Earlier in July, MIME announced its acquisition of Ataata, a leader in cybersecurity training and awareness. This acquisition was likely timed around the PFPT acquisition of Wombat Security for $225 million. Wombat is another leader in the cybersecurity training and awareness market as email security companies look to transition their focus on employee training.

As hackers continually transform their process of getting into an enterprise’s infrastructure, there continues to remain one weak point: employees. Email has become the largest vector of attack for hackers, utilizing methods such as phishing and spoofing in order to breach into data. Employees are also becoming more mobile through cell phones, laptops, tablets and more, which places a greater emphasis on being able to properly train employees on the basics of email security.

After PFPT acquired Wombat, it was inevitable that MIME would need to replicate an entry into the cybersecurity training and awareness platform in order to remain competitive in this market. The acquisition of Ataata did just that. MIME believes the TAM related to cybersecurity training and awareness could grow to more than $1.5 billion by 2021, a significant area of growth potential (Source: Company Press Release).

(Source: Company Presentation)

The more recent acquisition MIME made was with Solebit for ~$88 million. Solebit is a leader in threat detection technology, enhancing security for customers to be able to detect and prevent cyberattacks, zero-day threats and malware across email and the web in real time. This acquisition will provide another layer of protection against these attacks, as hackers constantly adapt their methods and look for alternative ways to breach an enterprise’s security defense system.

Q4 Results And Guidance

Revenue in Q4 grew 32% to $92 million. This compares to Q3 revenue growth of 30% and 2019 growth of 32% on a constant-currency basis. Since 2015, MIME’s revenue has grown from $116 million to $340 million, representing a 34% CAGR. It continues to remain impressive - the company is able to consistently grow revenue by 30%+, while maintaining >70% gross margins. The company is also able to do this because 98% of its revenue is recurring, thus making guidance highly visible and attainable. In addition, customers on average use 3.1 products from MIME, up from 2.9 products a year ago. The increase in the number of products used, combined with the highly recurring business model, enables it to generate consistently high revenue growth, while maintaining strong gross margins.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $15.8 million, representing a 17.1% margin, up from 9.8% a year ago and down slightly from the all-time high in Q3 of 18.2%. As MIME continues to grow its top line and maintain its gross/operating margins, adjusted EBITDA will continue to grow. This gives the company additional flexibility when it comes to acquisitions. The email security market is constantly changing in order to match hackers’ adaptions. These two forces constantly battle against each other, and successful email security firms have the ability to invest in their company to improve their underlying technology and security platform.

Source: Company Presentation

MIME also added another 1,000 net new customers, increasing its total customer count to 34,400 across the world. It continues to expand its business internationally, which represents a large portion of the company's addressable market. The international market is much less penetrated than the US market, thus providing an area of growth opportunity for the company. MIME also remains diverse when it comes to vertical markets, which represents good cyclical protection in case certain industries begin to experience some cyclicality over time.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q1 and F20. For Q1 management sees revenue of $96.7-97.7 million, constant currency growth of 28-29% and was above consensus expectations of ~$97 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $12.1-13.1 million, representing a ~13% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, which compares to ~13% in Q1-19. I suspect management's Q1 guidance is slightly conservative around margins considering MIME has consistently expanded their margins over the past several quarters.

For F20, management raised the revenue expectation and now sees revenue of $413-427 million, which represents a constant currency revenue growth of 23-27%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $70.7-72.7 million, which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~17%.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, management provided a look into MIME's long-term model. This includes gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. Gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company’s revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

MIME’s 98% recurring revenue, along with its 70%+ gross margins, gives investors great insight into future revenue growth and cash flow. Its two other main competitors, PFPT and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), have similar qualities, which gives all of them a valuation based on forward revenue.

Data by YCharts

MIME, PFPT, and CYBR had been trading around similar multiples at the beginning of the year, however, the past few quarters have separated the companies. MIME and PFPT has receded slightly and now trade closer to 6.5x forward revenue.

MIME's current market cap is ~$2.7 billion, and the company has $137 million in cash and $97 million in debt - this implies an enterprise value of ~$2.75 billion. By using the midpoint of management's F20 revenue guidance of $413-427 million, it implies an F20 revenue multiple of ~6.5x. Historically, MIME has been able to beat and raise revenue throughout the year and given the large TAM opportunity remaining, I believe management's initial F20 guidance could be slightly conservative.

Given the recent 10% correction in the name since the company reported earnings, I believe the multiple is near the low point and we could start to see the multiple expand as investors gain more confidence in the name. With Q1 earnings right around the corner, we could see MIME beat and raise, leading to a large run in the stock.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among not only PFPT and CYBR, but any new entrants into the market. The company noted that 30%+ of its customers use O365, which could present another risk if Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) built its own email security platform to be embedded within Office 365. Another risk for MIME is its valuation. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.