How An Antitrust Ruling Could Help Apple Lower The Price Of Its Modem Chips And Patents

Apple could benefit from the antitrust ruling long term, but, in the short term, Apple will be held back by potential trade escalations with China and its own legal issues.

Apple's previous efforts to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm fell short, but the court ruling opens the way to lower patent payments and modem chip prices.

Qualcomm used a two-pronged approach to tie Apple to itself and in the process made the latter dependent on the former for modem chips.

Apple's dispute with Qualcomm looks to have been settled, but a court ruling may still shake things up in Apple's favor.

Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) decided a while ago to settle their legal dispute. By doing so, Qualcomm's modem chips will again become available for use in Apple's iPhones where they will be paired with the A-series of application processors. Qualcomm will replace Intel (INTC), which had previously taken over from Qualcomm as the supplier of modem chips.

However, Qualcomm has recently lost an antitrust case brought against it by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"). A lot came up during the court's findings and some of it could have a direct impact on Apple, especially in relation to modem chips needed for cellular connectivity. A PDF containing all of the court's findings and rulings can be found at this link.

On paper, Apple could be the biggest beneficiary of the court's ruling. But at the same time, investors should refrain from making decisions based on this development as the court ruling is still subject to appeal. A successful appeal could overturn the decision by the court and undo any positive benefits that Apple could have accrued. Still, it's worth knowing what the potential impact could be on Apple whenever the final ruling has been made.

Why having Apple as a customer is crucial to Qualcomm

The court released a number of findings, but one of the more interesting ones is how important it is for Qualcomm that Apple keeps buying its modem chips. This despite the fact that Apple goes for the Mobile Data Modem ("MDM") line of products that only contain a thin modem. Such a product is worth less than other chipsets such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon system on chip ("SoC") containing both a modem chip and an application processor. The latter is usually chosen by Qualcomm's other customers.

Nevertheless, Apple holds a dominant share when it comes to high-end smartphones, which require a premium modem chip with full multi-mode support. By locking up Apple as a customer, Qualcomm can corner the market and deny other suppliers of modem chips the scale and volume they need to recoup the cost of developing their own modem chips.

If they cannot sell enough modem chips, suppliers will have no choice but to eventually leave the market. This puts Qualcomm in a much stronger position by eroding or even eliminating the competition. Qualcomm could then use this to extract a number of concessions from original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") needing modem chips for their handsets. If the OEMs don't comply, they run the risk of not being able to sell their handsets because phones won't work without a modem chip for connectivity.

How much importance Qualcomm attached to Apple was reflected in a presentation to the Board of Directors that was revealed in the court findings. On one slide titled "OEM Strategy: Win the Designs that Matter Most," Qualcomm listed as its primary goal "Hold position as Apple's primary modem supplier." Under the subtitle "Apple is Important," Qualcomm described Apple as follow:

The largest consumer of high-tier modems, with binary design awards.

Apple challenges suppliers to provide best-in-class products.

Apple modem supplier is enabled to fund R&D to maintain leadership.

This information and other interesting tidbits can be found at the PDF that was linked to at the beginning of this article.

It was, therefore, very important that Apple stayed with Qualcomm for its modem needs. Qualcomm did this by coming up with a two-pronged approach. One was to make it hard for other suppliers to offer their modem chips to Apple and the second was to give incentives to Apple and make it reluctant to wean itself away from Qualcomm.

How Qualcomm made it difficult for other modem suppliers to do business with Apple

Apple likes to have alternatives in its supply chain and so Apple went looking for suppliers besides Qualcomm that could deliver modem chips. Many companies were naturally interested in a deal with Apple because of the amount of business that could bring in. But before they could come to an agreement with Apple, suppliers would need to have a license to Standard Essential Patents ("SEPs") for cellular technology held by Qualcomm.

However, even though Qualcomm is obliged under "Fair, Reasonable And Non Discriminatory" ("FRAND") terms to give a license to everyone that wants one, Qualcomm began refusing to issue a license to competitors. Without such a patent license, suppliers could not be sure that they would not face a patent infringement lawsuit from Qualcomm. This made it extremely risky for them to sell modem chips to Apple, especially since many of the potential suppliers could not afford possible financial repercussions that could put them out of business.

Instead of the license they wanted, Qualcomm offered potential competitors an agreement called the CDMA ASIC Agreement. With this agreement, suppliers needed Qualcomm's permission to sell because they could only supply modem chips to "Authorized Purchasers" as specified by Qualcomm. Qualcomm thus gained the ability to deny OEMs the ability to buy modem chips from specific suppliers if it did not approve.

In addition, Qualcomm would use royalty payments to essentially subsidize the price of modem chips whenever there was a need to. Since Qualcomm received patent payments regardless of whether or not one of their chipsets was used, Qualcomm could undercut competitors by lowering prices to a level that was no longer worthwhile for rivals. Basically, Qualcomm made sure that it held substantial advantages over the competition.

How Qualcomm made it difficult for Apple to source modem chips from anyone else

Qualcomm did grant a patent license to OEMs that made smartphones such as Apple, but only under certain conditions. For instance, OEMs, including Apple, had to agree to Qualcomm's policy of "no license, no chips", which meant that Apple could only get Qualcomm chipsets if they agreed to a patent license with Qualcomm beforehand.

Qualcomm also reserved the right to immediately stop the supply of chips if the license had expired and negotiations for a new one were still ongoing. On paper, this meant that Apple was put in a position where it had to agree to terms offered by Qualcomm because it would otherwise be left with the possibility of not being able to sell handsets.

Furthermore, Qualcomm offered rebates for OEMs such as Apple, but only if they used Qualcomm chipsets on at least 85% of all their handsets. So if Apple went with another supplier, they would have to pay more for the modem chips due to rebates no longer being available. Qualcomm also reserved the right to demand that previously paid rebates be returned, even if years had gone by.

Basically, the structure of the agreements was put together in such a way that made it difficult for Apple to break itself free from Qualcomm because of the cost involved in doing so. The penalties of moving to alternative suppliers made it hard, but not impossible. Apple did eventually decide to bring in a second supplier of modem chips in the form of Intel despite all of Qualcomm's efforts to prevent it from happening. Qualcomm efforts to impede Intel began years before Intel actually entered the market and continued at almost every step along the way.

Why the Qualcomm antitrust case is so relevant to Apple

The Judge in the case against Qualcomm has ruled that its practices are in violation of the law and ordered the company to take a number of steps to ensure that the company is in compliance with the law. Several changes are to be made, but the ones most relevant to Apple include:

No more "no license, no chips" should give Apple more room to negotiate for a more favorable deal with regard to a patent license as it no longer has to fear the prospect of being left without modem chips.

The court rules that Qualcomm must renegotiate prior license deals because of "no license, no chips". This applies to all licenses already in place, which implies that if Apple agreed to Qualcomm's terms because it feared being left without 5G chips as many assume, it can renegotiate.

Qualcomm must honor its commitment to FRAND terms, which means Qualcomm cannot block current or future competitors by denying them a patent license. Apple would then be able to secure deals from other suppliers besides Qualcomm.

Qualcomm may not enter into express or de facto exclusive agreements for the supply of modem chips. Other companies will, therefore, be able to compete for a share of Apple's modem needs.

All of the above will have an impact on Qualcomm's customers and none more so than Apple. For Apple, the benefits are twofold, lower prices for modem chips and lower patent fees.

If competitors are able to secure a patent license from Qualcomm, they can enter the market without having to worry about infringing on Qualcomm's patents. These suppliers will have room to capture some of Apple's business due to the absence of exclusive contracts. More suppliers competing against each other should result in lower procurement costs of modem chips for Apple. It should also make it easier for Apple to make its own modem chips if or when it decides to move in that direction.

High royalty payments for patents have long been a thorn in the eye for Apple

Qualcomm is far ahead of everyone else in terms of patent license revenue even though there are other companies that have a similar patent portfolio. This is an indication that there is a lot of room for Apple to lower its patent payments to Qualcomm and bring them down to the same level that other SEP holders are getting. Something that Apple has tried to do in the past and a big reason why it originally brought in Intel to become a second source of modem chips.

Apple's court testimony revealed that Apple envisioned much lower patent royalty payments than what they eventually wound up with. After negotiations, Apple eventually agreed to a Marketing Incentive Agreement ("MIA"), which offered rebates that lowered Apple's royalty payments per handset as long as Apple satisfied a number of requirements.

However, patent royalties still ended up about five times higher than what Apple initially wanted to pay, from about $1.50 to $7.50 after incentives. Later agreements increased Apple's royalty payments by a third to roughly $10 for an iPhone. Apple also had to agree to additional conditions such as:

Agreeing to exclusivity.

Not initiating FRAND litigation against Qualcomm.

Not inducing a third party to initiate FRAND litigation against Qualcomm.

Not arguing that any Qualcomm modem chip sale exhausted Qualcomm's patents.

Note that the actual royalties to be paid by Apple depended on a number of factors, including the number of handsets sold within a specific time frame, which could raise or lower the final amount to be paid.

But the court ruling should give Apple the opportunity to lower the cost of a patent license from Qualcomm. It will be able to press harder and hold out for much longer to get a better deal. For example, Qualcomm will currently only offer a patent license as part of a portfolio, a bundle that includes both SEPs and non-SEPs. The former are subject to FRAND terms, but the latter is not. Since such a package includes things it does not need, Apple is essentially paying much more than it should.

Apple faces its own headwinds

The court's decision made Apple arguably the biggest winner. The court pretty much agreed with the arguments that Apple had been making for a number of years. In a way, Apple can claim that it has been vindicated by the court's findings and rulings. Assuming an appeal is not successful, Apple stands to gain a lot.

Apple could benefit substantially long term from reduced royalty payments for patents and lower prices for modem chips, but, in the short term, Apple could be faced with its own legal scrutiny from regulators. But it's highly unlikely that Apple will be as severely exposed as Qualcomm, certainly nothing that could fundamentally change the company and its business model as is the case with the latter. However, it's still something that could weigh on the stock.

In addition, the trade war with China is also creating uncertainty depending on how the situation develops. There is the possibility that China's government could interfere with Apple's ability to do business in the country as a way to retaliate against the U.S. government. The more the situation deteriorates on the trade front, the more likely it becomes that Apple will become directly involved.

Any escalation of the trade war with China is no good news for Apple. Such an escalation could come as soon as late June at the G20 meeting. President Trump has said that he will make the decision on whether or not he will impose new tariffs on China based on what happens at the G20 meeting. It's highly likely that China will impose its own countermeasures around the same time, which may involve Apple.

Even if the Chinese government does nothing, Apple could feel the effects if locals decide to boycott American products such as Apple's iPhones. On the other hand, a resolution to the trade dispute with China would remove downward pressure on the stock. All these factors have the ability to move the stock up or down. So until there's more clarity surrounding these issues, the most likely course of action is for Apple to move sideways.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.