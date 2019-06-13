Ford: Too Risky To Invest

Reeling under the multiple threats of tariffs on Mexican imports, the escalating trade tensions with China, and overseas market setbacks, Ford Motor Company (F) isn’t exactly an inviting destination for auto investors. Although the company has done a good job of highlighting its game plan of achieving $1 billion in EBIT growth between 2017 and 2021, has achieved a six-quarter breakthrough in Adjusted EBIT and EBIT margin, and is even gaining from better mix and pricing on a year-over-year basis, it still doesn’t inspire investor confidence. The simple reason is that there is little to show on the Mobility front, where much of its long-term future is invested.

Quarterly Revenues

Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Total 39.9 36.5 41.3 42.0 38.9 37.6 41.8 40.3

Source: Company Earnings Reports

First of all, Ford failed to become a leader in autonomous vehicle technology despite having all the time to do so, not to mention the confidence of at least one research firm. According to Navigant Research, Ford held a leadership position alongside General Motors (GM) back in early 2017, over whom it was believed to have a “Strategy” advantage over GM’s better “Execution” capabilities.

Source: Navigant Research via Third-party Websites

In the constantly-moving world of autonomous tech, that’s old news. Barely a year later, that same research firm had Ford lag behind a much stronger GM and being threatened by a cluster of would-be usurpers from both U.S. and European markets.

Source: Navigant Research via Third-party Websites

Today’s Ford isn’t faring too well against the multiplicity of entities that have gained momentum in this area. Its old rival, GM, now has Cruise, which is roughly a $20 billion entity on its own and the new wannabe leader in self-driving car technology. Waymo has way more autonomous miles than anyone else, and is practically at the same point as General Motors in the "race to the starting line." Ford, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have moved from its place. It’s still considered a leader, but it has now fallen behind GM and Waymo in terms of execution power.

Source: Navigant Research via Third-party Websites

This fight at the top has seen Ford cede a lot of ground to not only its biggest auto rival but also a major technology rival. It couldn’t quite get its “Execution” skills up in time to fend off the current leaders.

Source: Company Presentation Q1 2019

That’s a significant finding because Ford is still hard-selling the fact that it is poised for success. Granted, there were significant announcements about long-term partnerships (read as Ford’s $500 million commitment to Rivian, in which Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) led a $700 million investment round earlier this year), the alliance with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), the China growth plan, market segment exits, and key divestitures and separations. These moves are highly reactive when they should have been proactively done in the time between 2017 and now. When it was in the leadership position in the AV (autonomous vehicles) segment, Ford had an opportunity to double-down on it with investments and partnerships. It has now become a catch-up attempt to save face with investors.

As it stands, Ford will merely be an ‘assembler of technologies’ in the autonomous game. Incidentally, the biggest source of its Mobility segment revenue is managed services. Ford should have rather positioned itself as a patent-hungry company that could have easily lapped up a company like Cruise Automation; instead, it announced a spin-off move - as Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) did to separate Google from Waymo - hoping it would attract outside investment the way GM Cruise is doing.

As a result of this reactive behavior, Ford is even further behind the road than GM in their common goal of becoming revenue growers once again. Even with a hefty potential upside - albeit an extremely long-term one - like Cruise, GM has little to show in terms of results that investors can take to the bank. That same reason has Ford trading at around five times forward earnings.

In fact, I’d even go as far as to say that Ford is handicapped by Cruise even though the latter is still years away from being a key revenue earner for GM. Most of Ford’s strategies are still in the early stages of implementation, and it’s going to take this company even longer to claw back to growth and stable profitability than it will take GM.

Key partnerships, agreements and investments don’t magically make synergistic gains possible. Case in point: Although Cruise has bet the entire future of GM’s autonomous vehicle technology reputation on the success of a self-driving robotaxi service set to begin operations this year, it remains to be seen at what scale they can actually deploy such a fleet in the real world. A handful of cities just won’t make the cut, and the reality that legislation will catch up with the speed of self-driving car development so that a nationwide operation is possible is just too far into the future. To make matters worse, complete Level 4 automation itself is the first major hurdle that no auto or tech company has achieved under all driving conditions irrespective of location.

Forced to hold the fort, Ford is naturally falling back on the only thing it does well - sell trucks. That’s why they have to turn to their portfolio mix and fortify it with products that have relatively higher transaction prices and margins; hence, the focus on the truck segment. Interestingly, Ford has managed to keep transaction prices at a steady level for the past several quarters; however, considering the fact that it is already the priciest of the best-sellers from the American trio of truck makers, there may not be much wiggle room at the top for sustainable ATP increases in its retail segment.

The future of Ford’s ICE (internal combustion engine) business seems to hinge on light trucks, SUVs and vans. Passenger car sales in the U.S. are already dropping in the overall market, with a 2.5% decline expected in 2019 over 2018. That means Ford has little with which to make short-term gains over the next two to three quarters. That problem is compounded by the fact that we could see a cyclic downturn in U.S. auto sales in the near future, a problem that is further exacerbated by indications of an impending overall economic decline.

Source: FRED

Source: MarketWatch

The recent alert by Morgan Stanley that the market could undergo turmoil as the chance of a recession increases doesn’t bode well for the auto industry, and Ford is not really in a position to take another revenue or margin hit on the back of Q1 2019.

Admittedly, the full effects of this downturn will only be played out after a 12-month period, but it’s a sure sign that there are serious concerns about the near-term future of the U.S. economy, and thereby Ford’s prospects for 2019. Any fallout at the macroeconomic level will directly impact Ford at the top and bottom. Here are some thoughts on that:

The company is moving its next-generation Transit Connect production schedule to Mexico amidst tariff-related unrest.

Investments in China and the willingness to ingrain itself into Chinese business culture by partnering with local entities may give it some protection against the U.S.’s aggressive trade policies, but only in China.

A top-down redesign of management structure doesn’t inspire confidence at a time when management’s decisions are critical.

SA contributor Anton Wahlman recently made a case for revenue growth in 2020 based on projected sales of new hybrid and plug-in hybrid truck models, but the analysis fails to include potential sales cannibalization, rather focusing solely on an expanding addressable market to project revenue growth. Realistically speaking, there’s bound to be a significant overlap between buyers considering a traditional ICE over a hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicle. As such, I find the projection to be unjustifiably optimistic, and if Ford’s sedan sales continue their downward journey, the new generation trucks will have to more than pull their own weight to aid meaningful revenue growth at the top.

The way it stands, I would stay away from Ford. There’s nothing to Ford as Cruise is to GM, and the legacy business will continue to struggle to stay relevant in the long run. It will increasingly become dependent on operational efficiency to remain profitable, and with no short- to medium-term growth prospects at the top line despite its long experience with electric vehicles, Ford is becoming more of a case study with every passing quarter. The hybrid trucks that Ford plans to release later this year might provide a quarter or two of respite in the current market scenario, but it’s too early to say how that will impact the top line.

