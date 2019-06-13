Intra-Cellular Therapies: Key Catalyst On The Horizon

Despite one failed Phase 3 trial, Intra-Cellular Therapeutics lead candidate for schizophrenia (ITI-007) appears headed for approval in September 2019, owing to its superior safety and tolerability profile versus standard-of-care.

Today, we revisit a biopharma name that has an upcoming FDA decision on its main drug candidate due out by the end of September.

Company Overview:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) is a New York City based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies that address underserved medical needs, primarily in the areas of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders, by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS). Founded in 2002, the company went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $115.4 million at the $17.50 per share. It has filed an NDA for its lead candidate (ITI-007) in the treatment of schizophrenia with a PDUFA date of September 27, 2019. Intra-Cellular employs ~73 and has a market cap of ~$600 million. The stock has spent most of 2019 marking time. It did rise some 10% in trading yesterday.

Main Platform:

The company's scientists have developed several development platforms, the most significant of which is their CNSProfile platform. It is designed to monitor changes in phosphoproteins caused by major psychotropic drugs that in turn identify intracellular signaling pathways through which they operate. From these observations, Intra-Cellular has developed its lead candidate lumateperone (ITI-007) which is being considered for several indications.

Pipeline:

ITI-007 is a combination therapy of a serotonin 5-HT2A receptor antagonist, a dopamine receptor phosphoprotein modulator, a glutamatergic modulator, and a serotonin reuptake inhibitor that works in areas of the brain that mediate the efficacy of antipsychotic drugs.

ITI-007 for Schizophrenia. Because of these properties, ITI-007 is thought to regulate symptoms associated with schizophrenia, a chronic mental illness characterized by "positive" symptoms such as hallucinations, grandiose beliefs, and paranoia as well as "negative" symptoms such as social withdrawal and speech deficits. It afflicts ~1% of the population, or ~2.4 million Americans, who are usually treated with antipsychotic medications that are somewhat effective at treating the positive symptoms, but not the negative ones.

Additionally, current treatments such as risperidone have adverse side effects including but not limited to movement disorders, weight gain, metabolic disturbances, and cardiovascular issues, which in many instances accentuate the negative symptoms. The domestic antipsychotic drug market exceeded $10 billion in 2018, illustrating the significant opportunity for an efficacious and safe alternative.

ITI-007 has been evaluated in two Phase 3 and one Phase 2 trials. It achieved its primary endpoint in two studies but failed to separate from placebo in the second Phase 3 trial that was readout in September 2016. The failure in that trial was peculiar because the ITI-007 60mg dosage registered the same trajectory and same magnitude of improvement (as measured by the PANSS - Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale - Total Score) of schizophrenia symptoms as it did in its first two trials, which were deemed to have met their primary endpoints for antipsychotic efficacy. However, the placebo effect increased significantly in the third trial, causing failure. If this inflated placebo effect was the only issue, it could be reasoned away as a statistical oddity. However, as part of the same study, risperidone was used as an active control and was able to statistically separate from placebo. This dynamic was also strange as ITI-007 had demonstrated efficacy similar to risperidone in the Phase 2 study.

Despite the confounding efficacy results, ITI-007 has been tested on over 1,900 people with a safety profile similar to placebo and lower rates of akathisia and other movement disorders than risperidone. In fact, in a long-term safety study presented to the Schizophrenia International Research Society in April 2019, patients with stable schizophrenia were switched off their standard-of-care meds onto ITI-007 for up to one year with solid results: patients remained stable regarding their disease symptoms and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in cardio-metabolic, motor, and weight reduction measures.

Also, mean Calgary Depression Scale for Schizophrenia (CDSS) scores measuring depression dropped ~60% from 7.4 to 3.1 at Day 300 (CDSS>6 = moderate-to-severe depression). These statistics are noteworthy as ~75% of patients on anti-psychotic therapies discontinue use within 18 months. Owing to its consistent PANSS scores over its three trials and its solid safety profile, the FDA accepted Intra-Cellular's NDA application for review in 4Q18 without requiring another trial.

ITI-007 for Bipolar Depression. ITI-007 is also being evaluated in three Phase 3 studies for the treatment of Bipolar I and Bipolar II disorders. In two of the trials, ITI-007 is being studied as a monotherapy versus placebo with the primary endpoint the change from baseline at Day 42 on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score. Top-line results are expected in 2Q18 and contingent upon positive outcomes, Intra-Cellular anticipates filing an NDA in 2H19. In the third study, ITI-007 is being considered in combination with lithium or valproate compared to placebo in combination with lithium or valproate. That trial is adding sites outside the U.S. with data readouts to be determined. If approved, ITI-007 would enter a worldwide market that totaled ~$6 billion in 2018.

ITI-007 for Other Indications. This candidate was also being assessed in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of behavior disturbances associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's. However, the study was halted for futility in 4Q18.

Intra-Cellular is also exploring the effectiveness of ITI-007 as a remedy for the treatment of sleep maintenance behavior disorders associated with other neuropsychiatric and neurological maladies.

Patents for ITI-007 expire between 2025 and 2039.

ITI-214. The company has also developed a portfolio of compounds that inhibit the PDE1 enzyme, which is prevalent in both CNS disorders and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead candidate, ITI-214, has been evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in which it demonstrated improvements in motor symptoms and dyskinesias in mild-to-moderate Parkinson's disease patients. A proof-of-concept Phase 2 study is in the works. It is also being considered as a therapy for heart disease with an early stage study ongoing.

Bristol Myers Collaboration:

Back in 2005, Intra-Cellular entered into a licensing agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for ITI-007 and other compounds. As part of this collaboration, the company could owe Bristol-Myers up to $10 million of additional milestone payments for ITI-007 ($5 million if approved) and tiered royalty payments between 5% and 9%.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

As of March 31, 2019, Intra-Cellular held $312.8 million of cash and equivalents and no debt on its balance sheet. Although the company had been burning ~$35 million per quarter, with the NDA for ITI-007 filed, the company expects to spend between $170-$185 million in the final three quarters of 2019 as it ramps up pre-commercialization spending. As a result, Intra-Cellular has enough money to fund operations into 2H20.

Despite a decent market cap and upcoming catalyst on the horizon, the stock has received sparse coverage so far in 2019. Cowen & Co. reiterated their Buy rating and $28 price target on ITCI on May 9th. Two weeks later Cantor Fitzgerald maintained their Overweight rating but lifted its price target three bucks a share to $29.

Director Christopher Alafi seems bullish on the company's outlook based on his May 14th, 2019 purchase of 100,000 shares at $12.56, boosting his position to over 5.3 million shares.

Verdict:

With a ~$12.00 stock price and ~$5.50 in cash, the market is assigning less than ~$400 million to Intra-Cellular's pipeline. With a 75% discontinuation rate of anti-psychotic meds, there is a strong need for a safer, more tolerable alternative. Owning a clearly superior safety profile than its potential competitors, ITI-007 can occupy a meaningful position in the $10 billion schizophrenia market. And with two readouts upcoming for bipolar depression, that market opportunity could expand even further.

Intra-Cellular will need to return to the capital markets one more time - either after its upcoming bipolar depression data readouts or after the approval of ITI-007 for schizophrenia. Under both scenarios, it will likely be at a price level higher than the current one. With a potential approval in late 3Q19, another NDA filing possible in 2H19, and optionality on its PDE1 inhibitor portfolio, the risk/reward profile on ITCI appears favorable.

This is a good name to accumulate a position via straight equity buying or using buy-write option orders given good liquidity in its option strikes.

